Jennifer Canady tops Lakeland Commissioner Phillip Walker in Fla. House District 50 race

By Gary White, The Ledger
 2 days ago
Jennifer Canady, the wife of Florida Supreme Court Justice Charles Canady, is joining the state Legislature.

Canady, a longtime science teacher at Lakeland Christian School, turned back Lakeland City Commissioner Phillip Walker in the Republican primary for Florida House District 50. Canady, a Lakeland resident, captured nearly 64% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Polk County Supervisor of Elections. Walker received just over 36%.

With no Democrat running in the district, Canady does not face an opponent in November’s general election.

The seat was empty was because Rep. Colleen Burton, R-Lakeland, is running for the Florida Senate. District 50, revised during this year’s redistricting process, covers most of Lakeland. It is bordered to the north by West Socrum Loop Road and Old Polk City Road, extends as far east as the Polk Parkway and zigzags southwest to Ewell Road.

Both candidates ran as conservatives and emphasized their opposition to abortion. That issue is certain to be prominent in the next legislative session following the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court to nullify the 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade.

Canady, 49, gained support from many of Lakeland’s most prominent residents and amassed a substantial advantage in campaign money. Canady reported contributions of nearly $330,000, compared to just over $79,000 for Walker.

A look at Jennifer Canady’s supporters

Canady’s contributors included political committees affiliated with Publix Super Markets, Mortgage Bankers of Florida, Duke Energy, the Florida Hospital Association, Florida Assisted Living, U.S. Sugar, Florida Homebuilders and Florida Citrus Mutual.

Canady received endorsements from Business Voice, the political committee of the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Police Benevolent Association, the Florida Professional Firefighters Association and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Walker, 68, was required to resign from the City Commission effective in November. State law bars him from withdrawing the resignation. Walker, a former police officer and retired insurance agency owner, has served on the City Commission since 2009.

Canady told a Ledger reporter that it will be up to her husband to decide if he needs to recuse himself from consideration of any future legislation that she works on in the Legislature.

Gary White can be reached at gary.white@theledger.com or 863-802-7518. Follow on Twitter @garywhite13.

