AOL Corp
Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United. But nobody wants Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United. He wanted to leave before manager Erik ten Hag benched him for Monday's massive game against Liverpool; and before the two humiliating defeats that preceded it. He wants to leave because, according to widespreadreports, he wants to play in the Champions League, at a club that can match his ambition.
Leicester City make huge Wesley Fofana decision ahead of Premier League clash against Chelsea
Wesley Fofana has been left out of Leicester City’s squad to face Chelsea this weekend amid his links with a move to the Blues, according to reports. Thomas Tuchel’s side have been showing a lot of interest in the Frenchman in recent weeks as they look to sign another defender before the end of the transfer window.
Eriksen says ‘it’s great to play with players who want to run’ after Ten Hag axes Ronaldo and Maguire for Liverpool
MANCHESTER UNITED midfielder Christian Eriksen has praised his teammates for playing with an improved intensity during the club's 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday. The Red Devils were heavily criticised for their lacklustre performance against Brentford two weeks ago which saw them suffer a humiliating 4-0 defeat. However, Erik ten...
Erling Haaland Praised By Former Manchester City Duo
Erling Haaland was among the goals for Manchester City once more in their 3-3 draw with Newcastle on Sunday, bagging his third goal of the season in a performance that has drawn praise from ex-City pair Steve Howey and Trevor Sinclair.
How Anthony Martial showed against Liverpool why he is so important for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag
Anthony Martial made his first appearance of the season for Erik ten Hag's men on Monday night, and showed his importance almost immediately. Manchester United finally picked up their first win of the Premier League season under Erik ten Hag when they triumphed 2-1 over Liverpool. The second of these...
Fabrizio Romano Provides Encouraging Update on Manchester United's Pursuit Of Antony
Fabrizio Romano has provided an encouraging update on Manchester United's pursuit of Ajax's Antony.
BBC
Transfer news: Antony wants to sign for Man Utd but Ajax want £84m
Ajax are holding out for £84m for winger Antony, who is determined to push through a move to Manchester United. His representatives are staying in England to help get the deal done. (Telegraph - subscription required), external. Antony handed in a transfer request on Wednesday in order to make...
Manchester United Superstar 'On The Verge' Of Leaving Club
Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of signing for Sporting Lisbon in the ongoing summer transfer window, according to a report
theScore
Champions League draw: Familiar faces, foes headline loaded groups
The road to Istanbul has been paved. The draw for the 2022-23 Champions League group stage was completed Thursday, as the 32 clubs involved learned their opponents for the opening round of the competition. Group A. POT CLUB COUNTRY. 1 Ajax Netherlands. 2 Liverpool England. 3 Napoli Italy. 4 Rangers...
Report: Liverpool Target Looks Set To Depart Valencia This Week
Rumoured Liverpool target Carlos Soler is reportedly set to leave Spanish side Valencia this week, meaning it may be now or never for the Reds to make a bid for the midfielder.
Manchester United 'closing in on the signing of Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio', with Carlo Ancelotti confirming the Spaniard wants to leave the club 'amid interest from Erik ten Hag's side'
Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio, according to a report. United are looking to improve their side late on in the transfer window as Erik ten Hag continues to overhaul the playing squad at Old Trafford, with the Dutchman looking to add several more new faces to his team before the window closes next week.
Watch Anthony Martial tell ball-boy to slow down and waste time at end of Man Utd’s incredible win over Liverpool
ANTHONY MARTIAL told a ball-boy to slow down and waste time towards the end of Manchester United's win over Liverpool 2-1. The video captured by a fan sees the ball go out of play and then picked up by a ball-boy. Martial, 26, then urges the youngster to not rush...
BBC
SWPL: Rangers & Glasgow City join Celtic at summit
Rangers and Glasgow City have joined Celtic at the top of SWPL1 after midweek wins over Hearts and Dundee United respectively. Last season's top two were in Champions League action on Sunday, leading to these matches being rearranged for Wednesday. And City wasted no time, going 5-0 up on Utd...
Nine Man Utd stars whose futures are in doubt including Cristiano Ronaldo, Maguire and Shaw after Ten Hag rings changes
MANCHESTER UNITED manager Erik ten Hag could be set to wield the axe on up to NINE players before the summer transfer window slams shut. Ten Hag made some bold choices in the crunch derby against Liverpool on Monday as he dropped wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo and under-fire captain Harry Maguire to the bench.
Glum Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Man Utd training as agent Jorge Mendes continues transfer search for dropped striker
GLOOMY Cristiano Ronaldo drove into Manchester United training as his agent Jorge Mendes continues to search for a transfer away from Old Trafford. The 37-year-old communicated his desire to leave Man Utd earlier this summer, following the club's failure to qualify for the Champions League. Ronaldo's agent has been in...
Fans love it as Cristiano Ronaldo passionately celebrates Jadon Sancho’s goal vs Liverpool despite being benched
CRISTIANO RONALDO has delighted Manchester United fans with his animated celebration of Jadon Sancho's opener against Liverpool. The 37-year-old was dropped to the bench for the 2-1 victory against the Reds at Old Trafford on Monday night. But he failed to show any disappointment or frustration in the dugout as...
Liverpool Likely To Add Midfielder Before Transfer Window Shuts - Reliable Journalist
A journalist has claimed it is now likely that Liverpool will move for a midfielder before the summer transfer window closes.
theScore
Holders Real Madrid, Europe's elite await UCL draw in Istanbul
Istanbul, Aug 24, 2022 (AFP) - Title holders Real Madrid and the rest of Europe's elite clubs will be able to start plotting their route to Champions League glory when the draw for this season's group stage is made in Istanbul on Thursday from 1600 GMT. All going to plan,...
BBC
Champions League: How calm Giovanni van Bronckhorst ended Rangers' 12-year wait
Giovanni van Bronckhorst's unflappable demeanour finally dissolved at full-time in Eindhoven, as the Rangers manager erupted in joy and bounced in ecstatic unison with his backroom team. It was an outpouring of emotion after the Dutchman had calmly and adroitly negotiated every obstacle thrown his way on a night of...
Liverpool to face Rangers in huge battle of Britain along with Ajax and Napoli in Champions League Group A
LIVERPOOL avoided the big-hitters but must face Rangers in a huge Battle of Britain in their Champions League group stage. And Group A is completed by Ajax and Napoli as Jurgen Klopp's men aim to go one better than last season. Liverpool were drawn from Pot 2 and knew they...
