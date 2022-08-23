ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The US Sun

Eriksen says ‘it’s great to play with players who want to run’ after Ten Hag axes Ronaldo and Maguire for Liverpool

MANCHESTER UNITED midfielder Christian Eriksen has praised his teammates for playing with an improved intensity during the club's 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday. The Red Devils were heavily criticised for their lacklustre performance against Brentford two weeks ago which saw them suffer a humiliating 4-0 defeat. However, Erik ten...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: Antony wants to sign for Man Utd but Ajax want £84m

Ajax are holding out for £84m for winger Antony, who is determined to push through a move to Manchester United. His representatives are staying in England to help get the deal done. (Telegraph - subscription required), external. Antony handed in a transfer request on Wednesday in order to make...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

Champions League draw: Familiar faces, foes headline loaded groups

The road to Istanbul has been paved. The draw for the 2022-23 Champions League group stage was completed Thursday, as the 32 clubs involved learned their opponents for the opening round of the competition. Group A. POT CLUB COUNTRY. 1 Ajax Netherlands. 2 Liverpool England. 3 Napoli Italy. 4 Rangers...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'closing in on the signing of Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio', with Carlo Ancelotti confirming the Spaniard wants to leave the club 'amid interest from Erik ten Hag's side'

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio, according to a report. United are looking to improve their side late on in the transfer window as Erik ten Hag continues to overhaul the playing squad at Old Trafford, with the Dutchman looking to add several more new faces to his team before the window closes next week.
UEFA
BBC

SWPL: Rangers & Glasgow City join Celtic at summit

Rangers and Glasgow City have joined Celtic at the top of SWPL1 after midweek wins over Hearts and Dundee United respectively. Last season's top two were in Champions League action on Sunday, leading to these matches being rearranged for Wednesday. And City wasted no time, going 5-0 up on Utd...
SOCCER
theScore

Holders Real Madrid, Europe's elite await UCL draw in Istanbul

Istanbul, Aug 24, 2022 (AFP) - Title holders Real Madrid and the rest of Europe's elite clubs will be able to start plotting their route to Champions League glory when the draw for this season's group stage is made in Istanbul on Thursday from 1600 GMT. All going to plan,...
UEFA
BBC

Champions League: How calm Giovanni van Bronckhorst ended Rangers' 12-year wait

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's unflappable demeanour finally dissolved at full-time in Eindhoven, as the Rangers manager erupted in joy and bounced in ecstatic unison with his backroom team. It was an outpouring of emotion after the Dutchman had calmly and adroitly negotiated every obstacle thrown his way on a night of...
UEFA

