Joel Rudman wins GOP primary over Mariya Calkins, secures Florida House District 3 seat

By Alex Miller, Pensacola News Journal
 2 days ago

Joel Rudman beat out Mariya Calkins for the Florida House District 3 seat in the Republican primary on Tuesday.

Without a Democratic challenger, Rudman will secure the seat that was previously occupied by state Rep. Jayer Williamson.

With all precincts reporting in Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties, Rudman finished at 61.57% of the vote, with 16,913 votes to Calkins' 10,714.

Race preview: Infrastructure, Navarre incorporation: Calkins and Rudman face off in House District 3 race

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14IkaZ_0hSjeHOk00

Rudman is a Navarre-area physician originally from Mississippi and has been living in the Panhandle since 1999, except for an 18-month stint when he pursued a job with NASCAR.

He gave a testimonial in February to state legislators about a free speech bill meant to protect medical practitioners from losing their licensing, citing that experience as his motivation to run for office.

Rudman celebrated his victory at Johnny Huston's Grille & Bar in Navarre.

"This was history tonight," Rudman told the News Journal following the results, adding that he was proud to be a resident of Navarre.

Rudman also doubled down that an early priority for him would be to rein in the ability to use emergency powers like the ones exercised during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Williamson announced in January that he would not run for reelection this year and later endorsed Rudman. Rudman spoke positively of Williamson on Tuesday night, calling him "tremendous" and a "hard act to follow."

Williamson's endorsement came days after a controversy involving Calkins — and her husband and Santa Rosa County Commissioner James Calkins — began spreading on social media. A widely shared video showed the couple at a New Year's celebration in Russia and included James Calkins saying "I love Russia," and Mariya Calkins, who is originally from what was then the U.S.S.R., commenting on how "tough" Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared.

The couple later spoke to the News Journal to provide context about the video, saying it was a traditional New Year's celebration they attended in 2013. The both expressed criticism of Putin's regime and said the video should not be taken as praise or approval of Russia's leaders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZkXec_0hSjeHOk00

Mariya Calkins, who was a state legislative aide to former Rep. Mike Hill, earned an endorsement from U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. In addition to his endorsement from Williamson, Rudman was also endorsed by former U.S. Rep. Jeff Miller.

Rudman said he felt it was his transparency that differentiated him from Calkins.

"There's no doubt in my mind that the people in (my district) have spoken," Rudman said.

District 3 in the Florida House covers most of Santa Rosa County and northern parts of Okaloosa County.

Williamson, R-Pace, was elected to the House in 2016. Prior to that, he was appointed to a vacant seat on the Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners in 2014 by then-Gov. Rick Scott.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Joel Rudman wins GOP primary over Mariya Calkins, secures Florida House District 3 seat

#Election Local#Russia#Infrastructure#Gop#The Florida House#Republican#Democratic#Grille Bar#The News Journal
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

