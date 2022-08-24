“Horrible if not Monstrous”: Wapato man with violent history sentenced to 50 years for triple homicide

YAKIMA, Wash. — A recidivist felon from Wapato will spend the next 50 years of his life in prison for murdering three people with a shotgun during a violent outburst within the Yakama Nation boundaries in June of 2019.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Washington, Chief Judge Bastian called the violent outburst as “horrible if not monstrous” while sentencing 37-year-old Clifton Frank Peter to 50 years, or 600 months, in federal prison for three counts of second-degree murder. He’ll also have to pay more than $86,000 in restitution upon his release.

Court documents say that Peter spent June 1, 2019 drinking alcohol and playing video games at his home when he grew increasingly upset. Several family members left the residence because of his outburst. As his mother tried to leave, Peter attacked her and took her vehicle.

While backing out of the driveway, Peter nearly crashed into his first victim, who was driving a vehicle on the roadway. He proceeded to arm himself with a shotgun and kill the first victim with his weapon. The Wapato man proceeded to re-enter the vehicle heading northbound and crash into another vehicle before exiting the truck and shooting two more people with the shotgun. They both died from their wounds.

Peter then visited a family member’s home in an attempt to hide the shotgun and told one of them that he had “done something bad.” They refused to let him into the home and he was arrested by officers from the Yakama Nation Police Department.

“Three people are dead. Two children have been orphaned without any immediate family in the United States. A family patriarch will never see his grandchildren graduate from high school or walk his daughter down the aisle,” U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref said. “Violence like this is not normal, and it cannot be normalized.

Peter’s history of violence was well-documented through his criminal history. He was convicted of first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon and theft of a motor vehicle in 2011. Two years later, the Wapato resident was convicted for unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree. Peter was sentenced to a total of 45 months (three years and nine months) in prison for each of these crimes.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.