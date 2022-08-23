ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade

It’s all but official. Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are set to be teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that LA has come to terms on a trade with the Utah Jazz acquiring the spitfire guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Lakers and Jazz are expected to finalize […] The post Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal insists his children 'have to get two degrees to get his cheese' even though he's worth $570million - and reveals the surprising Aussie player he rates above all others

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal might have a net worth of more than $570million, but that doesn't mean he's ever had a 'real job' or will give any of his six children free handouts. The 50-year-old former Lakers star has sparked a frenzy since touching down in Australia earlier this week,...
Person
Kobe Bryant
HollywoodLife

Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Remembers Him In Sweet Tribute On His 44th Birthday: ‘Miss You’

Vanessa Bryant is currently in the middle of her trial against Los Angeles County regarding the Kobe Bryant crash photos, but that didn’t stop her from observing the late NBA champion’s birthday on Aug. 23. “Happy birthday, baby!” Vanessa, 40, captioned a photo she posted on her Instagram. The picture was taken in 2009 when Kobe won his fourth NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers and his first NBA Finals MVP. “I love you and miss you so much!” she added.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
TMZ.com

Soccer Star Sydney Leroux Attends Kobe Photo Trial W/ Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa Bryant has endured two weeks of emotional testimony ... thankfully, she hasn't done it alone 'cause her support system is strong -- with U.S. soccer star Sydney Leroux joining VB and Natalia Bryant in court Wednesday. The 32-year-old Olympic gold medalist and World Cup winner was photographed walking into...
Us Weekly

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant: A Timeline of Their Relationship

A lasting love. Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant’s decades-long romance came to a tragic end when the NBA legend died on January 26, 2020. Despite their relationship’s heartbreaking conclusion, their romance was filled with many highs over the years. The love between Kobe and Vanessa began not long after the duo first met in November […]
Footwear News

Vanessa Bryant And The Mamba And Mambacita Sports Foundation Release Limited-Edition Sweatshirt On Kobe Bryant’s 44th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant continues to honor the life and legacy of her late husband Kobe Bryant and her daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant. To commemorate Kobe’s 44th birthday on August 23, The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation released an exclusive limited edition Reflective Logo Sweatshirt for fans and supporters that was designed by Vanessa. All of the proceeds for the pullover will go towards The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. Crafted in cotton and polyester, the Reflective Logo Sweatshirt has a relaxed fit and features the MMSF 3D reflective logo on the chest and on the sleeve. View this post on Instagram A...
The Spun

Look: Vanessa Bryant Had Special Guest In Court Wednesday

For the last couple of weeks, Vanessa Bryant has been in court in Los Angeles for the federal trial over photographs taken of her husband and daughter's deadly helicopter crash. Bryant has testified in the proceedings. She and Chris Chester--whose wife and daughter were also killed in the crash--are suing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Vanessa Bryant Donates $16 Million Awarded By Suing Los Angeles County To The Mamba And Mambacita Foundation

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, was recently awarded a judgement worth $16 million after she won her lawsuit against Los Angeles County after first-responders that reported to the helicopter crash that took the life of Kobe and 8 others shared pictures of Kobe and Gianna Bryant's bodies within personal channels.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

