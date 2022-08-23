Read full article on original website
Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade
It’s all but official. Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are set to be teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that LA has come to terms on a trade with the Utah Jazz acquiring the spitfire guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Lakers and Jazz are expected to finalize […] The post Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ciara and Monica Join Vanessa Bryant and Daughter at Kobe Bryant Crash Site Trial
As the Vanessa Bryant versus the county of Los Angeles trial continues, the widow of. Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant got emotional support from two of her besties in the music business. According to People, singers Ciara and Monica came to the courtroom, accompanying Bryant to support her during...
Lakers Rumors: Kevin Durant Wants Nets To Sign Carmelo Anthony But They’re Not Interested
After the first wave of free agency, the NBA transaction period essentially went quiet as everyone waited to see what the Brooklyn Nets would do with Kevin Durant after the superstar requested a trade. But ultimately, after weeks of trade talks and negotiations, Durant won’t be going anywhere as the...
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal insists his children 'have to get two degrees to get his cheese' even though he's worth $570million - and reveals the surprising Aussie player he rates above all others
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal might have a net worth of more than $570million, but that doesn't mean he's ever had a 'real job' or will give any of his six children free handouts. The 50-year-old former Lakers star has sparked a frenzy since touching down in Australia earlier this week,...
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Vanessa Bryant reacts after jury awards $31 million over Kobe Bryant crash photos
Vanessa Bryant will never be able to bring her late husband, Kobe Bryant back, but she can put the case surrounding his and Gianna’s crash photos behind her. It was announced Wednesday, August 24, that a federal jury found that Los Angeles County must pay $31 million...
Warriors’ Draymond Green fires message to Lakers star LeBron James’ haters
LeBron James and his new piece of jewelry got quite a few reactions on social media. In case you missed it, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar decided to get a diamond-laced version of his own logo installed on one of his teeth. Yes, you read that right, and here are...
Vanessa Bryant’s final demand as Kobe Bryant crash photos trial ends
When Vanessa Bryant and co-plaintiff Chris Chester filed an invasion of privacy lawsuit for the Kobe Bryant crash photos leak, they were reportedly seeking tens of millions in damages from the LA County Sheriff’s and Fire departments. Now in their closing statements on Tuesday, people finally got a clear...
Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar points to unflattering Kobe Bryant record as ‘foundation of his greatness’
NBA icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has always been a big fan of Kobe Bryant, and it is quite clear his appreciation and admiration for the Los Angeles Lakers star is on a deeper level. On Wednesday to celebrate Mamba Day, KAJ offered a unique perspective on Bryant’s “achievements.” Instead of focusing...
Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Remembers Him In Sweet Tribute On His 44th Birthday: ‘Miss You’
Vanessa Bryant is currently in the middle of her trial against Los Angeles County regarding the Kobe Bryant crash photos, but that didn’t stop her from observing the late NBA champion’s birthday on Aug. 23. “Happy birthday, baby!” Vanessa, 40, captioned a photo she posted on her Instagram. The picture was taken in 2009 when Kobe won his fourth NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers and his first NBA Finals MVP. “I love you and miss you so much!” she added.
Soccer Star Sydney Leroux Attends Kobe Photo Trial W/ Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant has endured two weeks of emotional testimony ... thankfully, she hasn't done it alone 'cause her support system is strong -- with U.S. soccer star Sydney Leroux joining VB and Natalia Bryant in court Wednesday. The 32-year-old Olympic gold medalist and World Cup winner was photographed walking into...
Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant: A Timeline of Their Relationship
A lasting love. Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant’s decades-long romance came to a tragic end when the NBA legend died on January 26, 2020. Despite their relationship’s heartbreaking conclusion, their romance was filled with many highs over the years. The love between Kobe and Vanessa began not long after the duo first met in November […]
Stephen Curry and Wife Ayesha Curry’s Vacation Photos: The NBA Star Shows off Abs and More on Tropical Trip
Love island! Stephen “Steph” Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, lived it while on a tropical vacation for two. The Seasoned Life author, 33, gave fans a glimpse at their beach getaway via Instagram on Monday, August 22, captioning the snaps with three palm tree emojis. The couple, who wed in July 2011, got cozy […]
Vanessa Bryant Wins $16M Lawsuit Against Los Angeles Country For Kobe Bryant's Death
Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers great and a 5-time NBA champion with the team was traveling with his daughter Gianna Bryant, and 7 others to a youth basketball game on January 26, 2020. The helicopter that had been booked to transport everyone to the game ultimately crashed into hills in Calabasas, Los Angeles.
Vanessa Bryant And The Mamba And Mambacita Sports Foundation Release Limited-Edition Sweatshirt On Kobe Bryant’s 44th Birthday
Vanessa Bryant continues to honor the life and legacy of her late husband Kobe Bryant and her daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant. To commemorate Kobe’s 44th birthday on August 23, The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation released an exclusive limited edition Reflective Logo Sweatshirt for fans and supporters that was designed by Vanessa. All of the proceeds for the pullover will go towards The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. Crafted in cotton and polyester, the Reflective Logo Sweatshirt has a relaxed fit and features the MMSF 3D reflective logo on the chest and on the sleeve. View this post on Instagram A...
Look: Vanessa Bryant Had Special Guest In Court Wednesday
For the last couple of weeks, Vanessa Bryant has been in court in Los Angeles for the federal trial over photographs taken of her husband and daughter's deadly helicopter crash. Bryant has testified in the proceedings. She and Chris Chester--whose wife and daughter were also killed in the crash--are suing...
Vanessa Bryant Donates $16 Million Awarded By Suing Los Angeles County To The Mamba And Mambacita Foundation
Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, was recently awarded a judgement worth $16 million after she won her lawsuit against Los Angeles County after first-responders that reported to the helicopter crash that took the life of Kobe and 8 others shared pictures of Kobe and Gianna Bryant's bodies within personal channels.
NBA Reacts To The Los Angeles Lakers Squad For The 2022-23 Season: "We Gonna Sit Here And Act Like This Is A Good Team?"
The 2022-23 NBA season is very important for the Los Angeles Lakers. After winning the NBA championship in 2020, the iconic franchise fell off big time. They have had back-to-back unsuccessful seasons. In one season, they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, and in their most recent...
Lakers News: LA Insider Pushes for Buddy Hield-Myles Turner Trade
The Lakers should consider moving to plan B with trade talks with Brooklyn seemingly off
