Read full article on original website
Related
Overton County News
Lady Cats defeat Gordonsville
“I was a little nervous,” explained Livingston Academy freshman Cora Copeland. “Being a freshman on this team, I didn’t want to make any mistakes, especially that would cost points, but after we got going, the nerves settled down and I was fine. Actually, after that first volley, I was ready to play.”
Overton County News
LA Golf team competes in multiple matches
Livingston Academy golf has had its ups and downs so far this season with some mid-field places, some rain shortened events, and a couple good individual scoring. In early August, Livingston Academy took 7th place in a field of nine teams at Golf Capital Classic at Lake Tansi in Crossville. A team total of 373 put them in scoring range with Bryson Fletcher shooting a fine 79 on a tough layout. Tayshawn Hayes posted a 93, and Rex Lowery came in with a 94.
Overton County News
Zane Moseley continues winning streak
Zane Moseley continued his winning streak to two by winning the Fair Week Open NRA precision match held at Bend of the River. He shot the respectable score of 2494-63X, according to Charlie Pardue, of Bend of the River. “This was a 92% average on all targets,” Pardue stated.
Overton County News
OCMS Girls Soccer starts season 2-0
Overton County Jr. Lady Wildcats got off to a good start to the 2022 season with two straight wins. This coming from a new team with many young and inexperienced players mixed with a few returning starters from last season. All of them with the goal to finish this season in the top 3 in conference for the 8th consecutive season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Overton County News
Stories From the Past - The Notorious Champ Ferguson
The following information written about a notorious Confederate guerrilla named Champ Ferguson is taken from a Jamestown newspaper article that appeared on February 13, 1975. Ferguson’s name, along with that of Tinker Dave Beaty, is pretty well known in this area in connection with many unnecessary killings that took place during the Civil War. Information about Ferguson’s early life says that he was the oldest of ten children. Like his father, he became a farmer, and had a reputation for violence even before the war. Here is the story from the Jamestown paper:
wgnsradio.com
New Skatepark with Bowl Coming to Murfreesboro Parks
(Murfreesboro, TN) Skateboarders, inline skating enthusiast and more will appreciate the recent news announced by the Murfreesboro Parks & Rec. Department…. That was Rachel Singer with the Parks, talking about the future skatepark. Half-pipe ramps and more will all be a part of the concrete skate park. Thomas Laird, Assistant Director of the Parks, told WGNS…
Overton County News
Upper Cumberland Small Ruminant Conference to be held
Interested in learning more about sheep and goat production? If so, Overton Extension along with the Upper Cumberland Extension team is conducting the annual Upper Cumberland Small Ruminant Conference Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1. This year’s conference will be held in two locations. The first day’s class September...
1 Person Dead 2 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Murfreesboro (Murfreesboro, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a brutal multi-vehicle wreck occurred on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that the incident involved a tractor-trailer and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
RELATED PEOPLE
Crossville man missing for nearly 3 weeks
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a man missing form Crossville since early August.
Portion of I-40 reopens after semi overturns in Smith County
A portion of Interstate 40 has reopened after a semi-truck overturned early Wednesday morning in Smith County.
Overton County News
Pigg’s Processing receives AEF Award
Governor Bill Lee and Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. are announcing 15 businesses will benefit from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund (AEF) awards. “This incentive program doesn’t just benefit the agricultural and forestry businesses that take part,” Commissioner Hatcher said. “We are proud to see that the AEF...
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on I-24 in Rutherford County
At least one person is dead following a crash on Interstate 24 near the Smyrna area early Tuesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Overton County News
Fall Gardeners’ Festival scheduled for Aug. 30
Gardening throughout the different seasons is important for many home gardeners, and the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is excited to provide information throughout the year to make gardening a success. The annual Fall Gardeners’ Festival, hosted at the Plateau AgResearch and Education Center in Crossville, Tennessee, is scheduled for August 30, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT. This in-person event gives gardeners the opportunity to receive valuable information to help their gardens flourish.
WSMV
Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
tntech.edu
PerkSpot: Tennessee Empoyment Discount Program
As a eligible member of Partners for Health, you qualify to take advantage of exclusive discounts from more than 900 merchants. We hope you enjoy the cost-saving and special benefit offerings that merchants have made available, just for you!. Start by signing up or logging in at teamtn.pearkspot.com and access...
wilsonpost.com
Cheryl Lewis: Hit the exits of I-40 to enter new fun times
Y’all up for an experiment? Part of the reason for my “Through New Eyes” column is to share Wilson County through the perspective of someone brand new to town. As a relative newcomer here, I’m eager to get to know fun new people and intriguing things about our county, so have devised a bittuva wacky approach to get things rolling. Well, my car rolling, actually.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Overton County News
Mary Frances Matthews Fleming
Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Frances Matthews Fleming, age 86, of the Oakley Allons Community, will be conducted 11 a.m., Thursday, August 25, 2022, from the chapel of Speck Funeral Home. Bro. Alan Judd and Bro. Buddy Johnson will officiate. Burial to follow in the Overton County Memorial Gardens. The family will welcome friends on Wednesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at Speck Funeral Home.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Tennessee Highway Patrol Sergeant and Marion County Sheriff's Department Detective Killed in Helicopter Crash
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Members of the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and the Murfreesboro Police Department saluted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Detective Matt Blansett as his body was escorted through Murfreesboro on Wednesday. Blansett and THP Sgt. Lee Russell died in a helicopter crash. On August 23, the Tennessee Department...
WBBJ
TBI investigation leads to arrest of Jackson County man
JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. — TBI investigation leads to indictment and arrest of Jackson Co. resident. According to information received from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, special fire agents with the organization conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of one Jackson County man. Fire investigators responded to a...
newstalk941.com
Highlands Residential To Have Special Called Meeting Friday
Highlands Residential Services ready to begin construction of Cookeville’s new Hickory Valley development. Director of Operations Chris Cassetty said the board will discuss a resolution at a special call meeting Friday. “There are some very specific legal resolutions, wording that has to be passed for the tax credit syndication...
Comments / 0