Police investigate Emporia High School football team

Some members of the Emporia High School football team are facing allegations of misconduct.

While the details are not being made public, the Emporia Police Department has confirmed that an investigation is being made into the allegations.

What we do know is that Emporia High School Principal Dathan Fischer reported an incident to Police just before 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. The incident aledgelly took place at the High School.

A district spokesperson said that football practice was then canceled to look into a situation with the team.

School officials released a statement saying in part that the safety and security of their students are a priority, and they are working with authorities on the matter.