ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Police investigate Emporia High School football team

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M3CPc_0hSjdJ7z00

Some members of the Emporia High School football team are facing allegations of misconduct.

While the details are not being made public, the Emporia Police Department has confirmed that an investigation is being made into the allegations.

What we do know is that Emporia High School Principal Dathan Fischer reported an incident to Police just before 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. The incident aledgelly took place at the High School.

A district spokesperson said that football practice was then canceled to look into a situation with the team.

School officials released a statement saying in part that the safety and security of their students are a priority, and they are working with authorities on the matter.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Emporia football on field following investigation

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia High School football team was back on the field practicing Tuesday afternoon following an investigation into an incident that took place Saturday after the team’s first scrimmage. Allegations of misconduct involving some members of the Emporia High School football team are under investigation by the Emporia Police Department, according to […]
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

EMPORIA HIGH FOOTBALL: Emporia Police turning alleged misconduct case to Lyon County Attorney for review

Emporia Police investigators are turning over reports to the Lyon County Attorney’s Office for review after an alleged battery incident at Emporia High on Monday. Police Capt. Ray Mattas says the incident is the one listed as an alleged misconduct event involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team. Mattas says the so-called “pink sheet” is the only information officers can release on the situation and nothing else will be divulged by EPD. Earlier this week Mattas had said the initial investigation was focused on an untold number of juveniles, but the pink sheet is not stamped as a juvenile case.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Battery complaint filed after football investigation

Police are passing a battery complaint involving the Emporia High School football team to the county attorney, officers announced Thursday. But Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman told The Gazette Thursday afternoon that he's still waiting to obtain it. “I'm informed we have not received anything from law enforcement yet,” Goodman...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Mystery surrounds “incident” at Topeka West

TOPEKA (KSNT) – 27 News is looking for answers after the principal at a local high school sent a vague note to parents Thursday afternoon. “Law enforcement officials are addressing a report regarding a former Topeka West student,” principal John Buckendorff said. “Students and staff have remained safe, instruction is continuing without disruption and law enforcement is addressing […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emporia, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Emporia, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
WIBW

Topeka West alerts parents of situation with former student

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West High School alerted parents Thursday of a situation with a former student. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says a situation unfolded at Topeka West High School on Thursday, Aug. 25, which forced staff to call local law enforcement. Topeka West Principal John Buckendorff sent...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Wildcats turning to former Junction City grad for backup RB

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Head coach Chris Klieman and company still have Deuce Vaughn as their RB1. At the start of fall camp, he wasn’t sure who would be in the role as RB2. Well, they’ve found their guy who will backup Vaughn, and that’s Junction City grad and redshirt freshman DJ Giddens.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Bluemont Elementary School teachers receive a surprise

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Academy Sports and Jordy Nelson teamed up to surprise 10 teachers at Bluemont Elementary School with $2,500 worth of gift cards to help kick off the school year. Nelson and his partners at Academy gave the teachers and students a welcoming of joy. Nelson was glad...
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Police#Football Team#The Emporia High School#The High School
KSNT News

Authorities find missing girl, still looking for another

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department announced Tuesday confirmed Tuesday morning that one of two missing teen girls has been found. Alejandra has been located, but Trinity is still missing. She is 15 years old, stands about 5’02” and was last seen with red and black hair. Trinity may be in Manhattan, Fort Riley […]
WAMEGO, KS
WIBW

Blown semi-truck tire sends Junction City couple to hospital

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A blown semi-truck tire sent a Junction City couple to the hospital Tuesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:40 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 23, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Carlson Rd. in with reports of an injury accident.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Disturbance involving pro disc golfer being monitored

Reports of a disturbance involving a professional disc golf player that took place Monday at the Emporia Country Club are being monitored ahead of the PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships in Emporia. Paige Pierce of Plano, Texas reportedly had to be escorted off the course after an alleged incident...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

3-car crash reported in SW Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three vehicles were involved in a car crash in southwest Topeka on Wednesday. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, officers are working a car crash at the intersection of Southwest Fairlawn Road and Southwest 29th Street. The crash was first reported at 5:21 p.m. No injuries have been reported as a result of […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
JC Post

Manhattan man hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

RILEY COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 4:30pm. Wednesday in Riley County. A 2009 Hyundai Elantra driven by Gregory West, 64, Manhattan, and a 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by Jaord Willard, 34, of Ogden were involved in a crash near the intersection of Village Drive and Anderson Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

GoFundMe created for hospitalized Wamego mail truck driver

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for travel and medical expenses as a Wamego man continues to recover in a Kansas City hospital following a head-on three-car collision. Sarah Fillinger, a family member, says she has started a GoFundMe to help pay for the...
WAMEGO, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Day of 'saturation' for troopers and gardeners

“Saturation Saturday” is coming. That could mean wet weather, as well as a crackdown on drunk driving. The Kansas Highway Patrol announced Thursday that it will conduct its fourth annual “Saturation Saturday” enforcement this weekend, with extra patrols and check lanes across the state to reduce impaired driving.
EMPORIA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Police detective’s false testimony ignites latest flash of controversy in high-profile Kansas trial

TOPEKA — A defense attorney on Tuesday questioned the lead detective in a high-profile double-homicide case about why he gave false testimony under oath to help prosecutors convict Dana Chandler a decade ago, igniting the latest flash of controversy in Chandler’s retrial. Chandler faces two first-degree murder charges in the 2002 killings of her ex-husband, […] The post Police detective’s false testimony ignites latest flash of controversy in high-profile Kansas trial appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Police hope someone in Kansas finds this pet parakeet

BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in Butler County are working to help a family find a lost pet bird. An Indian Ring Neck Parakeet who has lived with a family in the Andover community for 15 years has been missing since Sunday, according to a social media report from Andover police.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

ESU kicks off six-week Friday Nights series

Excitement is building for the 2022 season of Friday Nights, a six-week series of free events created for Emporia State University students that showcase Emporia as an exciting home during their college careers. In addition to the traditional tailgate event, First Friday Art Walk and hypnotist, ESU Friday Nights will...
EMPORIA, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy