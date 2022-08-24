ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, IN

Delaware County man held in neighbor's slaying had guns seized in December

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
 2 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. — In February, a Delaware County judge ruled deputies could keep firearms that had been seized from Cy Erik Alley.

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman's office had filed a petition with Circuit Court 1 Judge Marianne Vorhees, alleging Alley, who lives south of Albany in northeastern Delaware County, was "a dangerous person."

Family members had earlier told authorities Alley had been "off his medication," leading to "psychotic episodes" as a result of schizophrenia.

Court documents stemming from that petition to seize Alley's firearms are sealed and not available for public review. However, Hoffman confirmed Wednesday those guns were never returned to Alley and remain in police custody.

Shortly before noon on Tuesday, investigators say Alley was armed with another firearm — apparently a shotgun — when he confronted his neighbor, Gerald Lee Copley, outside the victim's home along Delaware County Road 500-N.

Earlier: Rural Delaware County man jailed in neighbor's slaying

Alley would tell deputies he somehow came to believe Copley was responsible for electrical problems at his home. He shot the 59-year-old victim, who died at the scene, "multiple times."

Two hours later, Alley — found near his parents' home along Delaware County Road 900-N — surrendered without incident to members of the sheriff's emergency response team, according to Chief Deputy Jeff Stanley.

By early Tuesday evening, he was being held without bond in the Delaware County jail, preliminarily charged with murder.

At the time of his arrest, Alley already faced a misdemeanor count of battery resulting in bodily injury filed in February in Muncie City Court.

That case stemmed from some of the same allegations that would lead to the Delaware County man's guns being seized.

During a confrontation with his mother — allegedly over issues related to milking the family's cows — two days before Christmas, Alley reportedly both shoved and cursed at her.

Citing "ongoing issues" over Alley's refusal to take his medication, his father said he had collected all guns on their property, including firearms that belonged to his son.

The father said Alley expressed frustration over his inability to access his guns, saying he needed them because "a war is coming."

A trial has not yet been scheduled in the City Court case stemming from the alleged December attack on Alley's mother. The battery charge is a Class A misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail.

On Tuesday, Alley — who observed his 29th birthday last week — reportedly told deputies he had intended to kill Copley when he shot him four times.

A participant in the interview reported the rural Albany man had showed no signs of remorse.

On Wednesday, Hoffman formally charged Alley with murder in Copley's death.

In Indiana, a murder conviction carries up to 65 years in prison. The prosecutor also filed a firearm enhancement that could add up to 20 years to the Delaware County man's sentence should he be convicted.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Delaware County man held in neighbor's slaying had guns seized in December

