ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Program helps prevent teacher shortage in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – While states across the country face a teacher shortage, Utah may be doing well in comparison. Weber State University is working to keep schools across six districts in northern Utah fully staffed. It is one of many programs across the state that aims “grow their own” teachers.   The Teacher Assistant Pathway to Teaching program, […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
West Valley City, UT
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
KUTV

POLL: Do Utah schools start too soon?

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Although autumn doesn't start for another four weeks, the back-to-school season unofficially kicks off fall. Take the start of football practices at the high school, college or professional level - many start as early as late July, but are still considered "Fall Camps." For...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

New program helps address nursing shortage in Utah

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A new accelerated nursing program in Utah has joined the lineup of options to fill the growing demand for nurses. Grand Canyon University just opened its new state-of-the-art facility in Sandy. It’s offering an Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program that puts nurses on the frontlines of healthcare in just 16 months.
SANDY, UT
KUTV

Free reading program helps Utah kids prepare for Kindergarten

KUTV — It's not too late to start helping your kids improve their literacy skills. Kim Fischer with Waterford Upstart joined Fresh Living to tell us about this free, easy program. For more information visit waterford.org/upstart. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Charter School#Polygamy#K12#Vanguard Academy#Usbe#Kingston#Uscsb
ABC 4

Utah Renaissance Faire celebrating 10th anniversary

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The 2022 Utah Renaissance Faire welcomes the Knights of Mayhem and the Vikings of Utah for it’s special 10th Anniversary festivities. The Utah Valley Fine Arts Council puts on the annual Utah Renaissance Faire. This year’s faire will be August 26th and 27th...
LEHI, UT
ABC4

Utah named one of 2022’s best states to live in

UTAH (ABC4) – People move to different states for many different reasons but finding the right state to live in can be a daunting task. Whether you are moving to be closer to family and friends or for work, there are many different factors to consider before packing your belongings and making the trip to […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
ABC4

Gov. Cox issues State of Emergency for Southern Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox issued a State of Emergency for Moab and other Southern Utah towns on August 23.  The Governor’s office reports that Emergency Order 2022-5 goes into effect immediately and will stay in effect for 30 days.  Representatives say that the declaration is a response to the recent surge in flooding […]
utahstyleanddesign.com

Where to Find Peaches in Utah

Peach season is hailed across Utah at several festivals, some more than 100 years old. Whether you want to attend a celebration or simply take a scenic drive to honor the harvest and buy a bushel (or two), don’t dawdle. The season comes and goes much too fast, here’s where to find peaches in Utah.
UTAH STATE
Mic

This Utah coal plant could be the first to convert to hydrogen energy

Coal production in the United States peaked in 2008. Since then, we have increasingly moved away from the dirty burning energy source, which has greatly reduced the country’s carbon footprint and significantly improved our air quality. Ditching coal is the right decision for the planet, for our budget, and for our health.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Family speaks after Utah boy is pulled from sunken truck

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A kid who loves his family and all things boys — that’s how 9-year-old Paxton’s family described him.  “He loves the outdoors, he loves riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers and going fishing and anything to get dirty, he’s just a boy,” said Kelley Carpenter, Paxton’s aunt. Paxton is now fighting […]
KUTV

Lt. Gov. Henderson surveys flood damage in Moab as costs mount

MOAB, Utah (KUTV) — Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson visited Moab Tuesday to survey damage caused by a major flash flood over the weekend. In an interview with KUTV 2News following her visit, Henderson said it was eye-opening seeing how much damage there is after a heavy rainstorm sent water rushing through downtown.
MOAB, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy