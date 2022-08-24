Read full article on original website
Related
How secretive meetings led to firing of an entire school board tied to polygamy
Transparency issues related to public meetings prompted Utah to remove the entire board at Vanguard Academy, a school with ties to the polygamous Kingston group.
Program helps prevent teacher shortage in Utah
UTAH (ABC4) – While states across the country face a teacher shortage, Utah may be doing well in comparison. Weber State University is working to keep schools across six districts in northern Utah fully staffed. It is one of many programs across the state that aims “grow their own” teachers. The Teacher Assistant Pathway to Teaching program, […]
Administrators expelled from Utah school run by polygamous Kingston group
A public charter school run by the polygamous Kingston group is now on probation. Vanguard Academy in West Valley City had been on "warning status” since June 2021.
KUTV
Psychologist to discuss school shooting prevention with Utah law enforcement, educators
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Active shooter training is such a vital issue, the state is bringing in an expert to talk about the psychology of school shooters and how noticing warning signs can help save lives. Dr. Peter Langman, PhD, is the Director of Research and School Safety...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KUTV
POLL: Do Utah schools start too soon?
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Although autumn doesn't start for another four weeks, the back-to-school season unofficially kicks off fall. Take the start of football practices at the high school, college or professional level - many start as early as late July, but are still considered "Fall Camps." For...
KUTV
New program helps address nursing shortage in Utah
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A new accelerated nursing program in Utah has joined the lineup of options to fill the growing demand for nurses. Grand Canyon University just opened its new state-of-the-art facility in Sandy. It’s offering an Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program that puts nurses on the frontlines of healthcare in just 16 months.
Gephardt Daily
Utah officials file lawsuit over ‘unlawful designation’ of Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante as Nat’l Monuments
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes filed a lawsuit Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah against what he called “President Biden’s unlawful designation” of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante as national monuments.
KUTV
Free reading program helps Utah kids prepare for Kindergarten
KUTV — It's not too late to start helping your kids improve their literacy skills. Kim Fischer with Waterford Upstart joined Fresh Living to tell us about this free, easy program. For more information visit waterford.org/upstart. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 4
Utah Renaissance Faire celebrating 10th anniversary
LEHI, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The 2022 Utah Renaissance Faire welcomes the Knights of Mayhem and the Vikings of Utah for it’s special 10th Anniversary festivities. The Utah Valley Fine Arts Council puts on the annual Utah Renaissance Faire. This year’s faire will be August 26th and 27th...
utahstories.com
Homeless Population in Utah Increases Due to Seniors Being Priced out of the Rental Market
Why Carol Hollowell is determined to reduce the homeless population problem in Utah by offering more trust and compassion in exchange for requiring that tenants work. Carol Hollowell tells Utah Stories, “One day I saw this man in a wheelchair, and I stopped and I decided to ask him, “Why are you homeless? Why don’t you tell me your story?”
Utah named one of 2022’s best states to live in
UTAH (ABC4) – People move to different states for many different reasons but finding the right state to live in can be a daunting task. Whether you are moving to be closer to family and friends or for work, there are many different factors to consider before packing your belongings and making the trip to […]
Utah saved billions of gallons of water through programs, ordinances
Utahns have saved billions of gallons of water through conservation programs and local ordinances that restrict water use, easing shortages caused by the ongoing drought conditions in the state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
Utah division approves small mine operation at Parleys Canyon months after county ban
SALT LAKE CITY — The fight over mining in Parleys Canyon took another twist Monday, as Utah officials approved a plan for "small mining operations" at a proposed quarry — months after Salt Lake County officials passed an ordinance banning mining in the area. John Baza, director of...
KSLTV
Utah Department of Natural Resources appointee causes uproar from Dems
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Democratic Party is threatening legal action if Rep. Joel Ferry doesn’t resign his seat and is removed from the 2022 ballot after his appointment to the Utah Department of Natural Resources. On June 24, Gov. Spencer Cox announced that Ferry would join...
Gov. Cox issues State of Emergency for Southern Utah
UTAH (ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox issued a State of Emergency for Moab and other Southern Utah towns on August 23. The Governor’s office reports that Emergency Order 2022-5 goes into effect immediately and will stay in effect for 30 days. Representatives say that the declaration is a response to the recent surge in flooding […]
utahstyleanddesign.com
Where to Find Peaches in Utah
Peach season is hailed across Utah at several festivals, some more than 100 years old. Whether you want to attend a celebration or simply take a scenic drive to honor the harvest and buy a bushel (or two), don’t dawdle. The season comes and goes much too fast, here’s where to find peaches in Utah.
KUTV
Understaffed centers, overworked dispatchers raise concerns about 911 wait times
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In her seven years as a dispatcher with the Utah Department of Public Safety, Monica Phillips has handled a lot of calls. Among those was the life she may have saved by coaching a 911 caller to stay in his car with his seatbelt on after he crashed on the highway during a snow storm.
Mic
This Utah coal plant could be the first to convert to hydrogen energy
Coal production in the United States peaked in 2008. Since then, we have increasingly moved away from the dirty burning energy source, which has greatly reduced the country’s carbon footprint and significantly improved our air quality. Ditching coal is the right decision for the planet, for our budget, and for our health.
Family speaks after Utah boy is pulled from sunken truck
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A kid who loves his family and all things boys — that’s how 9-year-old Paxton’s family described him. “He loves the outdoors, he loves riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers and going fishing and anything to get dirty, he’s just a boy,” said Kelley Carpenter, Paxton’s aunt. Paxton is now fighting […]
KUTV
Lt. Gov. Henderson surveys flood damage in Moab as costs mount
MOAB, Utah (KUTV) — Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson visited Moab Tuesday to survey damage caused by a major flash flood over the weekend. In an interview with KUTV 2News following her visit, Henderson said it was eye-opening seeing how much damage there is after a heavy rainstorm sent water rushing through downtown.
Comments / 0