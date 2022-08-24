Read full article on original website
southsoundmag.com
MultiCare Starts Work on Emergency Facility in Lacey
MultiCare Health System broke ground Wednesday on a new 10,000-square-foot neighborhood emergency department in Lacey. When it opens next summer, the new facility, at 1055 Golf Club Road SE, will feature 10 exam rooms, on-site radiology services including X-ray, ultrasound, and CT scans; an in-house laboratory; and a pediatric provider available daily. Board-certified emergency physicians will staff the new department.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia Site Plan Committee reviews proposed 21-unit apartment project on Kaiser Road
The Olympia Site Plan Review Committee yesterday held a presubmission conference for a project proposal for a 21-unit apartment at 506 Kaiser Road SW. Architect Brett Lindsay said the project is a three-story building with seven units on each floor with a plaza which will provide access to the main entrance of the building.
SB I-5 back open after brush fire in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Southbound Interstate 5 near state Route 12 in Thurston County near Grand Mound is back open after it was temporarily closed due to a brush fire. All lanes were blocked around 7 p.m. The northbound lanes reopened around 7:30 p.m, with the southbound lanes reopening around 8:45 p.m.
thejoltnews.com
Vacant and abandoned properties in Olympia now subject to registration
The Olympia City Council approved an ordinance establishing a vacant property registration program, a move that will create a database to identify vacant properties and address squatting on these properties by unhoused people. At the city council meeting last night, Code Enforcement officer JW Mahone gave a brief overview of...
southsoundbiz.com
Slattery Properties Breaks Ground on New Lacey Warehouse Project
Seattle developer Slattery Properties has broken ground on a new warehouse project in Lacey. Located at 8551 Commerce Place Drive, the 87,000-square-foot development is anticipated for completion by the end of 2022. “The Lacey submarket has exploded with growth and is now nearly fully developed out,” Lee & Associates Commercial...
thurstontalk.com
The Thurston Bountiful Byway Project Asking for Public Input
Thank you to all of you who were able to attend the in-person town hall meetings earlier this month as we look to complete the Corridor Management Plan (CMP) for the Thurston Bountiful Byway. We had great feedback from the individuals who attended but we’d still like your input on key attractions and experiences along the byway; and perhaps most important, your suggested improvements for the byway (i.e. signage, parking, infrastructure, etc.). We want to include these items in the Corridor Management Plan document so that when we get to the state and federal grant application process, we will have done our required homework. The goal is to have our byway recognized by the State of Washington as a “Scenic Highway.”
Chronicle
Chehalis City Council Decides Against Rewriting Fireworks Ordinance
Amid complaints from Chehalis residents, the Chehalis City Council on Monday opted not to change the city’s current fireworks regulations following a discussion at its regular meeting. The main reason put forth by the council is that any changes made would take a year to go into effect, meaning...
thejoltnews.com
County seeks a stormwater management consultant
Thurston County is gathering proposals for a comprehensive stormwater program study for its storm and surface water utility. Thurston’s Senior Water Resources Engineer Nate Ensley said during the Board of County Commissioners meeting yesterday, August 23, that the study will also assist the county in establishing goals, determining appropriate levels of services, and providing gap analysis.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia proclaims September as ‘Puget Sound Starts Here’ Month
Olympia has joined with other governing bodies, organizations, and community groups to strengthen stewardship of the watershed. They encourage community members to take action to improve the health of Puget Sound and the Salish Sea. The Olympia City Council signed a proclamation designating September 2022 as “Puget Sound Starts Here”...
The Suburban Times
East 27th Street in Tacoma reduced to one lane approaching Portland Avenue for 2 weeks
TACOMA – Travelers who use East 27th Street near Portland Avenue in Tacoma will want to plan for extra travel time and be aware of a new temporary work zone. At 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the right lane of East 27th Street between East Bay Street and Portland Avenue.
Yakima Herald Republic
WA ferry that crashed near West Seattle dock is out until next year
The Cathlamet ferry, which crashed in spectacular fashion last month near the Fauntleroy dock in West Seattle, will undergo repairs in Everett through at least the end of the year, according to Washington State Ferries. The 1980s-era boat will go into dry dock at Everett Ship Repair, one of the...
Toll reduction believed to be first in Washington state history
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Come October, commuters who use the Tacoma Narrows Bridge will see what’s believed to be the first toll reduction in state history. Following the lead of legislators in March, members of the Washington State Transportation Commission Tuesday voted unanimously to reduce tolls on the bridge by at least 75 cents.
Chronicle
Despite Outcry From Residents, Winlock Council Advances Annexation Proposal
After frustrations were voiced by residents during a public hearing, the Winlock City Council voted four to one to approve a resolution advancing its process to annex the city’s Urban Growth Area (UGA) and expand eastward to Interstate 5. Lindsey Alvord was the only council member to vote against...
KIMA TV
Tacoma clears homeless camp with plans to sweep more sites in the near future
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma city crews on Tuesday begun clearing another homeless encampment, but several RVs and vehicles remained along with piles of trash and debris after the work began. Officials on Tuesday said they will continue trying to connect those who are still living at the site on...
KOMO News
Train derailment in Tacoma causes local power outage
TACOMA, Wash. — A train derailment caused a local power outage in Tacoma Wednesday, but no one was injured. BNSF Railway confirmed one of its trains had two cars carrying empty containers derail at 2:45 near Lincoln Ave. and Port of Tacoma Rd. Two crossings are blocked with downed...
The Suburban Times
Deputies, Code Enforcement condemn, board Waller-area house to prevent trespassing
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department story. Meet Inara. Until today, four-year-old Inara hasn’t been able to play in her front yard because of the nuisance property next door. The property was plagued with violence, drug activity and aggressive neighbors who have even been involved in drive-by shootings. Inara’s parents have kept her inside or in the back yard for playtime.
washingtonwaterfronts.com
Minor Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, eight cars were involved in a multi-vehicle collision that occurred on 1-5. The officials stated that the crash happened near Joint Base Lewis-McCord on Monday morning at around 6:30 a.m. Trooper Robert Reyer reported that only minor injuries were reported in the crash. The...
Tri-City Herald
Cat saves owner from rabies positive bat in WA state home. Luckily, it had its shots
A cat caught Thurston County’s first rabies positive-bat of 2022 in its owner’s home on Monday. Thurston County collected the bat on a “particularly busy” Monday when it responded to three separate bat incidents, according to a Wednesday news release. The bats were found in bedrooms...
thurstontalk.com
