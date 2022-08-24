ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southsoundmag.com

MultiCare Starts Work on Emergency Facility in Lacey

MultiCare Health System broke ground Wednesday on a new 10,000-square-foot neighborhood emergency department in Lacey. When it opens next summer, the new facility, at 1055 Golf Club Road SE, will feature 10 exam rooms, on-site radiology services including X-ray, ultrasound, and CT scans; an in-house laboratory; and a pediatric provider available daily. Board-certified emergency physicians will staff the new department.
LACEY, WA
KING 5

SB I-5 back open after brush fire in Thurston County

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Southbound Interstate 5 near state Route 12 in Thurston County near Grand Mound is back open after it was temporarily closed due to a brush fire. All lanes were blocked around 7 p.m. The northbound lanes reopened around 7:30 p.m, with the southbound lanes reopening around 8:45 p.m.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Vacant and abandoned properties in Olympia now subject to registration

The Olympia City Council approved an ordinance establishing a vacant property registration program, a move that will create a database to identify vacant properties and address squatting on these properties by unhoused people. At the city council meeting last night, Code Enforcement officer JW Mahone gave a brief overview of...
OLYMPIA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tumwater, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Olympia, WA
Tumwater, WA
Crime & Safety
Olympia, WA
Crime & Safety
southsoundbiz.com

Slattery Properties Breaks Ground on New Lacey Warehouse Project

Seattle developer Slattery Properties has broken ground on a new warehouse project in Lacey. Located at 8551 Commerce Place Drive, the 87,000-square-foot development is anticipated for completion by the end of 2022. “The Lacey submarket has exploded with growth and is now nearly fully developed out,” Lee & Associates Commercial...
LACEY, WA
thurstontalk.com

The Thurston Bountiful Byway Project Asking for Public Input

Thank you to all of you who were able to attend the in-person town hall meetings earlier this month as we look to complete the Corridor Management Plan (CMP) for the Thurston Bountiful Byway. We had great feedback from the individuals who attended but we’d still like your input on key attractions and experiences along the byway; and perhaps most important, your suggested improvements for the byway (i.e. signage, parking, infrastructure, etc.). We want to include these items in the Corridor Management Plan document so that when we get to the state and federal grant application process, we will have done our required homework. The goal is to have our byway recognized by the State of Washington as a “Scenic Highway.”
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Chehalis City Council Decides Against Rewriting Fireworks Ordinance

Amid complaints from Chehalis residents, the Chehalis City Council on Monday opted not to change the city’s current fireworks regulations following a discussion at its regular meeting. The main reason put forth by the council is that any changes made would take a year to go into effect, meaning...
CHEHALIS, WA
thejoltnews.com

County seeks a stormwater management consultant

Thurston County is gathering proposals for a comprehensive stormwater program study for its storm and surface water utility. Thurston’s Senior Water Resources Engineer Nate Ensley said during the Board of County Commissioners meeting yesterday, August 23, that the study will also assist the county in establishing goals, determining appropriate levels of services, and providing gap analysis.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Doan
thejoltnews.com

Olympia proclaims September as ‘Puget Sound Starts Here’ Month

Olympia has joined with other governing bodies, organizations, and community groups to strengthen stewardship of the watershed. They encourage community members to take action to improve the health of Puget Sound and the Salish Sea. The Olympia City Council signed a proclamation designating September 2022 as “Puget Sound Starts Here”...
OLYMPIA, WA
The Suburban Times

East 27th Street in Tacoma reduced to one lane approaching Portland Avenue for 2 weeks

TACOMA – Travelers who use East 27th Street near Portland Avenue in Tacoma will want to plan for extra travel time and be aware of a new temporary work zone. At 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the right lane of East 27th Street between East Bay Street and Portland Avenue.
TACOMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

WA ferry that crashed near West Seattle dock is out until next year

The Cathlamet ferry, which crashed in spectacular fashion last month near the Fauntleroy dock in West Seattle, will undergo repairs in Everett through at least the end of the year, according to Washington State Ferries. The 1980s-era boat will go into dry dock at Everett Ship Repair, one of the...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Toll reduction believed to be first in Washington state history

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Come October, commuters who use the Tacoma Narrows Bridge will see what’s believed to be the first toll reduction in state history. Following the lead of legislators in March, members of the Washington State Transportation Commission Tuesday voted unanimously to reduce tolls on the bridge by at least 75 cents.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Regional Fire Authority
KOMO News

Train derailment in Tacoma causes local power outage

TACOMA, Wash. — A train derailment caused a local power outage in Tacoma Wednesday, but no one was injured. BNSF Railway confirmed one of its trains had two cars carrying empty containers derail at 2:45 near Lincoln Ave. and Port of Tacoma Rd. Two crossings are blocked with downed...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Deputies, Code Enforcement condemn, board Waller-area house to prevent trespassing

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department story. Meet Inara. Until today, four-year-old Inara hasn’t been able to play in her front yard because of the nuisance property next door. The property was plagued with violence, drug activity and aggressive neighbors who have even been involved in drive-by shootings. Inara’s parents have kept her inside or in the back yard for playtime.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
washingtonwaterfronts.com

952 E Daniels Rd E Shelton, WA 98584

Shelton Real Estate at 952 E Daniels Rd E Shelton, WA 98584. Description: The real estate listing at 952 E Daniels Rd E Shelton, WA 98584 with the MLS# 1987651 has been on the Shelton market for 1 days. This property located in the Oakland Bay subdivision is currently listed for $199,950.
SHELTON, WA
thurstontalk.com

First Positive Case of Rabies Found in a Bat in Thurston County

Thurston County Public Health & Social Services (PHSS) is reporting the first positive rabies bat in Thurston County, and the fourth overall in Washington State, this year. On a particularly busy Monday, three separate bats were collected in Thurston County for testing. All three bats were flying around in county residents’ bedrooms where people were sleeping. Fortunately, all three bats were captured and could be tested. One bat was caught by a cat, another by a dog, and the third by the residents.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy