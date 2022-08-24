Read full article on original website
KUTV
Herriman police ID jogger killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Mountain View Corridor
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Herriman City Police Department on Thursday publicly identified a woman who died in an auto-pedestrian crash the previous day. According to a statement from the department, Herriman resident Stefanie Whittaker, 38, was jogging on the east sidewalk of Mountain View Corridor early Aug. 24 when she was struck by a vehicle turning onto the road.
Man arrested after setting his Salt Lake City motorhome on fire, police say
A man arrested in Salt Lake City after allegedly setting his motorhome on fire on Thursday morning
KUTV
Layton crews unable to fight house fire from within due to large amounts of debris
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Fire crews responded to a home that was producing heavy smoke on Wednesday morning, but they were unable to manage the incident as they typically would. The incident happened in the area of 1100 North and Hill Field Road, where a fire initially was reported...
KUTV
Fatal crash prompts calls for new stoplight on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — Drivers are pleading with the city and UDOT officials to make change to a busy Herriman intersection. An auto-pedestrian collision at Mountain View Corridor and Real Vista Drive in Herriman left one woman dead Wednesday morning. This isn’t the first serious crash the intersection has...
POLICE: Man sets Layton apartment complex on fire amid schizophrenic episode
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect out of Layton, Utah is facing a Second Degree Felony Arson charge after police say he intentionally set his apartment complex on fire. At this time, the suspect in this case, Shaun Gale, 41, has been booked into Davis County Jail. Representatives of the Layton Police Department (LPD) say […]
KUTV
Stockton issues emergency outdoor watering ban due to losses fighting Jacob City Fire
STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — Stockton issued an emergency outdoor watering ban due to losses sustained while fighting the Jacob City Fire. In a letter released from the town's mayor, he said they will need to take out a $3 million loan to replace the water system. He also states...
KSLTV
One dead after ‘major crash’ on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — One woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Mountain View Corridor, according to officials with the Herriman Police Department. HPD Deputy Chief Cody Stromberg said officers got a 911 call reporting the auto-pedestrian crash around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. “Driver of the...
Family desperate to find body of 99-year-old grandmother
The West Valley City Police Department continues to call on the public to help them search for the body of 99-year-old Maren Carlson.
KUTV
Suspect from SWAT standoff booked, released, arrested again within 24 hours
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man who was arrested by the Salt Lake City SWAT team on Tuesday was arrested again on Wednesday, shortly after being released from jail. In a jail booking report Tuesday night, a Salt Lake City police detective said 41-year-old Maurice Raffoul presented a ‘substantial danger’ if released from jail.
KUTV
Crash in South Ogden leaves Weber District school bus blocking Highway 89
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A crash in South Ogden on Tuesday morning left a Weber School District bus blocking an intersection on Highway 89. The Utah Department of Transportation reported the incident at the 850 East traffic light just after 7:50 a.m. A WSD spokesperson said the bus...
kjzz.com
Suspect found guilty in connection to deadly 2021 Salt Lake City shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A suspect has been found guilty in connection to a deadly shooting from January of 2021. Alex Mendoza, also known as Baby Alex is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Emilio Salazar. The shooting happened at a party on California Avenue on reports that...
Alleged vehicle thief wanted by Murray Police
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? The Murray Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a vehicle theft. The man’s image was captured on surveillance camera footage. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, shorts, sneakers and cap. Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact the […]
‘I wasn’t gonna leave him’: Utah man rescues boy in sinking truck
KAMAS, Utah (ABC4) – Joe Donell said it was God’s timing that he was out on Smith and Morehouse Reservoir on Monday. “There’s no way I was gonna leave that boy in that truck, no way, not an option,” said Donell. “If it calls for my life, so be it. I wasn’t gonna leave him.” The former […]
SLCPD requests community help identifying possible suspect
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) have requested the community’s assistance in identifying a woman. At 3:20 p.m. on August 22, SLCPD says they received reports of a “suspicious circumstance involving the woman.” In order to help with the ongoing investigation, law enforcement needs the woman’s identity. […]
KUTV
Emergency meeting called as Stockton's failing water infrastructure could dissolve town
STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — Stockton residents called an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss water problems that could lead to the town dissolving entirely. The mayor of Stockton put out a letter to residents saying the water system needs to be replaced. That project would require a $3 million loan...
KUTV
CATNAPPING: Owners beg suspected cat thieves to return their cat 'Thrasher'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Owners of a Flame Point Siamese cat are asking for the public’s help in trying to locate their stolen pet. Gabriel McClister said that her cat Thrasher was kidnapped, or “catnapped,” from her front yard by two individuals who stopped to pet her cat around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.
kjzz.com
Utah man faces long road to recovery after being badly burned in explosion
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A South Jordan man, who was badly injured in an explosion last week faces a long recovery according to his family. “He’s just in a ton of pain,” said Lexi Brasier, Colton Brasier’s oldest sister. “So when he can’t sleep, it’s just because of the pain. The pain is still getting worse every day. I think it’ll get worse for about three or four more days, then it will start to hopefully decline.”
KUTV
SLC man finds closure after cousin laid to rest among other unclaimed veterans
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake man who hasn’t seen his cousin in decades, finally has some closure. Over the weekend the Missing in America Project held a funeral for ten unclaimed veterans. After watching a 2News broadcast, Mike Margetts of Salt Lake recognized one of...
KUTV
Understaffed centers, overworked dispatchers raise concerns about 911 wait times
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In her seven years as a dispatcher with the Utah Department of Public Safety, Monica Phillips has handled a lot of calls. Among those was the life she may have saved by coaching a 911 caller to stay in his car with his seatbelt on after he crashed on the highway during a snow storm.
