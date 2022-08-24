Read full article on original website
NPCC raffle car to round out summer tour at state fair
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car, a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, will spend the remainder of its summer tour at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. The Cutlass will be on display from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 26 through Sept....
Kearney Hub
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Kearney.
Kearney Hub
Some Kearney streets will be closed for Destination Downtown
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has announced that several streets will close on Thursday for Destination Downtown. Central Avenue from 24th Street to the north side of 22nd Street;. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Husker fans make trip to Ireland road game
KEARNEY — Saturday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will export their brand of college football to the season opener in Ireland. Representing the Cornhusker state in the trip overseas are Kearney residents who are taking a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see their favorite team take on the Emerald Isle. “We had never...
Kearney Hub
Photos: Kearney Catholic golf Invitational
Kearney Catholic girls second at own golf invitational. Broken Bow's Camryn Johnson took medal honors with a 76. She was a top 10 finisher at state last year. © Copyright 2022 Kearney Hub, 13 East 22nd Street P.O. Box 1988 Kearney, NE 68847 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Info | Cookie Preferences.
York News-Times
Kearney superintendent pushes back against Innis comments on controversial books
Kearney Public Schools Superintendent Jason Mundorf has pushed back against comments from a former political candidate who alleged inappropriate books were housed in district schools. Per a letter from Mundorf to district parents, Matt Innis of Crete appeared on the Scott Voorhees morning show on Omaha's KFAB 1110 radio to...
KSNB Local4
Planning ahead for the Nebraska State Fair
Clear the Shelters: Hattie the Akita mix spends half of her life at the shelter. Hattie is a 2 1/2 year old Akita mix staying at Heartland Pet Connection in Hastings. She has been there for around a year and a half. Updated: 7 hours ago. Local4 News at 5.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic softball team rolls over Hershey
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic improved to 5-1 with a 10-5, 16-1 doubleheader sweep of Hershey Thursday at Kearney’s Patriot Park. Lauren Marker, Payton Cast and Reagan Ruyle homered in the first game as the Stars pounded out 11 hits. Kearney Catholic led 6-0 after three but Hershey rallied...
Kearney Hub
UNK among ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney is receiving national recognition for its support of LGBTQ+ students and employees. Campus Pride, the preeminent resource for LGBTQ+ leadership development, diversity inclusion and advocacy within higher education, selected UNK for its 2022 “Best of the Best Colleges and Universities for LGBTQ+ Students” list.
KSNB Local4
Cozad man charged after fight at gentlemen’s club
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad man faces two weapons charges in connection with a fight between motorcycle gangs last month at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek. Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with felony possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
doniphanherald.com
Grand Island high school journalism program eliminated after LGBTQ topics published
GRAND ISLAND -- Grand Island Northwest Public Schools administrators eliminated its journalism program and student newspaper in June in what some former students and press freedom advocates call an act of censorship. The school year-ending issue of the Saga newspaper included student editorials on LGBTQ topics, along with a news...
Kearney Hub
Bearcats open season with win over Lincoln East
LINCOLN — Kearney High opened its season with a wire-to-wire Week 1 victory Thursday in Lincoln, utilizing a simple game plan to outlasted Lincoln East 14-6 “It’s not easy to travel two hours and come to Seacrest Field and play against a terrific opponent in Lincoln East,” KHS coach Brandon Cool said. “Our kids were geared up and made it a game. Our defense played their hearts out the whole game.”
KSNB Local4
Shots fired early Thursday morning in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man has been arrested after police responded to a shooting early Thursday morning. HPD Captain Mike Doremus said officers were called out to the 1800 block of West 2nd around 2:53 a.m. for a report of gunshots. Once on scene, they were able to quickly determine that a firearm was discharged multiple times toward a home causing damage.
Kearney Hub
$11.2M of improvement projects approved by Kearney Public School board
KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools Board of Education adopted a resolution Tuesday evening to issue a bond not to exceed $11.2 million for abatement projects. The board gathered for a special board meeting to discuss the facility master plan and the possible 2022-23 budget. They also discussed various abatement projects at several of the schools. The projects include:
Kearney Hub
Man jailed for hitting a man in the head with a hammer Friday in Kearney
KEARNEY — A Kearney man is being held on a $25,000 bond after allegedly hitting a man in the head with a hammer. Around 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19 Kearney police responded a report of a man bleeding from his head from an assault in the 1300 block of Avenue I. When police arrived, they found the victim bleeding from his head and a bloody hammer next to him on the floor.
News Channel Nebraska
PETA seeking video footage pertaining to alleged animal mistreatment
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Officials at PETA are seeking livestream video of a central Nebraska slaughterhouse after it says it obtained government reports of animal abuse. According to PETA Vice President of Evidence Analysis Daniel Paden, the organization acquired reports documenting cows being beaten and two remaining conscious after being shot in the head at a JBS Foods processing plant in Grand Island.
KSNB Local4
Fire crews battle overnight structure fire outside Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Fire crews were kept busy early Monday morning, after a structure fire erupted east of Hastings. The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, when the Hastings Rural Fire Department got a call of an abandoned building showing visible flames in the 700 block of Heartland Ave.
Kearney Hub
Man suffers brain bleed after Wednesday incident outside Kearney bar
KEARNEY — A Kearney man suffered a brain bleed after being assaulted outside of a Kearney bar Wednesday morning. The alleged assailant, Tommy Parks, 53, of Kearney is charged with felony first-degree assault in the incident. Court records outline the case against him:. Around 12:24 a.m. Wednesday Kearney Police...
Kearney Hub
Hastings man arrested in connection with fire that caused $6M damage
HASTINGS — A 30-year-old Hastings man has been arrested in connection with a fire in July that caused about $6 million damage to a John Deere dealership west of Hastings. Mitchell Linder, 30, was arrested Thursday on a charge of second-degree arson, the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency said in a news release.
