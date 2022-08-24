Read full article on original website
Hall of Famer David Ortiz pleads with Red Sox to sign Rafael Devers to long-term deal: 'Let's not be stupid'
Both David Ortiz and Mike Lowell were vital pieces to the Boston Red Sox 2007 World Series championship team. Ortiz of course, helped the Red Sox break the "Curse of the Bambino" with a World Series title in 2004, helped lead the franchise to another championship in 2013 and was recently inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Fans roast Red Sox CBO Chaim Bloom after $100 per win pledge to The Jimmy Fund
The Boston Red Sox are 60-62 entering play Tuesday and will need a huge finish over the last 40 games of the regular season to have a chance at a playoff berth. The underwhelming campaign, combined with the uncertain future for franchise cornerstones Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts as the offseason nears have caused Red Sox Nation to frequently air their frustrations with ownership all year.
FOX Sports
Blue Jays survive 9th, win 6-5 in 10th to sweep Red Sox
BOSTON (AP) — Automatic runner Cavan Biggio slid under the tag to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Boston 6-5 on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep and earn their eighth straight win at Fenway Park. The Red Sox had...
Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox odds, picks and predictions
The Toronto Blue Jays (67-55) take on the Boston Red Sox (60-64) Thursday in the finale game of a 3-game set at Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Blue Jays vs. Red Sox odds with MLB picks and predictions.
FOX Sports
Margot leads Rays against the Red Sox after 4-hit game
Tampa Bay Rays (69-55, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-65, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: JT Chargois (1-0, .00 ERA, .75 WHIP, three strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (8-1, 2.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -128, Rays +107;...
Yardbarker
Rays ride hot streak into series vs. skidding Red Sox
The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox are trending in opposite directions as they open a three-game series on Friday night. Tampa Bay visits Boston having won six consecutive games -- good for the longest active streak in the majors -- and 11 of 13, including a four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels this week.
Yardbarker
Josh Winckowski struggles again as Red Sox get trounced by Blue Jays again in 9-3 loss
Not even an hour-long rain delay could prevent the Red Sox from getting throttled by the Blue Jays on Tuesday night. After rainy conditions moved first pitch from 7:10 to 8:10 p.m., Boston fell to Toronto by a final score of 9-3 at Fenway Park. Despite what that final score...
FOX Sports
Red Sox look to stop 3-game slide, take on the Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays (67-55, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-64, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (9-9, 2.99 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 149 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (3-5, 5.14 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -173, Red...
NBC Sports
Red Sox have unusual shortstop for Wednesday's game vs. Toronto
Desperate times call for desperate measures in Boston. The Red Sox' lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays is a bizarre one. The main takeaway: Bobby Dalbec -- a 6-foot-4, 225-pound corner infielder -- will play shortstop. Dalbec replaces an injured Xander Bogaerts (back spasms). Infielder Christian Arroyo...
