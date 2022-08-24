ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Fans roast Red Sox CBO Chaim Bloom after $100 per win pledge to The Jimmy Fund

The Boston Red Sox are 60-62 entering play Tuesday and will need a huge finish over the last 40 games of the regular season to have a chance at a playoff berth. The underwhelming campaign, combined with the uncertain future for franchise cornerstones Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts as the offseason nears have caused Red Sox Nation to frequently air their frustrations with ownership all year.
Blue Jays survive 9th, win 6-5 in 10th to sweep Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Automatic runner Cavan Biggio slid under the tag to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Boston 6-5 on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep and earn their eighth straight win at Fenway Park. The Red Sox had...
Margot leads Rays against the Red Sox after 4-hit game

Tampa Bay Rays (69-55, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-65, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: JT Chargois (1-0, .00 ERA, .75 WHIP, three strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (8-1, 2.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -128, Rays +107;...
Rays ride hot streak into series vs. skidding Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox are trending in opposite directions as they open a three-game series on Friday night. Tampa Bay visits Boston having won six consecutive games -- good for the longest active streak in the majors -- and 11 of 13, including a four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels this week.
Red Sox look to stop 3-game slide, take on the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (67-55, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-64, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (9-9, 2.99 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 149 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (3-5, 5.14 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -173, Red...
Red Sox have unusual shortstop for Wednesday's game vs. Toronto

Desperate times call for desperate measures in Boston. The Red Sox' lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays is a bizarre one. The main takeaway: Bobby Dalbec -- a 6-foot-4, 225-pound corner infielder -- will play shortstop. Dalbec replaces an injured Xander Bogaerts (back spasms). Infielder Christian Arroyo...
