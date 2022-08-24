The Boston Red Sox are 60-62 entering play Tuesday and will need a huge finish over the last 40 games of the regular season to have a chance at a playoff berth. The underwhelming campaign, combined with the uncertain future for franchise cornerstones Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts as the offseason nears have caused Red Sox Nation to frequently air their frustrations with ownership all year.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO