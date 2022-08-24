Read full article on original website
Police want to know how suspect in Delaware County murder got a gun
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out how a murder suspect got a gun months after a judge ordered officers to seize his guns. The man is now accused of shooting and killing his neighbor. Cy Alley was arrested Tuesday and accused of...
WTHR
ISP: Muncie Police kill Delaware Co. Sheriff's brother
Officers shot and killed Richard Skinner. No one else was hurt.
readthereporter.com
Carmel police on the hunt for Beauty Bandit
The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating a theft of merchandise from Sephora in the Clay Terrace Mall at 14400 Clay Terrace Blvd., Suite 110. At approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, the person pictured is believed to have stolen over $800 worth of hair, skin and makeup products. If you have any information on this person, please contact Officer Hoke at CPD at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-52805.
Indianapolis man sentenced in online romance scam
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities say an online romance scam has landed an Indianapolis man in federal prison for 57 months. Edwin Agbi was part of an international group creating fake profiles and stealing at least $75,000 from adults over 50. Police say his role was receiving money from victims and...
WTHR
How did a murder suspect get a gun?
The Delaware County Sheriff's office is trying to figure out how a murder suspect got a gun. Cierra Putman has more.
Police negotiate man's surrender after shots were fired at Indianapolis officers
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police said shots were fired at officers during a call to check on a person's wellbeing Thursday afternoon. An IMPD spokesperson said police went to the 5500 block of Dollar Hide North Drive around 4 p.m. after someone asked for a welfare check on a person.
readthereporter.com
Carmel porch pirates still don’t understand doorbell cameras
The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating the theft of a package that occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Sedona Pass. The individual pictured above was captured on surveillance video taking a package from the front porch of a residence. If you have any information on this person, please contact CPD Officer C. Froelich at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-52329.
WIBC.com
ISP: Fatal Crash in Hancock County, Many Stuck In Traffic Backup Fell Asleep
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind.–At least one person was killed in a crash that happened late Thursday night in Hancock County. Police say it happened on I-70 eastbound near the State Road 9 interchange. All eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed for several hours. Many people who were stuck in their...
1 killed in crash on I-70 in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hancock County confirmed one person died in a crash on I-70 overnight. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on I-70 EB just west of State Road 9 in Greenfield (mile marker 103). Police have not released all of the details but have said one person died, and at […]
Beech Grove man found guilty as charged in child molestation case
A Beech Grove man has been convicted three years after an anonymous tip resulted in his arrest.
WIBC.com
Child Molesters & Rapist Brought to Justice This Week
INDIANAPOLIS — Four violent criminals were brought to justice this week, as the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced the convictions of all four. The cases covered crimes including rape, child molestation, and domestic battery. Some of those cases included child victims, which can be some of the toughest cases to work, says Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.
Chief: ‘Minor conflict’ led to shooting that killed Whiteland Community High School student
GREENWOOD, Ind. – A “minor conflict” led to the shooting death of a Whiteland Community High School student, police say. Greenwood Police Chief James Ison provided few concrete details about what led up to the shooting, but he made it clear that 16-year-old Temario Stokes and 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El had been involved in […]
'They took my heart away from me' | 16-year-old Whiteland student dead after Greenwood shooting, suspect arrested
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police have arrested a suspect after a Whiteland Community High School student was shot and killed while waiting for a school bus in Greenwood Thursday morning. Police said Thursday evening they had arrested 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El on a preliminary charge of murder. A final...
19-year-old bicyclist hit and killed in Hancock County
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A 19-year-old woman was killed Wednesday evening after being hit on her bicycle in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department says Haylee Scott of McCordsville was riding her bike on County Road 800 North at around 9:11 p.m. when she was hit by the driver of a Nissan Altima. Scott and the […]
Mooresville police searching for mother-child pair, boyfriend
A statewide missing persons notification has been declared in the disappearances of a 3-year-old boy and the boyfriend of his mother.
Kokomo police launch investigation into 5-month-old’s death
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m. Police say several […]
Man assaulted, held people at gunpoint at Speedway beauty school, report alleges
A man was arrested last week on allegations he assaulted and threatened to shoot a group of people at a cosmetology school while he was armed with a gun.
wamwamfm.com
Nationwide Scammer Sentenced in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Federal officials say the man behind a nationwide senior romance scam has been sentenced. Edwin Agbi has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, says the Department of Justice. Agbi was convicted on several charges, including mail fraud and money laundering. Investigators say several packages...
Indianapolis man sentenced in 2020 murder of transgender woman
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 55 years for the murder of a transgender woman in October 2020 on the city's near east side. According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, 39-year-old Sara Blackwood was walking home from work on Oct. 11, 2020, in the 2600 block of East Washington Street, near North Rural Street, when she was shot and killed. She was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.
WTHR
16-year-old Whiteland student dead after Greenwood bus stop shooting
The family identified the victim to 13News as Temario Stokes. Police believe he was targeted in the shooting.
WTHR
