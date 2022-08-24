ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Carmel police on the hunt for Beauty Bandit

The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating a theft of merchandise from Sephora in the Clay Terrace Mall at 14400 Clay Terrace Blvd., Suite 110. At approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, the person pictured is believed to have stolen over $800 worth of hair, skin and makeup products. If you have any information on this person, please contact Officer Hoke at CPD at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-52805.
CARMEL, IN
Indianapolis man sentenced in online romance scam

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities say an online romance scam has landed an Indianapolis man in federal prison for 57 months. Edwin Agbi was part of an international group creating fake profiles and stealing at least $75,000 from adults over 50. Police say his role was receiving money from victims and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Carmel porch pirates still don’t understand doorbell cameras

The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating the theft of a package that occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Sedona Pass. The individual pictured above was captured on surveillance video taking a package from the front porch of a residence. If you have any information on this person, please contact CPD Officer C. Froelich at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-52329.
CARMEL, IN
1 killed in crash on I-70 in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hancock County confirmed one person died in a crash on I-70 overnight. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on I-70 EB just west of State Road 9 in Greenfield (mile marker 103). Police have not released all of the details but have said one person died, and at […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
Child Molesters & Rapist Brought to Justice This Week

INDIANAPOLIS — Four violent criminals were brought to justice this week, as the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced the convictions of all four. The cases covered crimes including rape, child molestation, and domestic battery. Some of those cases included child victims, which can be some of the toughest cases to work, says Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.
MARION COUNTY, IN
19-year-old bicyclist hit and killed in Hancock County

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A 19-year-old woman was killed Wednesday evening after being hit on her bicycle in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department says Haylee Scott of McCordsville was riding her bike on County Road 800 North at around 9:11 p.m. when she was hit by the driver of a Nissan Altima. Scott and the […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
Kokomo police launch investigation into 5-month-old’s death

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m. Police say several […]
KOKOMO, IN
Nationwide Scammer Sentenced in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Federal officials say the man behind a nationwide senior romance scam has been sentenced. Edwin Agbi has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, says the Department of Justice. Agbi was convicted on several charges, including mail fraud and money laundering. Investigators say several packages...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis man sentenced in 2020 murder of transgender woman

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 55 years for the murder of a transgender woman in October 2020 on the city's near east side. According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, 39-year-old Sara Blackwood was walking home from work on Oct. 11, 2020, in the 2600 block of East Washington Street, near North Rural Street, when she was shot and killed. She was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
