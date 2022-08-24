ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisbon, OH

Lisbon Village council finally decides on chicken ordinance

By Jacob Thompson
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pd8vo_0hSjbrcv00

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s official: the village of Lisbon will now allow chickens into the village.

The vote was passed 4 to 2 by the village council Tuesday night.

Mahoning County Courthouse rededicated

Mayor Pete Wilson said the new ordinance will go into effect in 30 days.

It’s been about two years ago since the ordinance was first introduced but it was tabled a number of times until council re-looked at it back in June .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lisbon, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Lisbon, OH
Government
Lisbon, OH
Lifestyle
WKBN

Zoning meeting held for Warren Family Mission’s transitional home plan

The former rectory of what was Warren's St. Pius Church is where the Warren Family Mission plans to open a facility for homeless mothers and their children. But the Mission needs a zone change and originally, opposition by neighbors was widespread. But after a meeting Wednesday evening, even though no decision was made, some minds were changed.
WARREN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor Pete#Politics Local#Lisbon Village Council#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WKBN

Commissioner Niki Frenchko’s criminal case dismissed

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioner Michele “Niki” Frenchko has had her criminal case dismissed. Frenchko’s attorney Dave Betras said that her case involving a charge of disrupting a lawful meeting has been dropped. Portage County Prosecutor Victor Vigluicci made the decision. Her arrest came on July 7, while Frenchko was responding to […]
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Board of Education looking for candidate to fill open seat

The Youngstown Board of Education is looking for a new school board candidate. They are seeking candidates to fill the seat that was held by Dawn Turnage. She recently announced her resignation, and her term will end on September 13. The Board says they will start interviewing candidates for the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

43K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy