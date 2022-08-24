Lisbon Village council finally decides on chicken ordinance

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s official: the village of Lisbon will now allow chickens into the village.

The vote was passed 4 to 2 by the village council Tuesday night.

Mayor Pete Wilson said the new ordinance will go into effect in 30 days.

It’s been about two years ago since the ordinance was first introduced but it was tabled a number of times until council re-looked at it back in June .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.