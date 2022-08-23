Tramont takes the win in Florida House 30 primary over Brevard's Robyn Hattaway

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

An emphatic win by Volusia County resident Chase Tramont for Florida House of Representatives District 30 will see him take office.

Tramont defeated Robyn Hattaway, who is from Brevard County, in the district that crosses county lines.

Tuesday's election saw the results fall largely along county lines, with Port Orange City Commissioner Tramont beating Brevard's Hattaway with 68.71% of the vote to Hattaway's 31.29%, according to results tabulated Tuesday evening.

District 30, which includes part of north Brevard, is composed mainly Volusia County voters, with some spillover. About 76% of the voters in House District 30 live in Volusia, while about 24% live in Brevard.

While she didn't win the race, Hattaway, an attorney and Canaveral Port Authority commissioner won 55.19% of Brevard County Republicans who voted Tuesday. It was Tramont's resounding results in Volusia, where he got 75.62% of the vote, that put him over the top.

"Any time you can come out on top in the end, it's a wonderful feeling," Tramont said. "The opportunity to continue my public service is a tremendous honor."

"I'm going to work as hard as it takes to earn the support of those who voted for my opponent," he added.

Tramont ran on a platform of education reform, including adding more vocational training in public schools; free market economic policies; and is pro-life, staunchly pro-law-enforcement and pro-gun rights.

In a statement, Hattaway said: "Tonight, I am grateful for my family, friends and supporters who have invested so much of their life into this campaign. I met so many amazing people, as we knocked on doors throughout the district, and I thank each one of the voters who supported me. I am proud to call Brevard my home, and I am excited for the future."

Tramont will become the next Florida House member, since that candidate's only competition in the Nov. 8 general election will be a write-in candidate — conservative radio host Vic Baker — whose name will not appear on the ballot.

Write-in candidates have been criticized for closing out primaries under Florida law. If there was no write-in candidate and no other non-Republican candidates, all District 30 voters — regardless of political party affiliation — would have been allowed to vote in this primary.

Baker, a New Smyrna Beach resident who also is the Volusia County Republican state committeeman, filed as a write-in candidate. That single action transformed a primary race that would have been open to all voters into one limited to just Republicans in the southeast Volusia/north Brevard district.

Florida House members have two-year terms and are paid $29,697 a year.

