ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 1

Related
WILX-TV

Michigan State University students return to East Lansing for ‘normal’ year

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing is getting busier as Michigan State University students move back to campus. Some students started moving on Thursday. And things are starting to look a lot more like they did before the pandemic. There is not a mask or social distancing requirement on campus, adding to the excitement of a new school year.
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing community center vandalized, over $100,000 in damages

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Sunday night, a community center was the victim of vandalism and suffered over $100,000 dollars in damage. Members of the nonprofit who run the center are working hard to clean the mess. Smashed windows, spray-painted walls, and destroyed water fountains were the sights that greeted community workers at the former […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Community College to host blood drive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College President Dr. Steven Robinson has announced the college will run a blood drive in honor of his late father, who battled cancer. Robinson said that donating blood is essential to treating some who are sick, even when the diseases or injuries may not...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Education
WLNS

Schools struggling with lack of special ed teachers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Students are back to school in many districts, and the teacher shortage is an issue for many schools again this year. There’s also a shortage of special education staff. While the schools are struggling to get teachers, an even smaller number of those teachers are special education certified. Districts in Ingham […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

ASMSU first openly non-binary president faces biased crime

EAST LANSING, Mich. — An empowering article by the State News about the new president of the Associated Students of Michigan State University garnered a lot of support, but a couple of days later, the president faced a biased crime. The State News released an article on Aug. 10...
lansingcitypulse.com

News Highlights from the last 7 days: Aug. 24th

The former Krispy Kreme shop on Lake Lansing Road in Lansing Township is getting a $1.3 million makeover. The Lansing State Journal reports McAlister’s Deli in the Eastwood Towne Center will move into the 4,448-square-foot building in April, after renovations. The building, seated on just over three and a half acres, has been vacant for 13 years.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lansing School District
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend

It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WILX-TV

Two Locals In Michigan Women’s Senior Amateur

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 26th annual Michigan GAM women’s senior amateur will be played next Monday and Tuesday at Bayview Golf Club in Petoskey. The club was founded in 1915. Holt’s Julie Massa and Michigan State women’s golf coach Stacie Slobodnik Stoll are among the 78 players in the field.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive

Former Flint school board president retakes seat in rare reshuffling

FLINT, MI -- Carol McIntosh, who served as president of the Flint Board of Education in 2021, will retake her seat after Flint officials voted out Joyce Ellis-McNeal. Both Ellis-McNeal and Treasurer Laura MacIntyre were unseated during the Aug. 17 Flint Board of Education meeting. McIntosh was voted as president...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

University of Michigan study shows young adults using drugs more than ever

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drugs take the lives of about eight people in Michigan every day, more than the number of people who die in traffic crashes. A report from the University of Michigan found that young people are using drugs and alcohol more than ever. The study revealed that people between the ages of 19 and 30 are using drugs at the highest rate since 1988 - when they started recorded data.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Three Stacks Music Fest canceled ‘due to circumstances beyond our control’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Three Stacks Music Festival, expected to take place Sept. 17 at Adado Riverfront Park, has been canceled. The cancelation was announced Thursday afternoon. According to organizers, the event was canceled “due to circumstances beyond our control.”. Organizers said refunds will be sent out immediately.
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

SMG Charlotte welcomes Dr. Leighla Smith to its family care team

CHARLOTTE, Mich — Sparrow Medical Group (SMG) Charlotte 111 is pleased to welcome family care provider Leighla Smith, D.O., to its team. Dr. Smith joins highly skilled providers Linda Chermak, M.D., Stephanie Keilen, NP, and Elise Wildern, NP, in offering leading-edge medicine to the community. The addition of Dr....
CHARLOTTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy