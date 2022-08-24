Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
Michigan State University students return to East Lansing for ‘normal’ year
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing is getting busier as Michigan State University students move back to campus. Some students started moving on Thursday. And things are starting to look a lot more like they did before the pandemic. There is not a mask or social distancing requirement on campus, adding to the excitement of a new school year.
Lansing community center vandalized, over $100,000 in damages
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Sunday night, a community center was the victim of vandalism and suffered over $100,000 dollars in damage. Members of the nonprofit who run the center are working hard to clean the mess. Smashed windows, spray-painted walls, and destroyed water fountains were the sights that greeted community workers at the former […]
WILX-TV
Lansing Community College to host blood drive
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College President Dr. Steven Robinson has announced the college will run a blood drive in honor of his late father, who battled cancer. Robinson said that donating blood is essential to treating some who are sick, even when the diseases or injuries may not...
Eastern High School dedicates stadium to former coach
Former Eastern High School football coach Gil Sauceda is receiving a high honor
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schools struggling with lack of special ed teachers
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Students are back to school in many districts, and the teacher shortage is an issue for many schools again this year. There’s also a shortage of special education staff. While the schools are struggling to get teachers, an even smaller number of those teachers are special education certified. Districts in Ingham […]
Students and staff at Galewood Elementary evacuated due to possible gas leak
This is only the third day of school for students and staff at Galewood Elementary School, and it was anything but boring.
Tv20detroit.com
ASMSU first openly non-binary president faces biased crime
EAST LANSING, Mich. — An empowering article by the State News about the new president of the Associated Students of Michigan State University garnered a lot of support, but a couple of days later, the president faced a biased crime. The State News released an article on Aug. 10...
lansingcitypulse.com
News Highlights from the last 7 days: Aug. 24th
The former Krispy Kreme shop on Lake Lansing Road in Lansing Township is getting a $1.3 million makeover. The Lansing State Journal reports McAlister’s Deli in the Eastwood Towne Center will move into the 4,448-square-foot building in April, after renovations. The building, seated on just over three and a half acres, has been vacant for 13 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkar.org
Lansing Township plans legal action against Ingham County clerk over annexation proposal
Lansing Township plans to file legal action against Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum after she approved a ballot proposal that could turn part of the township over to the city of Lansing. Earlier this month, the Lansing City Council voted to include an annexation proposal on November’s general election ballot....
Nonprofit organization in Lansing vandalized, $90,000 in damages
It’s been less than three months since the Advancement Corporation moved into the former Otto Middle School, and already, they’re dealing with a vandalism issue.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend
It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
WILX-TV
Michigan Avenue in Lansing to see closures Saturday for EastSide Summer Fest
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re traveling to Lansing on Saturday, you may want to prepare for some delays. Starting at about 9 a.m., Michigan Avenue will be down to one eastbound and one westbound lane ways from Hayford to Clemens avenues for the EastSide Summer Fest. Additionally, North...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ELPD officers in Meijer shooting to return to ‘non-patrol’ work
Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Wednesday that her office will not be filing charges against East Lansing Police officers that were involved in the April shooting of Deanthony Vanatten.
WILX-TV
Two Locals In Michigan Women’s Senior Amateur
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 26th annual Michigan GAM women’s senior amateur will be played next Monday and Tuesday at Bayview Golf Club in Petoskey. The club was founded in 1915. Holt’s Julie Massa and Michigan State women’s golf coach Stacie Slobodnik Stoll are among the 78 players in the field.
Blind Michigan Justice Bernstein Drives for First Time Thanks to Sheriff Swanson
Here's a story that's sure to make you smile and cry at the same time. It's a story of one friend making the dream of another friend come true. The friends just happen to be Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein, and the dream...life-changing.
Lansing, August 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Lansing. The Lansing Catholic School football team will have a game with Waverly High School on August 24, 2022, 13:30:00. The Lansing Catholic School football team will have a game with Waverly High School on August 24, 2022, 15:30:00.
Former Flint school board president retakes seat in rare reshuffling
FLINT, MI -- Carol McIntosh, who served as president of the Flint Board of Education in 2021, will retake her seat after Flint officials voted out Joyce Ellis-McNeal. Both Ellis-McNeal and Treasurer Laura MacIntyre were unseated during the Aug. 17 Flint Board of Education meeting. McIntosh was voted as president...
WILX-TV
University of Michigan study shows young adults using drugs more than ever
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drugs take the lives of about eight people in Michigan every day, more than the number of people who die in traffic crashes. A report from the University of Michigan found that young people are using drugs and alcohol more than ever. The study revealed that people between the ages of 19 and 30 are using drugs at the highest rate since 1988 - when they started recorded data.
WILX-TV
Three Stacks Music Fest canceled ‘due to circumstances beyond our control’
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Three Stacks Music Festival, expected to take place Sept. 17 at Adado Riverfront Park, has been canceled. The cancelation was announced Thursday afternoon. According to organizers, the event was canceled “due to circumstances beyond our control.”. Organizers said refunds will be sent out immediately.
Fox47News
SMG Charlotte welcomes Dr. Leighla Smith to its family care team
CHARLOTTE, Mich — Sparrow Medical Group (SMG) Charlotte 111 is pleased to welcome family care provider Leighla Smith, D.O., to its team. Dr. Smith joins highly skilled providers Linda Chermak, M.D., Stephanie Keilen, NP, and Elise Wildern, NP, in offering leading-edge medicine to the community. The addition of Dr....
Comments / 1