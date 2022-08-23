ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worthington, OH

1808Delaware

Delaware Commissioners Enact Property Tax Rollback

The Delaware County Commissioners have enacted a 0.5-mill property-tax rollback for one year that will provide nearly $5 million in tax relief to property owners in the county. Commissioner Barb Lewis, president of this year’s Board, said: “For several months, we have been concerned about inflation’s growing impacts on Delaware...
columbusfreepress.com

Mayor Ginther, City Council and School Board Members All Share the Blame for the Strike

Joe Motil, former Columbus City Council candidate and 37-year community advocate who is circulating petitions to run for mayor in the 2023 May primary election states that, “As a [former] school board member, president of City Council and mayor, Andy Ginther’s decades-long practice of handing out hundreds of millions of dollars in tax abatements to corporate Columbus and luxury real estate developers has defunded public education to the point where CEA members have said enough is enough. If those on the receiving end of tax abatements and TIFs paid their fair share of property taxes, a bargaining agreement between the CEA and School Board would have been settled by now.”
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio senator plans bill as teachers strike without benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City School teachers are not receiving compensation or benefits while on strike. The union said the teachers will not receive benefits, including healthcare, at any point during the strike. At the Ohio statehouse, there is an effort to change that precedent for workers choosing to strike across Ohio. “As long […]
whbc.com

Natural Gas Customers Prepping for Expensive Winter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Local natural gas customers on annual budget plans have been getting hit with “sticker shock” as they get their new payment amount this month. Those amounts are nearly doubling for some customers. The PUCO says the natural gas itself has...
wksu.org

Intel's draft air permit lists several toxins for Ohio plants

Before Intel can start building semiconductor chips at its new central Ohio campus, it needs to show how those massive factories will affect nearby air quality. The Ohio EPA is gathering public comment on Intel’s draft air permit that identifies toxins that could cause health problems if they exceed certain limits.
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus parents react to strike ending, deal reached

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents across Columbus said they feel like a weight has been lifted off their shoulders now that the strike is coming to an end. Although it’s been a stressful few days, parents said their kids’ backpacks have been set out since last week and they will be sending their kids off […]
NBC4 Columbus

What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
13abc.com

$1000 grants available for students with disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced an additional $2.1 million to assist Ohio college students with disabilities. Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) will provide all eligible college students with disabilities up to $1000, while participating in OOD services, to be used for tuition or educational expenses during the 2022-2023 school year.
Delaware Gazette

New stadium big hit at Big Walnut

SUNBURY — Reviews have been favorable for the new athletic facilities at Big Walnut High School. “The stadium is beautiful,” said board member Alice Nicks at the Big Walnut Board of Education meeting at the District Administrative Office on Aug. 18. She had attended the first half of a girls soccer match.
NBC4 Columbus

‘Pretending like that is learning:’ Columbus parents confused, upset about back-to-school plans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Parents aren’t impressed by the virtual learning itinerary Columbus City Schools laid out, as the district braces for potential 80-person classrooms Wednesday. After the 4,500-member Columbus teachers’ union voted overwhelmingly to go on strike, the district’s Board of Education devised a plan to task 600 full-time substitutes with delivering remote instruction […]
beckersspine.com

Ohio orthopedic practice adds 5 physicians

Upper Arlington, Ohio-based Orthopedic One is adding five physicians in August, the practice said. The new physicians bring the practice's total number of specialists to 63, according to an Aug. 25 news release shared with Becker's. The physicians are Ryan Blackwell, MD; Bruce French, MD; Kelvin Luu, MD; Victor Strimbu,...
beckersspine.com

7 CEO moves at orthopedic practices: OrthoVirginia, Orthopedic One & more

Leadership changes are rife among orthopedic practices this year, with seven independent groups announcing new CEOs in the last eight months:. 1. Columbus, Ohio-based Orthopedic One will promote its COO, Mark D'Aloisio, to the role of CEO at the start of 2023. Mr. D'Aloisio will replace Tim Smith when he retires at the end of the year.
NBC4 Columbus

Parents describe first day of remote learning as ‘chaos’ for Columbus schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Even though Columbus City Schools spent time and money preparing for an “alternative opening” without teachers, parents described Wednesday’s first day of class on their children’s laptops as “chaos.” Jaclyn Humphries has four children in elementary school; Larry Dent has one starting middle school and another starting high school. Both said […]
