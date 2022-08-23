Read full article on original website
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried FishTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts by ‘Real Kia Boys’ targets students and surrounding communitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
WOSU finishes transition into state-of-the-art facility across from the Wexner Center for the ArtsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Football: Harrison’s physical gifts, work ethic prime him for breakout seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delaware Commissioners Enact Property Tax Rollback
The Delaware County Commissioners have enacted a 0.5-mill property-tax rollback for one year that will provide nearly $5 million in tax relief to property owners in the county. Commissioner Barb Lewis, president of this year’s Board, said: “For several months, we have been concerned about inflation’s growing impacts on Delaware...
columbusfreepress.com
Mayor Ginther, City Council and School Board Members All Share the Blame for the Strike
Joe Motil, former Columbus City Council candidate and 37-year community advocate who is circulating petitions to run for mayor in the 2023 May primary election states that, “As a [former] school board member, president of City Council and mayor, Andy Ginther’s decades-long practice of handing out hundreds of millions of dollars in tax abatements to corporate Columbus and luxury real estate developers has defunded public education to the point where CEA members have said enough is enough. If those on the receiving end of tax abatements and TIFs paid their fair share of property taxes, a bargaining agreement between the CEA and School Board would have been settled by now.”
Semi-truck jackknifes, blocks I-270 to U.S. 33 ramp in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A highway ramp in southeast Franklin County has reopened after a semi-truck jackknifed in the middle of the lane, shutting down the ramp. Around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Columbus police responded to reports that a flatbed semi-truck had jackknifed on I-270 southbound while approaching the U.S. Route 33 eastbound ramp, according […]
Downtown YMCA: Columbus Downtown Development Corp. in talks to buy historic building
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The YMCA of Central Ohio is working with the Columbus Downtown Development Corp. on a deal to buy its aging Downtown YMCA building at 40 W. Long St. The two currently are negotiating a deal for the CDDC to take ownership of the building by January, YMCA CEO Tony Collins told […]
Columbus school district reaches conceptual agreement with teacher’s union
COLUMBUS — The Columbus Board of Education and Columbus Education Association have reached a conceptual agreement after nearly 14 continuous hours of negotiations, according to our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus. >>PREVIOUS STORY: Mediator calls for Columbus school district and teachers union to meet today. Jennifer Adair, President...
Ohio senator plans bill as teachers strike without benefits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City School teachers are not receiving compensation or benefits while on strike. The union said the teachers will not receive benefits, including healthcare, at any point during the strike. At the Ohio statehouse, there is an effort to change that precedent for workers choosing to strike across Ohio. “As long […]
whbc.com
Natural Gas Customers Prepping for Expensive Winter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Local natural gas customers on annual budget plans have been getting hit with “sticker shock” as they get their new payment amount this month. Those amounts are nearly doubling for some customers. The PUCO says the natural gas itself has...
wksu.org
Intel's draft air permit lists several toxins for Ohio plants
Before Intel can start building semiconductor chips at its new central Ohio campus, it needs to show how those massive factories will affect nearby air quality. The Ohio EPA is gathering public comment on Intel’s draft air permit that identifies toxins that could cause health problems if they exceed certain limits.
Columbus parents react to strike ending, deal reached
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents across Columbus said they feel like a weight has been lifted off their shoulders now that the strike is coming to an end. Although it’s been a stressful few days, parents said their kids’ backpacks have been set out since last week and they will be sending their kids off […]
What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
13abc.com
$1000 grants available for students with disabilities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced an additional $2.1 million to assist Ohio college students with disabilities. Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) will provide all eligible college students with disabilities up to $1000, while participating in OOD services, to be used for tuition or educational expenses during the 2022-2023 school year.
Delaware Gazette
New stadium big hit at Big Walnut
SUNBURY — Reviews have been favorable for the new athletic facilities at Big Walnut High School. “The stadium is beautiful,” said board member Alice Nicks at the Big Walnut Board of Education meeting at the District Administrative Office on Aug. 18. She had attended the first half of a girls soccer match.
‘Pretending like that is learning:’ Columbus parents confused, upset about back-to-school plans
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Parents aren’t impressed by the virtual learning itinerary Columbus City Schools laid out, as the district braces for potential 80-person classrooms Wednesday. After the 4,500-member Columbus teachers’ union voted overwhelmingly to go on strike, the district’s Board of Education devised a plan to task 600 full-time substitutes with delivering remote instruction […]
beckersspine.com
Ohio orthopedic practice adds 5 physicians
Upper Arlington, Ohio-based Orthopedic One is adding five physicians in August, the practice said. The new physicians bring the practice's total number of specialists to 63, according to an Aug. 25 news release shared with Becker's. The physicians are Ryan Blackwell, MD; Bruce French, MD; Kelvin Luu, MD; Victor Strimbu,...
As Columbus teachers strike, Toledo educators weigh in on possibility of local strike
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Federation of Teachers President Kevin Dalton said while a teachers' strike in Toledo is very unlikely, that doesn't necessarily mean teachers are satisfied with their current environment. "We definitely had an uptick in teachers resigning over the summer, leading into this school year, and after...
Ohio's Largest School District On Strike: Here's Why
Students are supposed to start classes on Wednesday.
Stolen fire hydrant: The odd crime caught on video in Ohio
A police chief in Stark County said, "I am at a loss to explain this one."
beckersspine.com
7 CEO moves at orthopedic practices: OrthoVirginia, Orthopedic One & more
Leadership changes are rife among orthopedic practices this year, with seven independent groups announcing new CEOs in the last eight months:. 1. Columbus, Ohio-based Orthopedic One will promote its COO, Mark D'Aloisio, to the role of CEO at the start of 2023. Mr. D'Aloisio will replace Tim Smith when he retires at the end of the year.
Do I have to send my kids to Columbus schools during the strike?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With a teachers’ strike starting just two days away from the start of school, many parents are weighing options on whether their kids will even attend. NBC4 heard from parents who won’t be sending their children to school during the strike — virtual or not. The remote learning plan is Columbus […]
Parents describe first day of remote learning as ‘chaos’ for Columbus schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Even though Columbus City Schools spent time and money preparing for an “alternative opening” without teachers, parents described Wednesday’s first day of class on their children’s laptops as “chaos.” Jaclyn Humphries has four children in elementary school; Larry Dent has one starting middle school and another starting high school. Both said […]
