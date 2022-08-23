ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

The Independent

Ryanair flight attendant dies after being knocked down just outside airport

A Ryanair cabin crew worker has died after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by a Ford Focus on 22 August while walking roughly half a mile from Liverpool’s John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were called to a junction with an access road for the regional terminal at around 11.45pm following reports of a collision. Cinzia was then rushed to hospital with head injuries where she passed away yesterday on Friday after doctors had tried to save her. Police said they arrested a 30-year-old man at...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman dies in crash that leaves Range Rover on railway track

A woman has died in a fatal crash in which a Range Rover ended up on a west London railway track after hitting a stationary Tesla in the early hours of Monday.Residents living near Park Royal Station said the collision on the A40 westbound at 3.48am was so loud that it woke them up.A woman, 33, believed to be a passenger in the Range Rover, died at the scene, while the driver, 23, was taken to hospital where his condition was described as critical.Her family have been informed.A second woman, 26, who was in the Range Rover, has injuries that are...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain

A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father-of-six dies after bridge car crash

A man who died when a BMW fell off a bridge after a car crash has been described as a devoted father-of-six.Harry Smith, 33, of Worcester, died after a silver BMW and a red Vauxhall Astra crashed on Eckington Bridge, Worcestershire, on Friday at about 4am, and the BMW  fell into the River Avon.He was recovered from the water but died at the scene, West Mercia Police said.A 38-year-old man from Worcester, who managed to climb out of the water, was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving.He has been released under investigation.Police said...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Cornwall: Family builds makeshift shelter as man, 87, with cracked pelvis waits 15 hours for ambulance

An 87-year-old who suffered a fall outdoors was forced to wait so long for an ambulance that his family built a makeshift shelter around him.Great-grandfather David Wakeley suffered several broken bones including a cracked pelvis when he fell in the grounds of his home in mid-Cornwall at 7.30pm on Monday.His son-in-law Trevor told BBC Radio Cornwall: “He was walking to the garage when he tripped and fell over.”His daughter Karen told the station she had used a children’s football goal, umbrellas and a tarpaulin to keep him dry.The pair called 999 at 7.30pm on Monday – but an ambulance didn’t...
WORLD
BBC

Perranporth: One dead after 'people in difficulty' at beach

One person has died after getting into difficulty at a beach in Cornwall. Two young adults were reported to be struggling while "rock jumping in the water" at Droskyn Point, Perranporth, at about 17:00 BST on Thursday, coastguards said. One was able to get back to shore while a female...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Paraglider airlifted to hospital after crash

A paraglider has been airlifted to hospital following a crash on Thursday. North East Wales Search and Rescue attended alongside air ambulance staff following the crash in Llangollen, Denbighshire at around 15:30 BST. After being treated by emergency crews the casualty was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital by...
ACCIDENTS

