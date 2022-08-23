Read full article on original website
Ryanair flight attendant dies after being knocked down just outside airport
A Ryanair cabin crew worker has died after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by a Ford Focus on 22 August while walking roughly half a mile from Liverpool’s John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were called to a junction with an access road for the regional terminal at around 11.45pm following reports of a collision. Cinzia was then rushed to hospital with head injuries where she passed away yesterday on Friday after doctors had tried to save her. Police said they arrested a 30-year-old man at...
Porsche driving thug ‘used pics of cops he taunted as they lay dying after crash to make £1.3m insurance claim’
A PORSCHE driving thug used pics of cops he filmed dying after a crash in an insurance claim for damage to his car, a court was told. Cops say Richard Pusey, 44, sent pictures of the severely injured officers he had taunted as they lay dying in a complaint, after his insurance company rejected his a £1.3 million bid for a payout.
Woman dies in crash that leaves Range Rover on railway track
A woman has died in a fatal crash in which a Range Rover ended up on a west London railway track after hitting a stationary Tesla in the early hours of Monday.Residents living near Park Royal Station said the collision on the A40 westbound at 3.48am was so loud that it woke them up.A woman, 33, believed to be a passenger in the Range Rover, died at the scene, while the driver, 23, was taken to hospital where his condition was described as critical.Her family have been informed.A second woman, 26, who was in the Range Rover, has injuries that are...
'Nothing short of devastating': Girl, 14, who died after getting into difficulty in Tameside water is identified
A teenage girl who died after getting into difficulty in water in Tameside has been named as Lucy Smith. The 14-year-old's body was recovered from water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge after a huge search was launched on Monday night. Specialist search teams from the fire service and Greater Manchester...
Toddler dies after being hit by a car in horror driveway accident as helicopter and paramedics rush to the scene
A toddler has tragically died after they were hit by a car in a horror driveway incident. Multiple emergency crews and a Westpac rescue helicopter rushed to Rathmines - a suburb of Lake Macquarie in NSW's Hunter region - just after 2.30pm on Monday. There were reports a young child...
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain
A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
Six people dead and seven injured after truck ‘ploughs into neighbourhood barbecue’
SIX people have been killed and seven others injured after a truck crashed into a neighbourhood BBQ. The tragic incident happened in the town of Nieuw Beijerland in the Netherlands on Saturday around 7pm. Seven people were rushed to hospital - including one in a critical condition - after the...
Hundreds of families trapped in cars for seven hours on a major Queensland motorway after a fatal crash: 'It was hell'
A 33-year-old man has been killed after being struck by a vehicle on a Queensland motorway, causing the road to be closed and leaving motorists stranded for more than seven hours. The tragedy meant hundreds of people, including families, were forced to huddle in their cars where they spent the...
Woman on Mobility Scooter Dies in Cliff Fall
An unnamed companion, also in a buggy, was injured after he tried to save her from the fall to the steep valley floor.
Father-of-six dies after bridge car crash
A man who died when a BMW fell off a bridge after a car crash has been described as a devoted father-of-six.Harry Smith, 33, of Worcester, died after a silver BMW and a red Vauxhall Astra crashed on Eckington Bridge, Worcestershire, on Friday at about 4am, and the BMW fell into the River Avon.He was recovered from the water but died at the scene, West Mercia Police said.A 38-year-old man from Worcester, who managed to climb out of the water, was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving.He has been released under investigation.Police said...
Cornwall: Family builds makeshift shelter as man, 87, with cracked pelvis waits 15 hours for ambulance
An 87-year-old who suffered a fall outdoors was forced to wait so long for an ambulance that his family built a makeshift shelter around him.Great-grandfather David Wakeley suffered several broken bones including a cracked pelvis when he fell in the grounds of his home in mid-Cornwall at 7.30pm on Monday.His son-in-law Trevor told BBC Radio Cornwall: “He was walking to the garage when he tripped and fell over.”His daughter Karen told the station she had used a children’s football goal, umbrellas and a tarpaulin to keep him dry.The pair called 999 at 7.30pm on Monday – but an ambulance didn’t...
Watch as driver collects motor from body repair shop and immediately drives it into two parked cars
A DRIVER has been caught on video hitting parked cars despite having just had repair work carried out including parking sensors fitted. To make it worse, the driver was collecting their car from the very body repair shop in Essex where the work was done. The video was uploaded to...
Teenage motorbike rider was 'doing a stunt' on unregistered bike moments before he collided with an Uber driver
A teenager was riding an unregistered motorbike on one wheel with no headlights moments before he ploughed into a Uber driver who was so shaken he threw up. The 17-year-old dirt bike rider remarkably escaped serious injury after the crash at an intersection in Perth's south about 6.15pm on Saturday.
BBC
Perranporth: One dead after 'people in difficulty' at beach
One person has died after getting into difficulty at a beach in Cornwall. Two young adults were reported to be struggling while "rock jumping in the water" at Droskyn Point, Perranporth, at about 17:00 BST on Thursday, coastguards said. One was able to get back to shore while a female...
Hiker dies after falling from Austrian Alps while trying to take photo at peak
BERLIN — A man has died after falling from a peak in the Austrian Alps as he was trying to take a photo of a companion with whom he had reached the summit, police said Tuesday. The 77-year-old German and his companion, a 63-year-old Spanish woman, hiked to the...
Williams Grove Speedway driver airlifted following crash
Williams Grove Speedway is a very fast half-mile dirt track. It’s located in the heart of sprint car country, Mechanicsburg, PA. A large group of vintage race cars showed up for a special addition to the show. View the medical update on Wayne Godshall below. 46 dirt cars from...
Pictured: 'Loving, kind-hearted' boy, 14, whose body was pulled from a Hertfordshire lake as heatwave drowning death toll hits 20
Tributes have been paid to a 'loving and kind-hearted' 14 year-old-boy this evening whose body was pulled from a lake in Hertfordshire earlier this week as the UK's drowning death toll tragically climbed to 20 today. Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh from Enfield got into difficulty in North Met Lake in Cheshunt on...
BBC
Paraglider airlifted to hospital after crash
A paraglider has been airlifted to hospital following a crash on Thursday. North East Wales Search and Rescue attended alongside air ambulance staff following the crash in Llangollen, Denbighshire at around 15:30 BST. After being treated by emergency crews the casualty was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital by...
