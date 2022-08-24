ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Comments / 4

Related
WGAL

8-year-old Lebanon County boy finds prehistoric shark tooth

A Lebanon County boy made quite a find while vacationing with his family. The 8-year-old unearthed a prehistoric artifact in pristine condition. Riley Gracely and his family have collected hundreds of shark teeth during their annual visit to Palmetto Fossil Excursions in South Carolina. While his family has found some...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Ex-Cons Burglarize KFC In Central PA: Police

Whether it was a bucket of chicken or cash that these two former convicts wanted remains unclear but it is clear that they are wanted by the police. East Hempfield Township police announced the warrants for the burglary on Thursday, August 25, although the warrants were issued on July 14, and the burglary happened on June 2, according to the release.
EAST PETERSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lebanon County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
State
Georgia State
Lebanon County, PA
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

People Chased By Man With Machete At PA Truck Stop: Police

A man with a machete chased people at truck stop in Pennsylvania on Thursday, August 25, 2022, authorities say. The Middlesex Township police arrived at 1501 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle, to find Joseph Patrick Hone, 38, of Carlisle with the machete, according to a release by the department. He resisted arrested...
CARLISLE, PA
WBRE

PSP: Man wanted for killing private security guard

MORGANTOWN, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for public help in locating a man they say is a suspect in the murder of a private security guard. According to PSP, on August 6 around 12:00 a.m. a private security guard was shot and killed while patrolling the area of Quarry Road and Mineveiw […]
MORGANTOWN, PA
FOX 43

Police search for missing York teen

YORK, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing teen from York. Jean Baptiste, 17, was last seen by his family on Thursday. He is a member of CASA and part of CASA's student program, Mi Espacio. Baptiste is a Black male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 250...
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator
abc27.com

Lebanon man charged with cocaine, firearm offenses

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a man from Lebanon was indicted on Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to a release, 34-year-old Warionex Martinez-Medina was charged with drug trafficking and firearm offenses. the indictment alleges that on March 24, 2022, Martinez-Medina attempted to possess with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine.
LEBANON, PA
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Stragular Nabbed As 3rd Suspect In Half-Million Lancaster County Barn Arson

A 21-year-old man has been arrested as a third suspect in a barn fire that had nearly $500,000 million in damage on April 8, 2021, authorities say. Charles Jayron Newswanger, of New Holland, has been charged along with Christopher Adam Good, 23, of Annville, and Jonathan Lynn Yoder, 18, of Narvon for setting fire to the barn located in the 200 block of Bridgeville Road at 2:25 a.m., police explained in a new release on the case on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
NEW HOLLAND, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WBRE

Driver accused of crashing onto restaurant roof with child out on bail

SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The driver who crashed landed on the roof of a Snyder County restaurant with her child in March has been released on bail. According to court documents, Thereas Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, posted $200,00 monetary bail. She was initially placed in jail on March 11 for the crash that injured multiple people. […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lititz Police looking for an identity theft suspect

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Lititz Borough Police are investigating an incident of identity theft that occurred on July 15. According to police, at 11:30 a.m., a man entered the Fulton Bank on West Main Street in Leola, Lancaster County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to...
LITITZ, PA
abc27.com

Two arrested after suspicious activity call in Clay Township

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) arrested two suspects after a call came in regarding suspicious activity and a possible hit and run. According to a release from police, officers responded to the 100 block of Word Coroner Road in Clay Township...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Man injured in Harrisburg shooting; police are investigating

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Harrisburg Wednesday night. It occurred at about 8 p.m. in the area of South 21st and Berryhill streets, police say. Responding officers located several spent shell casings in the area, but no suspects or victims.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy