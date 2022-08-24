Read full article on original website
Man allegedly asked for gas money before robbing victim in Lancaster County
Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are investigating a robbery that involved a man in a vehicle who asked for gas money before a back-seat passenger brandished a gun and demanded more.
Police: Suspect tried to cash fake check using stolen drivers license for ID
CAMP HILL, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are investigating a pair of smash-and-grab vehicle break-ins that occurred earlier this summer. One of the victims' stolen driver's license was later used in an attempt to cash a fraudulent check, police say. The break-ins occurred on the evening of June...
8-year-old Lebanon County boy finds prehistoric shark tooth
A Lebanon County boy made quite a find while vacationing with his family. The 8-year-old unearthed a prehistoric artifact in pristine condition. Riley Gracely and his family have collected hundreds of shark teeth during their annual visit to Palmetto Fossil Excursions in South Carolina. While his family has found some...
Ex-Cons Burglarize KFC In Central PA: Police
Whether it was a bucket of chicken or cash that these two former convicts wanted remains unclear but it is clear that they are wanted by the police. East Hempfield Township police announced the warrants for the burglary on Thursday, August 25, although the warrants were issued on July 14, and the burglary happened on June 2, according to the release.
People Chased By Man With Machete At PA Truck Stop: Police
A man with a machete chased people at truck stop in Pennsylvania on Thursday, August 25, 2022, authorities say. The Middlesex Township police arrived at 1501 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle, to find Joseph Patrick Hone, 38, of Carlisle with the machete, according to a release by the department. He resisted arrested...
Officials: Man allegedly stabbed a mother, daughter to death in Pennsylvania
STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — A man allegedly stabbed a mother and young daughter to death in Pennsylvania on Monday, officials say. According to the Pennsylvania State Police in a news release, Southern Regional Police Department officers and PSP troopers were called out to a house in York County, Pennsylvania on Monday just after 7 p.m.
PSP: Man wanted for killing private security guard
MORGANTOWN, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for public help in locating a man they say is a suspect in the murder of a private security guard. According to PSP, on August 6 around 12:00 a.m. a private security guard was shot and killed while patrolling the area of Quarry Road and Mineveiw […]
Police search for missing York teen
YORK, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing teen from York. Jean Baptiste, 17, was last seen by his family on Thursday. He is a member of CASA and part of CASA's student program, Mi Espacio. Baptiste is a Black male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 250...
Lebanon man charged with cocaine, firearm offenses
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a man from Lebanon was indicted on Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to a release, 34-year-old Warionex Martinez-Medina was charged with drug trafficking and firearm offenses. the indictment alleges that on March 24, 2022, Martinez-Medina attempted to possess with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine.
21-Year-Old Stragular Nabbed As 3rd Suspect In Half-Million Lancaster County Barn Arson
A 21-year-old man has been arrested as a third suspect in a barn fire that had nearly $500,000 million in damage on April 8, 2021, authorities say. Charles Jayron Newswanger, of New Holland, has been charged along with Christopher Adam Good, 23, of Annville, and Jonathan Lynn Yoder, 18, of Narvon for setting fire to the barn located in the 200 block of Bridgeville Road at 2:25 a.m., police explained in a new release on the case on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
Driver charged with murder in wrong-way crash that left woman dead in Chester County
Luke Gallucci of Rising Sun, Maryland, is charged third-degree murder and homicide by vehicle while DUI.
State Police investigating suspected armed robbery in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating a suspected armed robbery that occurred Wednesday in Bart Township, Lancaster County. According to police, it happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Lancaster Avenue. The victim told investigators he was outside their home when he was approached by a white or...
DNA from letter sent to local newspaper cracks 34-year-old cold case murder of Pa. mom
It’s another case of an advancement in technology helping to solve a decades-old cold case. The decades-old murder of a 26-year-old Pennsylvania mother of three was recently solved thanks to DNA evidence found on a letter sent to a local newspaper years ago that recounted the details of the crime.
Driver accused of crashing onto restaurant roof with child out on bail
SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The driver who crashed landed on the roof of a Snyder County restaurant with her child in March has been released on bail. According to court documents, Thereas Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, posted $200,00 monetary bail. She was initially placed in jail on March 11 for the crash that injured multiple people. […]
Lititz Police looking for an identity theft suspect
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Lititz Borough Police are investigating an incident of identity theft that occurred on July 15. According to police, at 11:30 a.m., a man entered the Fulton Bank on West Main Street in Leola, Lancaster County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to...
Two arrested after suspicious activity call in Clay Township
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) arrested two suspects after a call came in regarding suspicious activity and a possible hit and run. According to a release from police, officers responded to the 100 block of Word Coroner Road in Clay Township...
Man injured in Harrisburg shooting; police are investigating
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Harrisburg Wednesday night. It occurred at about 8 p.m. in the area of South 21st and Berryhill streets, police say. Responding officers located several spent shell casings in the area, but no suspects or victims.
Airbnb Assault In Central Pennsylvania Has Police Searching For Woman
The police are searching for the woman pictured after an assault at an Airbnb in central Pennsylvania. The East Earl Township police are "attempting to identify the pictured female in reference to an assault," the department announced in a release on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Officers were called to an...
Emergency crews respond to scene of house fire in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in York County. According to officials, crews responded to the 9600 block of Ashwood Dr. in Springfield Township around 11:55 a.m. on Aug. 25 for a reported fire. Officials say that the fire started in the...
Experts warn of social media dangers after Dauphin County teen becomes victim of human trafficking
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — An 8-month human trafficking investigation by authorities across multiple states has led to the arrests of 7 people, including Neil Moore II and Jeniyah Lockhart-Tippins. Court documents show the New York couple met a 13-year-old Middletown girl through Instagram and offered to do her makeup. They...
