Overton County News
LA Wildcats take 48-0 loss at White County
Somewhere in the record books at Livingston Academy there’s a spot for the most consecutive losses. It occurred back in the early 1960s and the mark reached the upper 20s. After last Friday night’s season opening loss to White County, the current streak has now reached 13. That’s...
Overton County News
Lady Cats defeat Gordonsville
“I was a little nervous,” explained Livingston Academy freshman Cora Copeland. “Being a freshman on this team, I didn’t want to make any mistakes, especially that would cost points, but after we got going, the nerves settled down and I was fine. Actually, after that first volley, I was ready to play.”
Overton County News
OCMS Girls Soccer starts season 2-0
Overton County Jr. Lady Wildcats got off to a good start to the 2022 season with two straight wins. This coming from a new team with many young and inexperienced players mixed with a few returning starters from last season. All of them with the goal to finish this season in the top 3 in conference for the 8th consecutive season.
Overton County News
Jr. Cats take 22-0 loss to Algood Redskins
Will White isn’t the biggest player on the Overton County Junior Wildcats team, and he’s not the smallest either. Somewhere in between large and small, White fits right in, but the hard running fullback does everything he can with his size to have fun. “I love playing football,”...
Overton County News
Upper Cumberland Small Ruminant Conference to be held
Interested in learning more about sheep and goat production? If so, Overton Extension along with the Upper Cumberland Extension team is conducting the annual Upper Cumberland Small Ruminant Conference Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1. This year’s conference will be held in two locations. The first day’s class September...
Overton County News
Stories From the Past - The Notorious Champ Ferguson
The following information written about a notorious Confederate guerrilla named Champ Ferguson is taken from a Jamestown newspaper article that appeared on February 13, 1975. Ferguson’s name, along with that of Tinker Dave Beaty, is pretty well known in this area in connection with many unnecessary killings that took place during the Civil War. Information about Ferguson’s early life says that he was the oldest of ten children. Like his father, he became a farmer, and had a reputation for violence even before the war. Here is the story from the Jamestown paper:
Overton County News
Dale Hollow State Park Marina earns Clean Marina Award
Dale Hollow State Park Marina was presented a “Clean Marina” certification flag by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District during a ceremony held at the marina in Burkesville, KY, on Saturday, Aug. 6. Dale Hollow State Park Marina signed their pledge on July 22, 2021. They had...
News 2 tours Tritium as electric chargers are set to soon appear on interstates
A global leader in the electric vehicle charging industry brought News 2 inside Tuesday as the company recently opened up shop in Lebanon.
Portion of I-40 reopens after semi overturns in Smith County
A portion of Interstate 40 has reopened after a semi-truck overturned early Wednesday morning in Smith County.
Crossville man missing for nearly 3 weeks
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a man missing form Crossville since early August.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Lebanon (Lebanon, TN)
According to the Lebanon Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred near the fairgrounds on Tuesday. The officials stated that the crash occurred on Sparta Pike and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Overton County News
Man faces charges after Hwy 84 collision
A Cookeville man faces multiple charges after a two-vehicle collision around 2:27 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the intersection of Highway 84 and State Route 293. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, Caleb Horn, 36, of Cookeville, was driving a 1999 Infinity QX4 east on SR 293 and did not stop at the intersection of Highway 84 and drove into the northbound path of 2008 Chevrolet pickup driven by Donnie Clark, 45, of Rickman. The Chevrolet struck the Infinity in the passenger door.
newstalk941.com
Putnam’s Hawkins Crawford Road Closed To Truck Traffic
Putnam County’s Hawkins Crawford Road is closed to truck traffic until further notice. Road Supervisor Randy Jones said the influx of trucks going to the Academy Sports Distribution center has created safety concerns. “It keeps our stop signs torn down there, it’s a narrow turn from Highway 70 onto...
WSMV
Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
tntech.edu
PerkSpot: Tennessee Empoyment Discount Program
As a eligible member of Partners for Health, you qualify to take advantage of exclusive discounts from more than 900 merchants. We hope you enjoy the cost-saving and special benefit offerings that merchants have made available, just for you!. Start by signing up or logging in at teamtn.pearkspot.com and access...
Overton County News
Mary Frances Matthews Fleming
Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Frances Matthews Fleming, age 86, of the Oakley Allons Community, will be conducted 11 a.m., Thursday, August 25, 2022, from the chapel of Speck Funeral Home. Bro. Alan Judd and Bro. Buddy Johnson will officiate. Burial to follow in the Overton County Memorial Gardens. The family will welcome friends on Wednesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at Speck Funeral Home.
Overton County News
Civic and Garden Club holds meeting
The Livingston Civic and Garden Club met on Monday, Aug. 15th at th Overton County Health and Rehab Center. Club President Tammy Mansell called the meeting to order at 6 p.m. Mansell introduced Jennifer Bouldin, the Center administrator. A presentation on the rehabilitation of the facility and a tour of The Cottages were highlights of the program. Plans for the celebration of women winning the right to vote on August 20th were finalized. Delicious refreshments were served by the Center. New member, Patsy Glasscock, was welcomed to the club. The next meeting will be Monday, Sept. 19th at the O.C. Library at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in joining the club can contact Sarah Hogue at 823-1849 or Robbie Melton at 445-5524.
tn.gov
Former White County Chief Deputy Clerk Stole More Than $12,000
An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Laura Gardner, the former Chief Deputy Clerk in the White County Clerk’s office. The office’s daily operations include registering vehicles, issuing vehicle tags and titles, renewing vehicle tags, and collecting vehicle sales tax. The...
smithcountyinsider.com
Second Harvest Food Truck Friday, August 26th
The Second Harvest Food Truck will be at the Smith County Agriculture Center on Friday, August 26th. The truck generally arrives approximately 8 a.m. Volunteers work to unload the truck and get the food ready for pick-up shortly after. Food is distributed until it is gone. Cars line up around the Ag Center early. Those hoping to receive food at this distribution are encouraged to be in line no later than 10 a.m.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville City Council Learn About Projects At Council Orientation
Cookeville City Council and city department officials gathered Wednesday for City Council Orientation at the new Police Department Headquarters. City Manager James Mills gave an overview of city functions. He also provided new council members updates on current and future project statuses. He said there are four main issues the council is set to address in the near future, including the potential of becoming a Metropolitan Statistical Area.
