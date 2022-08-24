ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona kids celebrate mural completion

By Ken Kosirowski
 2 days ago

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) — Kids at Winona’s East End Recreation Center celebrated the completion of a mural on Tuesday night.

The center held a party to celebrate the mural that dozens of kids worked on throughout the summer.

The theme is resilience. Kids learned lessons about building resilience, and learning to adapt and cope to whatever life throws at them.

“This whole project over the last two months or so was working on building those resilience skills and within doing that, building the community because we were here every week doing it and making friends and having fun together,” said Tricia Wehrenberg, Youth Services Librarian at Winona Public Library.

Youth services from the public library worked with local business The Joy Labs on this project. They just got a grant from a local nonprofit to continue working with teens on public art projects and building mental strength.

