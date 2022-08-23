ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Wausau and Stevens Point area

By USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Wausau Daily Herald
Wausau Daily Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jUyOY_0hSjbA7200

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Stevens Point Panther Invitational

STEVENS POINT - Stevens Point went 6-3 in its own invitational.

The Panthers defeated NEW Lutheran 25-16, 25-22, split with De Pere 23-25, 25-13, swept Northland Pines 25-21, 25-18, and lost to Wittenberg-Birnamwood 25-20, 18-25, 9-15.

Emma Jossie led Stevens Point with 68 assists. Emma Barton had 24 kills and seven blocks. Alli Schrank led Stevens Point with 54 digs. Jossie added 21 digs and Sam Nickel had 19, while Maria Ananiadis added 14 kills. Chloe Kindler had five aces for SPASH.

Wisconsin Valley/Big Rivers Crossover

WAUSAU - Marshfield finished the day with a 3-1 record.

After dropping a 25-11, 25-20 decision to Chippewa Falls, the Tigers rebounded with a 25-23, 21-25, 15-9 win over Hudson, a 25-17, 25-14 win over Superior and a 22-25, 25-11, 15-10 victory over Eau Claire North.

“This is a great start to our season.,” Tigers coach Dawn Sadowska said. “We obviously have some work to do if we want to beat Chippewa Falls in late October, but we have our whole season to get better. I was most concerned about our serve receive going into today, but our work this past week paid off and I felt that part of our game was pretty solid.

“I'm looking forward to taking this team to Sun Prairie this weekend to see how we match up with the programs in that area.”

Caitlyn Pernsteiner led Marshfield with 24 kills, Abby Ongna had 23 and Grace Taylor 17.

Reinya Balderson was the Tigers’ assist leader with 62, while Balderson added 10 service aces and Elise Uphoff had 30 digs.

Mosinee Quadrangular

MOSINEE - Mosinee won its first two matches before falling to Merrill in its last match.

Merrill, Altoona and Mosinee all finished with 2-1 records. Markesan finished 0-3.

Mosinee defeated Markesan 25-18, 25-22 in the opener and followed with a 25-16, 28-30, 15-13 victory over Altoona. Merrill then topped Mosinee 26-24, 25-21.

Leading the way for Mosinee was MaKayla Weisner with 22 kills, Maggie Woller with 16 and Malina Carattini with 12 kills and four blocks. Alexis Jonas added 10 kills, 50 assists, six aces and 19 digs, while Tristan Wicklund added 24 digs, Lisa Maurer 12 and Daisy Spink 11.

Loyal Quadrangular

LOYAL - Columbus Catholic went 3-0 with victories over Rib Lake, Loyal and Osseo-Fairchild.

In the opening match, the Dons defeated Rib Lake 25-13, 25-12, before knocking off Loyal 25-11, 25-8. Columbus Catholic then defeated Osseo-Fairchild 25-15, 25-18 in the finale.

Courtney Sommer helped pace the Dons with 19 kills, seven aces and 28 assists. Aaliyah Krenn added 18 kills and seven aces, while Jenna Kibbel had 17 kills, 21 digs and three aces.

Other statistical leaders for Columbus were Izzy Hoglund with 23 digs and five aces, and Lily Stratman with 36 assists and seven aces.

BOYS SOCCER

Marshfield 2, Hortonville 1

HORTONVILLE - Keegan Fredrick carried on a solo run and scored in the 61st minute for the eventual game-winning goal to lead the Tigers over the Polar Bears.

Lukas Barth scored with a header in the 38th minute off a cross from Fredrick to give Marshfield a 1-0 lead.

Hortonville answered in the 50th minute.

Columbus Catholic 6, Nekoosa 0

MARSHFIELD - Alex Edwards scored three goals and Grant Olson added two as the Dons dominated the Papermakers. Charlie Moore also scored for the Dons.

Registering assists were Moore with two, Nathan Nemitz, Olson and Mira Torbey.

Columbus outshot Nekoosa 33-2, including a 17-1 edge in shots on goal. The Dons also had six corner kicks, compared to two for the Papermakers.

Lucas Kreklau made one save as he recorded the shutout.

Rhinelander 5, Wausau East 0

WAUSAU - The Hodags upended the Lumberjacks in nonconference action.

No other information was available.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Marshfield Chase The Tiger Invite

Merrill 239, Medford 191, Marshfield 164, Tomahawk 134, Black River Falls 119, Colby/Abbotsford 117

200 Medley R: 1, Marshfield (Terra Risa, Faith Risa, Brooke Begotka, Skylar Onsager) 1:56.11; 2, Merrill (Megan Miles, Amber Winter, Olivia Pajtash, Bailee Sommer) 2:04.20; 3, Tomahawk (Joanna Phillips, Morgan Kretzschmar, Paige Dekiep, Maddie List) 2:06.48. 100 Free: 1, Joanna Phillips TO :59.33; 2, Bailee Sommer MER 1:03.25; 3, Tana Rappe MED 1:04.05. 100 IM: 1, Amber Winter MER 1:06.06; 2, Aiden Denzer MED 1:08.64; 3, Sydney Sperl MED 1:09.31. 100 Free R: 1, Marshfield (Brooke Begotka, Lauren Olszewski, Faith Risa, Skylar Onsager) :51.51; 2, Medford (Colby Bergman, Kassidy Koncel, Breanna Kraemer, Jordyn Johnson) :56.85; 3, Merrill (Patricia Priebe, Emily Winter, Caroline Durbin, Caitlynn Pehlke) :59.93. 200 Free R: 1, Marshfield (Keira Raab, Ella Allar, Lauren Olszewski, Terra Risa) 1:52.94; 2, Merrill (Bailee Sommer, Megan Miles, Olivia Pajtash, Amber Winter) 1:54.01; 3, Colby/Abbotsford (Jordan Jakel, Brezlyn Boyer, Chloe Cihlar, Madisyn Schraufnagel) 1:54.17. 50 Fly: 1, Paige Dekiep TOM :28.26; 2, Hannah Tubbs BRF :32.33; 3, Megan Miles MER :32.78. 50 Free: 1, Paige Dekiep TOM :26.30; 2, Bailee Sommer MER :28.28; 3, Jordan Jakel C/A :29.50. 100 Medley R: 1, Marshfield (Skylar Onsager, Faith Risa, Terra Risa, Brooke Begotka) :57.93; 2, Black River Falls 1:03.62; 3, Merrill (Addison Jirovec, Emily Winter, Sylvia Hanson, Claire Jirovec) 1:05.61. 50 Back: 1, Joanna Phillips TOM :31.35; 2, Megan Miles MER :32.26; 3, Chloe Cihlar C/A :32.70. 50 Breast: 1, Amber Winter MER :33.93; 2, Madisyn Schraufnagel C/A :34.75; 3, Chelsea Gebauer MED :35.86. 400 Free R: 1, Marshfield (Terra Risa, Hannah LaPointe, Brooke Begotka, Ella Allar) 3:42.66; 2, Medford (Colby Bergman, Breanna Kraemer, Kirsten Weix, Tana Rappe) 3:57.84; 3, Colby/Abbotsford (Hailey Meyer, Olivia Krause, Lilly Graun, Brezlyn Boyer) 4:07.28.

GIRLS TENNIS

Stevens Point 7, River Falls 0

Tatun Thielman def. Elizabeth Lemke 6-0, 6-0; Rylan Woytasik def. Ellie Mikla 6-2, 6-0; Addison Jandrain def. Maya Peterson 6-0, 6-0; Sophia Brandt def. Libby Larson 6-0, 6-0

Caroline Blakeman/Berit Borgnes def. Sylvia Klecker/Ella Peters 6-4, 6-1; Annika Borgnes/Abby Erwin def. Zoe Poeschel/Lilla Gray 6-1, 6-0; Isabella Williams/Lily Meeks def. Amelia Janquart/Avery Tokheim 6-3, 6-0.

Stevens Point 7, Pulaski 0

Tatum Thielman def. Kylie Coel 6-0, 6-0; Rylan Woytasik def. Isabella Skalecki 3-6, 6-3, 10-6; Addison Jandrain def. Alya Groteluschen 6-1, 6-1; Mali Palmer def. Treva Robaidek 7-5, 1-6, 10-4.

Caroline Blakeman/Berit Borgnes def. Madeline Diefenthaler/Ruth Krause 6-4, 6-3; Annika Borgnes/Abby Erwin def. Sarah Johnson/Josie Steeno 6-1, 6-1; Sophia Brandt/Lily Meeks def. Mikalah Due/Hailey Jansen 6-3, 6-1.

Stevens Point 7, Bay Port 0

Tatum Thielman def. Alyssa Heckmann 6-1, 6-2; Rylan Woytasik def. Allie Brosteau 6-1, 6-4; Addison Jandrain def. Hannah Ernest 6-0, 6-4; Lily Meeks def. Tia Gaffney 4-6, 6-2, 10-7.

Caroline Blakeman/Berit Borgnes def. Olivia Nygaard/Haley Toole 6-3, 6-3; Annika Borgnes/Abby Erwin def. Ellie Faldetta/Katelyn Pawlak 1-6, 6-4, 11-9; Sophia Brandt/Mali Palmer def. Abby Wells/Ava Therriault 6-0, 6-2.

Hudson 5, Stevens Point 2

Tatum Thielman SP def. Grace Diedrich 7-5, 6-0; Helen Vandenbark H def. Rylan Woytasik 6-0, 6-4; Cally Burgraff H def. Addison Jandrain 6-0, 6-2; Lila Wilber H def. Sophia Brandt 6-3, 7-5.

Grace Lewis/Grace Hanson H def. Caroline Blakeman/Berit Borgnes 6-2 , 6-1; Annika Borgnes/Abby Erwin SP def. Jenna Simmons/Nicole Hockin 4-6, 6-2, 10-5; Maya Youssef/Tara Sanders H def. Jessica Kleman/Lily Meeks 7-5, 2-0.

Eau Claire North 4, Stevens Point 3

Tatum Thielman SP def. Morgan Presler 6-3, 6-2; Kailey Bates ECN def. Rylan Woytasik 6-1, 1-6, 10-6; Addison Jandrain SP def. Olivia Feltes 6-7 (3), 6-2, 11-9; Isabelle Rabideaux ECN def. Mali Palmer 6-4, 6-3.

Miah Nelson/Leah Nelson ECN def. Caroline Blakeman/Berit Borgnes 6-3, 6-4; Annika Borgnes/Abby Erwin SP def. Gretel Elvig/Alyssa Dayton 7-6 (5), 6-2; Clare LaFave/Ally Quaschnick ECN def. Sophia Brandt/Lily Meeks 6-2, 4-6, 10-6.

Stevens Point 7, Rhinelander 0

Tatum Thielman def. Tori Riopel 6-2, 6-0; Rylan Woytasik def. Kelsey Winter 6-2, 6-0; Addison Jandrain def. Shayla Coppenger 6-0, 6-1; Lily Meeks def. Dawsyn Barkus 6-2, 7-5.

Caroline Blakeman/Berit Borgnes def. Paige Oleinik/Taylor Riopel 6-3, 6-2; Abby Erwin/Jessica Kleman def. Helena Wisner/Kayla Tessman 6-2, 6-2; Sophia Brandt/Mali Palmer def. Brooke Sisel/Evelyn Sawyer 6-2, 6-2.

Eau Claire North 4, Wausau West 3

Mia Bailey WW def. Miah Nelson 6-0, 6-0; Alexis Kloth WW def. Olivia Feltes 6-0, 6-0; Lilly Wittwer WW def. Isabelle Rabideaux 6-2, 6-0; Clare LaFave ECN def. Patty Nelson 6-4, 6-1.

Morgan Presler/Leah Nelson ECN def. Abby Names/Miranda Nelson 6-1, 6-1; Alyssa Dayton/Gretel Elvig ECN def. Alyssa Straub/Audrey Doering 6-1, 6-2; Ally Quaschnick/Kailey Bates ECN def. Savannah Danielson/Kylie Dreager 6-3, 6-2.

Wausau West 7, River Falls 0

Alexis Kloth def. Sylvia Klecker 6-0, 6-0; Ruby Edmundson def. Elizabeth Lemke 6-0, 6-2; Lilly Wittwer def. Amelia Janquart 6-0, 6-2; Patty Nelson def. Zoe Poeschel 6-3, 6-1.

Abby Names/Miranda Nelson def. Ellie Mikla/Ella Peters 6-4, 6-4; Hannah Baumann/Mackenzie Bautch def. Maddie Veenendall/Lilla Gray 6-3, 6-4; Rachel Harder/Mallory Smolgeleski def. Maya Peterson/Avery Tokheim 6-0, 6-2.

Hudson 4, Wausau West 3

Mia Bailey WW def. Grace Diedrich 6-0, 6-0; Alexis Kloth WW def. Anna Runck 6-0, 6-0; Cally Burgraff H def. Ruby Edmundson 7-5, 6-3; Lilly Wittwer WW def. Lila Wilber 6-1, 6-1.

Grace Lewis/Grace Diedrich H def. Abby Names/Miranda Nelson 6-1, 6-0; Nicole Hockin/Jenna Simmons H def. Hannah Baumann/Mackenzie Bautch 6-0, 6-1; Maya Youssef/Helen Vandenbark H def. Rachel Harder/Mallory Smolgeleski 6-2, 6-0.

Wausau West 5, Pulaski 2

Mia Bailey WW def. Kylie Coel 6-0, 6-0; Alexis Kloth WW def. Isabella Skalecki 6-0, 6-2; Ruby Edmundson WW def. Alya Groteluschen 6-0, 6-1; Lilly Wittwer WW def. Treva Robaidek 6-0, 6-0.

Madeline Diefenthaler/Ruth Krause P def. Chloe Vandenberg/Kylie Dreager 6-0, 6-1; Sarah Johnson/Josie Steeno P def. Mackenzie Bautch/Audrey Doering 6-4, 6-3; Mallory Smolgeleski/Patty Nelson WW def. Mikalah Due/Hailey Jansen 6-4, 6-0.

Wausau West 4, Bay Port 3

Mia Bailey WW def. Khali Stephens 6-2, 6-3; Alexis Kloth WW def. Alyssa Heckmann 6-0, 6-0; Ruby Edmundson WW def. Allie Brosteau 0-6, 6-4, 10-3; Lilly Wittwer WW def. Hannah Ernest 6-1, 6-1.

Olivia Nygaard/Haley Toole BP def. Abby Names/Miranda Nelson 6-2, 6-4; Ellie Faldetta/Katelyn Pawlak BP def. Hannah Baumann/Mackenzie Bautch 6-2, 6-1; Tia Gaffney/Ava Therriault BP def. Chloe Vandenberg/Kylie Dreager 6-7 (4), 6-3, 10-5.

Wausau East 4, Pulaski 3

Lola Berumen WE def. Kylie Coel 7-5, 6-0; Stella Glaser WE def. Isabella Skalecki 6-4, 6-1; Alaina Berres WE def. Alya Groteluschen 6-0, 6-0; Maggie Winter WE def. Treva Robaidek 6-3, 6-1.

Madeline Diefenthaler/Ruth Krause P def. Kyra Bleese/Reese Rhode 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Johnson/Josie Steeno P def. Bennett Sweeney/Amelia Speichinger 6-0, 6-0; Mikalah Due/Hailey Jansen P def. Ianna Hubert/Naomi Potter 6-1, 6-0.

Varsity high school coaches or their statisticians should email results to sports@gannettwisconsin.com .

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Wausau and Stevens Point area

IN THIS ARTICLE
