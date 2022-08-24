ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicyclist sought by cops after NYC collision leaves pedestrian dead

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
 2 days ago

A bicyclist is wanted by the NYPD for leaving the scene of a violent collision that left a pedestrian dead in Manhattan earlier this month.

Gavin Lee, 44, was crossing 8th Avenue on West 22nd Street in Chelsea when he was hit by a male bicyclist around 7 p.m. on Aug. 11, throwing both of them to the ground, police said Tuesday.

Following the crash, the bicyclist got back on his ride and pedaled north on 8th Avenue, cops said.

Cops are looking for an NYC bicyclist after he fatally hit a pedestrian.

Lee, of Manhattan, was transported to Bellevue Hospital where he died last Tuesday, according to police.

Police described the bicyclist as approximately 25-years-old with brown wavy hair, with a tattoo on his right forearm.

A photo released by police shows he was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, tan shorts and wearing a black bag.

