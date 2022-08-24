Read full article on original website
Middleburg man arrested after fleeing law enforcement, active warrant for drug possessionZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested for Orange Park Lowe’s 2020 theft, deputies reportZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Orange Park man arrested for possession of narcotics at Stay Suite Hotel, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
2 Green Cove Springs parks may get upgrades with grant moneyJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
What Really Happened To This 14-Year Old Sister And Her 10-Year-Old Brother In Their Florida Home?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
DeSantis-backed candidates shift Duval school board in Republicans’ favor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval’s school board will look a little different after the victors of Tuesday’s election are sworn in this November. Two candidates backed by Governor Ron DeSantis scored wins, and one of those is a newcomer who unseated the incumbent candidate. DeSantis endorsed 30 school...
News4Jax.com
With runoff candidates decided, what’s next in the race for Jacksonville sheriff?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In a little more than two months, Duval County voters will head back to the polls for the November election -- which now includes a runoff in the special election for the next Jacksonville sheriff. That sheriff will serve only a few months before the March...
bookriot.com
Duval County Public Schools Bought Dozens of New Books. They’re Sitting Indefinitely in Storage.
Duval County Public Schools (DCPS), which serve Jacksonville and the surrounding area, is one of the largest districts in the state of Florida. The district serves roughly 130,000 students and employs over 8,000 teachers. It’s also one of the most diverse, with nearly 70% of its students from minority backgrounds and nearly 40% are economically disadvantaged. DCPS is the 20th largest district in the country.
DeSantis, Rubio hit the campaign trail with event at Jacksonville’s Diamond D Ranch
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After facing no opposition in the 2022 Florida Primary Election, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio brought their campaigns to Jacksonville on Wednesday night. The Republicans called their event the “Keep Florida Free Tour.”. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Aaron Bean, who...
floridapolitics.com
Nassau County School Board races head to runoffs with no clear victor
Deonas won election and re-election the previous times without opposition. Nassau County, with its deep-red politics and ability to generate knives-out primaries, could have been a prime spot for Gov. Ron DeSantis to put the significant strength of his organization behind one of the six School Board candidates running in the two races.
floridapolitics.com
Nassau County Commissioners meet morning after two defeated
Commissioner Klynt Farmer had praise for those who make the elections process work. It almost seems impolite to bring elected officials to a mandatory meeting the day after a dramatic election defeat, but the work of Nassau County continues regardless of the results and the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners gathered the next morning.
News4Jax.com
Nassau County approves a grant to remove 4 derelict boats
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to allocate $77,500 for removal of four derelict/abandoned vessels. Nassau County announced the move in a Facebook post. The Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission reports that derelict vessels are a hazard to the public, and they need...
News4Jax.com
Duval County man says his party affiliation changed without his knowledge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Voters have been casting ballots all day on Tuesday, but some voters are saying they’ve had problems. That includes one man who said his party affiliation was changed without his knowledge. “This morning I was the first one in there to vote actually. And when...
First Coast News
TK Waters, Lakesha Burton headed to runoff in Jacksonville Sheriff's race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It appears the Jacksonville Sheriff’s race is headed for a November runoff between TK Waters and Lakesha Burton. Neither candidate received a clear majority of votes in a unitary race requiring more than 50 percent plus one to win outright. The first Black woman to...
First Coast News
Clay County: Here are your election results
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — There were some competitive races in Clay County Tuesday night. The main ones included two County Commissioner seats up for grabs in District 2 and 4. There were also races for School Board District 1,School Board District 4, School Board District 5, County Court Judge Group 1.
floridapolitics.com
Hupp Huppmann emerges victorious in tough Nassau Co. Commission battle
The Riverstone debate helped drive conversation on the race until Bell’s arrest on suspicion of DUI. It was a thorough drubbing for incumbent Nassau County Commissioner Aaron Bell, who lost District 2 to Navy veteran and locally well-known entertainer Hupp Huppmann. Huppmann took 62.6% of the vote while Bell...
News4Jax.com
Duval teachers may not see benefits from tax referendum until next school year, property appraiser says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While Tuesday night represented a big win for supporters of Duval County’s property tax referendum to fund pay raises for teachers, it could be longer than expected before that revenue lands in teachers’ paychecks. Duval County Property Appraiser Jerry Holland told News4JAX on Wednesday...
floridapolitics.com
Val Demings proclaims herself ‘Daughter of Duval’ ahead of expected Primary win
Demings arrived in Duval County with polling momentum and stories of prolific fundraising. In a year predicted as a “red wave” in a state dominated by the politics of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Democrat Val Demings has the chance on Election Day to not only be the upset story of the night, but the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate from the South.
News4Jax.com
Local Republican congressional candidate withdraws day before primary, says he was ‘sabotaged’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Republican challenger to Kat Cammack in Congressional District 3 withdrew from the race just one day before the Florida primary, claiming his campaign was “sabotaged.”. Investment manager Manuel Asensio, 67, sent a letter to the Florida Secretary of State on Monday explaining his reason...
floridapolitics.com
Former Fernandina Port operator haunting Port Authority with high legal expenses
'We had upwards of 40 lawsuits involving the previous (Port) operator last year.'. The four-year tenure of Chris Ragucci at the Port of Fernandina was a time of heartburn and frustration for a lot of people and entities who had to deal with Worldwide Terminals and its subsidiary Nassau Terminals.
The non-partisan Duval County School Board race gets political
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For a non-partisan race, the party lines have been clearly drawn in the Duval County School Board election in District 2. In Duval County, the school board oversees more than 120,000 students. You won’t see a D or R next to either candidate on the ballot or on their signs, but Republicans and Democrats have ignored the fact that the school board is a non-partisan race clearly picking a side.
Putnam deputy placed on leave after arrest for fight with woman in Jacksonville, PCSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in a fight with a woman with whom he was previously in a relationship. The fight happened Tuesday at a home in Jacksonville, according to...
News4Jax.com
Palm Coast man, 4 other Florida men arrested on charges related to January 6 Capitol breach
The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that a Palm Coast man and four others were arrested on charges stemming from their actions during their breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Johnathan Rockholt, 38, is charged with interfering with a law officer during civil disorder, a felony....
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Troubled Jacksonville apartment complex declared public nuisance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM has reported on issues at a troubled Eastside apartment complex for more than a decade, and on Thursday, the city of Jacksonville declared it a public nuisance. Now, the Downtown East Apartments, which were once known as the Franklin Arms Apartments, are being...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Beach polling location opens 45 minutes late after worker couldn’t access equipment
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The opening of a voting location in Jacksonville Beach was delayed Tuesday morning after a poll worker was unable to access voting equipment, according to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections. Chief Elections Officer Robert Phillips told News4JAX the opening of the Bennie Furlong Senior...
