'A clear mandate': Wellington voters overwhelmingly place new term limits on their mayors

By Valentina Palm, Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago

WELLINGTON — Voters on Tuesday put an end to uninterrupted years of service on the Wellington village council by approving a new term limit on their mayors.

The change will require a mayor elected to two consecutive terms to be out of office for at least one year before seeking a seat on the village council.

The measure, which garnered more than 80% of the vote, will require Mayor Anne Gerwig to leave office in 2024 when her second term ends. Gerwig joined the council in 2010 and was re-elected to it in 2012 before winning the mayor's office in 2016.

"With that margin of victory, it sends a clear mandate," said council member Michael Drahos, who led the push to approve the ballot question. "That residents don't want politicians just recycling seats to stay in power."

The four village council members — Drahos, John McGovern, Tanya Siskind and Michael J. Napoleone — proposed and supported the amendment to clarify the village's term limits. The aim was to prohibit a person from alternating between serving in the mayoral and council offices indefinitely.

Wellington elects its council and mayor separately, and council members already are limited to two consecutive four-year terms.

Gerwig said this month she thinks the measure was personal to keep her from running for a seat in the council right after her term is over.

The passing of the measure, Drahos said, will help encourage newcomers to run for village office.

"We should be encouraging new leadership, new visions, fresh voices," Drahos said.  "And tonight, we've accomplished that goal and I think it's going to help promote new leadership to carry us into the future."

Elections supervisor to appoint Wellington canvassing board

Wellington voters also approved a ballot question allowing the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office to appoint its canvassing board to oversee elections in the village.

Wellington was one of the three municipalities in the country that still chose to create its own canvassing board for each election.

The mayor and the four village council members supported the measure, saying using the elections office would be more efficient and make village elections uniform with the rest of the county..

Valentina Palm covers Royal Palm Beach, Wellington and other western communities in Palm Beach County for The Palm Beach Post. Email her at vpalm@pbpost.com and follow her on Twitter at @ValenPalmB.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: 'A clear mandate': Wellington voters overwhelmingly place new term limits on their mayors

