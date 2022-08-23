ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Scattered thunderstorms expected across metro Phoenix

By Jose R. Gonzalez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WfDgP_0hSjazeW00

Phoenix-area residents should expect to contend with scattered thunderstorms until late Tuesday evening, according to the city's National Weather Service.

Until 7:30 p.m., scattered thunderstorms were expected across the Valley, according to James Sawtelle with the National Weather Service in Phoenix. There was a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms through the night with a severe thunderstorm moving into the West Valley and accompanied by heavy rainfall, small hail, gusty winds near 60 mph and flash floods, Sawtelle said.

Apache Junction was placed under a flash flood warning with a flash flood advisory in the northeast valley, including Scottsdale, Sawtelle added.

A special weather statement was issued for Avondale, Goodyear and Tolleson, in effect until 6:30 p.m. Residents were expected to see 50 mph winds.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for Glendale, Peoria and Surprise, which was in effect until 5:45 p.m.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, about 15% of the Valley had experienced thunderstorm activity, Sawtelle said. As of early Tuesday evening, Sawtelle said most of the Valley was experiencing a low of 82 degrees.

After the storms roll through, there was a 20% to 30% chance of showers and storms, Sawtelle said. There will be a high of 101 with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, according to Sawtelle.

The weather service on Sunday said there will be heavy rains for the remainder of August.

Reach breaking news reporter Jose R. Gonzalez at jose.gonzalez@gannett.com or on Twitter @jrgzztx.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Monsoon storms could douse parts of Phoenix area during Wednesday drive home

PHOENIX – Another round of monsoon storms is expected to hit metro Phoenix on Wednesday, possibly creating hazardous driving conditions during the post-work rush hour. National Weather Service meteorologist Isaac Smith said there was a 40%-50% chance for rain in the Valley this evening, with activity expected between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Monsoon storm brings rain, power outages to metro Phoenix

PHOENIX — More storms passed through the Valley Tuesday evening, producing heavy rain in some parts and light drizzle in others. Rain gauges in Apache Junction recorded over a quarter of an inch of rain, while some in east Mesa saw nearly two tenths of an inch, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
PHOENIX, AZ
knau.org

Heavy rain causes widespread flooding across northern Arizona

Heavy rainfall today caused widespread flooding across parts of northern Arizona, particularly in Coconino, Navajo and Apache counties. A strong cell over Flagstaff prompted numerous Flash Flood Warnings in areas including recent burn scars, downtown, and on the campus of Northern Arizona University. The Navajo and Hopi Nations also experienced...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apache Junction, AZ
City
Tolleson, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
City
Avondale, AZ
City
Goodyear, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
City
Peoria, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
KTAR.com

Flash flood washes out eastbound I-10 heading into Arizona

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Flash Flood#Glendale
citysuntimes.com

Cactus Park is closed for monsoon storm cleanup

Cactus Park is closed for monsoon storm cleanup. A handful of Indian Bend Wash crossings remain closed as well: Medlock Drive at Hayden Road, the Safeway parking lot entrance from Hayden Road, and the Chaparral, Camelback and Indian School tunnels along in the path. The City of Scottsdale will be...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Monsoon storms move through the Phoenix area; flights headed to Sky Harbor diverted

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monsoon storms made their way through the Phoenix area, causing some flights heading to Sky Harbor to have to land elsewhere and so we declared a First Alert Weather Day on Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of the Valley, including Phoenix, Chandler and Queen Creek. A dust advisory was issued for parts of the West Valley, including Buckeye, Goodyear and Tonopah. Both have since expired. Officials at Sky Habor said six flights bound for Phoenix were diverted to other airports, with five going to Tucson and one going to Las Vegas.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

House heavily damaged by fire in northeast Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix and Scottsdale firefighters have extinguished a large fire that broke out at a northeast Phoenix home Thursday morning. Just before 7 a.m., someone called 911 about a fire in their neighbor’s backyard that was spreading to the house. When fire crews arrived at the home, on Sylvia Street near 56th Street and Cactus Road, the family had already made it out safely.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Car found submerged in Coolidge river; no injuries reported

COOLIDGE, Ariz. - No one was inside a vehicle that was found submerged in the Gila River in Pinal County. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the scene near Christensen Road, north of Highway 287, at around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 23, and found a white car that was almost completely underwater with its windows rolled down.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More monsoon storms possible throughout the week

PHOENIX — Showers and thunderstorms moved through the Valley Tuesday afternoon and now all of that monsoon action is headed out west overnight. Here in the Valley, we'll see our next chance of storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Any storms that move through could bring gusty winds, blowing dust,...
SignalsAZ

State Route 24 to Bring Traffic Relief to Southeast Mesa

Motorists have a new way to get around southeast Mesa with the opening of ADOT’s project State Route 24 (SR 24), a new four-lane divided roadway between Ellsworth Road in Mesa and Ironwood Drive in Pinal County. The $77 million project funded through Proposition 400 opened today, bringing traffic connectivity to the rapidly growing area of the East Valley.
MESA, AZ
12news.com

Recap: Monsoon storms across Arizona dumped rain on Sunday

PHOENIX — After a week of powerful storms across Arizona, monsoon activity is expected to weaken in the coming days. One more system of downpours hit the state Sunday night, delivering heavy rain and lightning across much of Arizona. Burn scar areas in northern Arizona are of particular concern...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-20-22

Monsoon storms moved in from the north, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Saturday evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:05 p.m. Saturday):. Buckeye: 0.04" El Mirage: 0.20" Gila...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Peoria Hosts the Peoria Country Fest

Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant and the City of Peoria will host the Peoria Country Fest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, featuring live country music from four popular country artists and live bull riding. The event also includes food trucks, a beer garden, and mechanical bull riding. The Peoria Country...
PEORIA, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy