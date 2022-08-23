ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Karnes, governor appointee, retains Lee Clerk of Courts position with more than 55% of the vote

By Chad Gillis, Fort Myers News-Press
Kevin Karnes retained his seat as Lee County Clerk of Courts and Comptroller during Tuesday night's primary as there is no Democrat opposing him this fall.

"I'm doing very well," Karnes said shortly after final results were released just before 8:30 p.m. "We've got work to do for the citizens of Lee County. I've put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this campaign and this job, and nothing is going to change."

Karnes was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in March 2022, replacing Linda Doggett, who retired.

He has been with the Clerk's office for 15 years, and his opponent, Liza King, spent six years at the same office in the 1990s.

Karnes, 34, received 36,466 votes by mail, 6,714 early votes and 61,544 votes overall, taking 55.1% of the votes.

The vote by mail race was the closest of the three as King, 47, secured 34,912, according to the Lee County Supervisor of Elections Office. King received 4,337 early votes and 50,110 of the overall vote, or 44.9% of the total.

"The only thing that's changed since March was taking over fraud, waste and abuse and we're meeting with the county," Karnes said.

Karnes said he's very familiar with the office and that he doesn't expect a lot of changes in the near future.

"I'm intimately familiar with the Clerk's office and I can start doing the job tomorrow morning," he said. "It's really just owning the role. I've wanted to be clerk every since Charlie Green was clerk, and I've been waiting for this for a long time. So it's an honor to have this dream come true."

He said property fraud is a top concern for him.

"Property fraud is at the top of my to-do list," Karnes said. "It's too easy for criminals to steal property from you. I ran on property fraud and I'm going to do my best to combat it."

King said she was relatively pleased with the primary, that getting (more than) 50,000 votes is a positive for a person who is just getting started in politics.

She sounded positive and upbeat after the results were announced.

"I still fell like it's a huge victory," King said. "This was the first time I've run, and I think 50,000 votes is huge. I feel pretty good. I feel really good about it."

Karnes said he's learned a lot on the job since March, after the appointment.

"The governor trusts me to do the job and the people have endorsed me," Karnes said.

The Clerk of Courts and Comptroller functions as the Chief Financial Officer for the county and also is the inspector general, conducting audits and other investigations.

The office is responsible for maintaining all court records and for managing jurors.

Karnes is the first graduate of Florida Gulf Coast University to secure the position and is the 15th clerk in the county's history.

Karnes received a bachelor's degree in legal studies while King, who pronounces her name as though it's spelled L-I-S-A, majored in criminal justice and forensic psychology.

Both Karnes and King live in Cape Coral.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Karnes, governor appointee, retains Lee Clerk of Courts position with more than 55% of the vote

