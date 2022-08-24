Read full article on original website
Related
Parents’ views of school violence: The other ‘great resignation’
A couple weeks ago, a quote from Daniel Domenech, a former big-city school superintendent and the executive director of the American Association of School Administrators, appeared on Twitter: “Low test scores are not going to kill a child. A bullet will.” It was a searing one-liner, the kind that makes you hold your breath.
An Oklahoma teacher says she resigned over a state law requiring teachers to censor books in classroom libraries
An Oklahoma teacher says she has resigned from her position as an English teacher with Norman Public Schools following controversy over the display of, and student access to, more than 500 books in her classroom library.
NBC News
GOP Congresswoman: States that ban abortion ‘have to make sure women have access to contraceptives’
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) claims that banning abortion exceptions for rape or incest is “unacceptable to the vast majority of Americans.” She adds, that providing birth control over-the-counter is “the very minimum we should be doing” if states plan to ban abortion.July 28, 2022.
Louisiana woman claims she was denied an abortion after fetus was diagnosed with a fatal condition
A pregnant woman in Louisiana alleges that she was denied an abortion despite the fetus being diagnosed with a fatal condition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fauci's biggest critics hint at the reason for his December retirement: 'trying to get out of Dodge'
Two of Dr. Anthony Fauci's biggest critics are sounding off on his announced retirement, vowing that him leaving his government position wouldn't stop investigations into his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as his involvement in research funding at the Wuhan lab that many say is where the virus originated.
House Republicans demand answers on policy allowing illegal immigrants on planes with warrants for ID
FIRST ON FOX: House Republicans on Tuesday are calling for the Biden administration to provide additional information on what they call an "extremely troubling" policy that allows illegal immigrants to board planes using civil arrest warrants and other related documents as ID. Two dozen Republicans, led by Rep. Andy Biggs,...
buzzfeednews.com
A Woman Said She Was Denied An Abortion Even Though Her Fetus Won't Survive
Highly restrictive abortion laws that recently passed in Louisiana have sparked confusion that may have caused a woman to be denied an abortion for her nonviable pregnancy — despite the fact that, even under the draconian new legislation, the procedure should have been permitted. The pregnant woman, Nancy Davis,...
Black Mother Says She Was Denied Abortion Despite Baby's Fatal Condition
'It’s hard knowing that ... you know I’m carrying it to bury it,' expectant mother Nancy Davis said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida calls teen ‘too immature’ for an abortion. But forced motherhood is fine? | Jill Filipovic
The Florida court’s decision is shameful, nothing less than an ideological assault on a teenager
MSNBC
Facebook helps police snag a teen and her mom over abortion
For years, civil rights activists have sounded the alarm on the cozy relationship between social media companies and law enforcement and its potential for troubling surveillance practices. But social media platforms continue to attract and retain users, leaving hundreds of millions of Americans susceptible to snooping, potentially aided by their...
Strangers are spying on your child. And schools are paying them to do it.
Schools are becoming the testing ground for new surveillance technologies in large part because education makes young people a captive audience.
pharmacytimes.com
Annual Incidence of COVID-19 Unexpectedly Lower Among People Experiencing Homelessness
Survey data indicates that people experiencing homelessness had a lower annual incidence of COVID-19 despite having a higher burden of infectious diseases, suggesting opportunities for better integration of homelessness status in infectious disease reporting. The annual incidence rate of COVID-19 was found to be lower among people experiencing homelessness than...
Ex-Fairfax County teacher on gender transition training: 'Parent rights are being obstructed left and right'
Fox News acquired documents that show teachers in a Virginia school district are being trained to help students with their gender transitions without parental consent. "This is just completely tragic what is happening. Parent rights are being obstructed left and right by the school system, and they're using loopholes and laws to try and get around it… parents need to know," former Fairfax County special education teacher Debra Tisler told "America Reports."
Hundreds of Americans a week are seeking abortion help from Mexico – and most of them want a safe hand-off of abortion drugs at the border
Since Roe v Wade was overturned, cross-border health networks have been fielding more than 100 calls per day from Americans wanting an abortion.
The Verge
Facebook removed a Planned Parenthood post sharing information about abortion pills
Facebook removed a Planned Parenthood of Michigan post that shared resources for medication abortions earlier this month, as first reported by the Michigan Advance. The post, shared on the organization’s Facebook page, explained what a medication abortion is, linked to an article outlining online abortion pill providers, and noted the organization was proud to offer medication abortion to patients, according to Motherboard. A Facebook alert shows the post was flagged as going against community standards, and the post was restricted so that the public would not see it.
Birx says early pandemic warnings came from Europe: ‘That in itself should be an indictment of our system’
Dr. Deborah Birx, who served as White House coronavirus response coordinator during the Trump administration, said on Sunday that the fact that early data on the COVID-19 pandemic came from Europe should be an “indictment of our system.”. During an appearance on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” moderator Margaret Brennan...
Washington Examiner
House GOP launches investigation into Biden administration for COVID-19 school funds, learning loss
EXCLUSIVE — House Republicans are demanding that the Department of Education turn over all records related to learning loss during the pandemic and how schools spent $263 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds. The group of Republican lawmakers, led by Reps. James Comer (R-KY) and Virginia Foxx (R-NC), made...
An agency Elizabeth Warren criticized for exacerbating the student debt crisis and signing off on the 'worst for-profit colleges' just lost its federal recognition
Biden's Ed. Dept. stripped ACICS' federal status over failure to "adhere to high standards" when accrediting colleges like ITT Tech and Corinthian.
White Ribbon appeal taken down after accusations it asked people to ‘sponsor an abuser’
A White Ribbon appeal asking people to donate money for violence prevention has been taken down after critics accused the organisation of essentially asking people to “sponsor an abuser”. The campaign, which went up on Twitter and Facebook, showed an image of a man in a suit accompanied...
Trump-Backed Blake Masters Does Slimy Flip-Flop On Abortion After Winning Primary
Venture capitalist Blake Masters has changed his tune on abortion now that he’s won the Republican nomination in Arizona’s U.S. Senate race. The candidate, endorsed by Donald Trump and bankrolled by Peter Thiel, quietly changed a campaign website section about his positions on abortion this week ― and was caught in the act by NBC News.
Fox News
781K+
Followers
177K+
Post
651M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4