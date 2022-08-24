Facebook removed a Planned Parenthood of Michigan post that shared resources for medication abortions earlier this month, as first reported by the Michigan Advance. The post, shared on the organization’s Facebook page, explained what a medication abortion is, linked to an article outlining online abortion pill providers, and noted the organization was proud to offer medication abortion to patients, according to Motherboard. A Facebook alert shows the post was flagged as going against community standards, and the post was restricted so that the public would not see it.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO