The Hill

Parents’ views of school violence: The other ‘great resignation’

A couple weeks ago, a quote from Daniel Domenech, a former big-city school superintendent and the executive director of the American Association of School Administrators, appeared on Twitter: “Low test scores are not going to kill a child. A bullet will.” It was a searing one-liner, the kind that makes you hold your breath.
MSNBC

Facebook helps police snag a teen and her mom over abortion

For years, civil rights activists have sounded the alarm on the cozy relationship between social media companies and law enforcement and its potential for troubling surveillance practices. But social media platforms continue to attract and retain users, leaving hundreds of millions of Americans susceptible to snooping, potentially aided by their...
pharmacytimes.com

Annual Incidence of COVID-19 Unexpectedly Lower Among People Experiencing Homelessness

Survey data indicates that people experiencing homelessness had a lower annual incidence of COVID-19 despite having a higher burden of infectious diseases, suggesting opportunities for better integration of homelessness status in infectious disease reporting. The annual incidence rate of COVID-19 was found to be lower among people experiencing homelessness than...
Fox News

Ex-Fairfax County teacher on gender transition training: 'Parent rights are being obstructed left and right'

Fox News acquired documents that show teachers in a Virginia school district are being trained to help students with their gender transitions without parental consent. "This is just completely tragic what is happening. Parent rights are being obstructed left and right by the school system, and they're using loopholes and laws to try and get around it… parents need to know," former Fairfax County special education teacher Debra Tisler told "America Reports."
The Verge

Facebook removed a Planned Parenthood post sharing information about abortion pills

Facebook removed a Planned Parenthood of Michigan post that shared resources for medication abortions earlier this month, as first reported by the Michigan Advance. The post, shared on the organization’s Facebook page, explained what a medication abortion is, linked to an article outlining online abortion pill providers, and noted the organization was proud to offer medication abortion to patients, according to Motherboard. A Facebook alert shows the post was flagged as going against community standards, and the post was restricted so that the public would not see it.
