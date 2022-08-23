Deltona mayoral race bound for runoff in November; incumbent Herzberg facing Avila

The race for mayor of Deltona heads to a runoff in November with none of the three candidates earning more than half of the vote.

Current Deltona Mayor Heidi Herzberg and candidate Santiago Avila Jr. will face off in the general election in Nov. 8.

Tuesday's primary election saw Herzberg receive about 48.8% of the 13,804 votes cast; Avila received about 35.5%, and Gus Kostianis received about 15.7%.

Herzberg, 60, a longtime professional hairstylist, and Avila, 39, a small business owner, previously faced off in the 2018 Deltona mayoral election; Herzberg won with nearly 53% of the vote.

Herzberg also served as a commissioner from 2010 to 2018.

Avila is the national vice chairman and the Florida chairman of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly.

The Deltona mayor chairs commission meetings and serves as a figurehead. The term is four years with an annual salary of $14,918 and change.

Deltona is Volusia County's largest city. Census estimates from July 2021 put the population at 95,782.

More races coming to general election

Come November, Deltona residents also will have commission district races on the ballot.

Commissioners serve four-year terms and receive an annual salary of $11,113 and change.

The candidates for District 1, a seat currently held by Commissioner Loren King, include Tom Burbank and Brandy White . King isn't seeking reelection.

In District 3, incumbent Commissioner Maritza Avila-Vazquez, the current vice mayor, faces Tara D'Errico.

The candidates for District 5, a seat currently held by Commissioner Victor Ramos, include Stephen Colwell and Donald Freeman.

Ramos, who is running for Volusia County Council, and former state Rep. David Santiago will face off for the District 5 council seat in November.

The candidates for District 6, a seat currently held by Commissioner David Sosa, include William "Bill" Coakley and Jody Lee Storozuk.

Sosa also was running for the District 5 seat on the Volusia County Council, but he didn't receive enough votes in Tuesday's primary to move forward.

