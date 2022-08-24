Featured Image: Gina Abrusico, Keyanna Dunn, and Lynne Woodard. The local nonprofit promoted internal staff to serve in restorative practices roles. Allentown, PA (August 22, 2022)—Earlier this year, Communities in Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania (CISEasternPA) promoted Lynne Woodard to Manager of Restorative Practices. Lynne was able to grow her team this summer by adding both Gina Abrusico and Keyanna Dunn as Project Restorative Practices coaches. CISEasternPA is an agency that ensures every student, regardless of race, zip code, or background, has what they need to succeed in school and beyond. Through their partnership with Allentown School District (ASD), CISEasternPA supports and coaches the students and adults within the school community, like teachers and administrators, to implement and incorporate restorative practices into their daily curriculum, practice, and overall school culture.

