Communities in Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania Promotes Three Staff Members to Restorative Practices Positions
Featured Image: Gina Abrusico, Keyanna Dunn, and Lynne Woodard. The local nonprofit promoted internal staff to serve in restorative practices roles. Allentown, PA (August 22, 2022)—Earlier this year, Communities in Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania (CISEasternPA) promoted Lynne Woodard to Manager of Restorative Practices. Lynne was able to grow her team this summer by adding both Gina Abrusico and Keyanna Dunn as Project Restorative Practices coaches. CISEasternPA is an agency that ensures every student, regardless of race, zip code, or background, has what they need to succeed in school and beyond. Through their partnership with Allentown School District (ASD), CISEasternPA supports and coaches the students and adults within the school community, like teachers and administrators, to implement and incorporate restorative practices into their daily curriculum, practice, and overall school culture.
CAPITAL BLUE CROSS DONATES $250,000 TO ST. LUKE’S DENTAL VAN CAMPAIGN
Photo caption: Capital Blue Cross recently donated $250,000 check to help support St. Luke’s Dental Van Campaign, which provides oral health services to children at schools throughout the Lehigh Valley. At the recent check presentation are, from left: Elisha Pugliese, Capital Blue Cross account manager, Major Market; Chrissy Hixson, Capital Blue Cross manager, Corporate Social Responsibility; Susan Hubley, Capital Blue Cross vice president, Corporate Social Responsibility; David Skerpon, Capital Blue Cross senior vice president, Sales & Marketing; Mark Roberts, executive director, Star Community Health; Victoria Montero, network manager, Health Equity Initiatives & Adolescent Career Mentoring Programs, St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN); Patrick Bower, vice president, Development & External Affairs, SLUHN; and Kelly Chando, director of development, SLUHN.
Communities In Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania Hosts Annual Staff “Kickoff” Event
Founder of Communities In Schools Bill Milliken gave the keynote speech at the event on Tuesday. Allentown, PA (August 22, 2022) — The annual Communities In Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania (CISEasternPA) agency “kickoff” event, held over the span of three days, began on August 16th at 9:30 AM with a keynote presentation by Communities in Schools (CIS) founder, Bill Milliken. Initially developed under the name “Cities In Schools,” Milliken’s vision for educating youth in.
PPL Center Teams up with Air Products to Present Local School Districts with Donation For Music Programs
August 23, 2022 (Allentown, PA) – Music icon Barry Manilow took the stage as a part of his six- show Hits 2022 tour. Fans enjoyed a night full of entertainment from Manilow and his special guest David Koz. Before the show, the Grammy award winner presented Parkland High School’s...
McNeill to hold free shredding and E-recycle event Sept. 17
WHITEHALL, Aug. 24 – State Rep. Jeanne McNeill will be holding a free shredding and electronics recycling event Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the parking lot of Francis H. Sheckler Elementary School, 251 N. 14th St., Catasauqua. “Thieves will go to great lengths to...
Good Shepherd Fall 2022 Hiring Event
Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network is hosting a Fall 2022 hiring event on Tuesday, September 13. Join us to learn about open nursing, environmental services and therapy positions across a variety of our locations. The career event is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. at Artisan Wine & Cheese Cellars, 55 W. Lehigh...
“Strands of Life” Abstract Art by James Chesnick | Fri, Sept, 9th – Sat, Oct, 15th
“Strands of Life” Lehigh Valley, PA – Fri, Sept, 9th – Sat, Oct, 15th. James is an Alumni Winner of Art Pop Street Gallery and has pieces in the permanent collection at the PP&L building in Allentown. There will be music by Tylei Singleton, a young graduate...
Grothouse Releases New Pigmented Oils in Bianca™ and Nera™
August 24, 2022- Germansville, PA – Grothouse is proud to announce the expansion of their range of luxury finishing options with the new Pigmented Oil Finishes. The two exclusive finishes available in light and dark shades create a flat, “less than matte” finish providing an alternative to the popular Durata® waterproof finish.
