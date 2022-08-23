ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

CNBC

Las Vegas is the No.1 happiest place to travel to in North America—here's what else made the list

Club Med released its list of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in North America after compiling data from the 50 most visited tourist destinations. The survey measured the cities based on nine metrics: crime, safety, pollution, cost of domestic beers, outdoor activities, day trips, spa and wellness centers, LGBTQ friendly, and the overall happiness of the individual cities on a scale of 0-100.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas woman’s car towed from assigned space because it was in same spot for 72 hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas woman claims her car was towed from her designated spot at an apartment complex because it was parked there for 72 hours. Jenifer Destroyer has lived at Renaissance Villas apartment complex for over a decade. She said nowhere in her lease does it say her car is subject to being towed if it wasn’t operated for a certain amount of time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

A Canadian punk legend will be the face of the new punk rock museum in Las Vegas

Back when 102.1 The Edge/Toronto had its storefront studio on Yonge Street, a Talli Osborne dropped in all the time. Her brother, John, was a behind-the-scenes guy, working in the music department and as a technical operator, so she may have had a little more access to the place than most. That was fine with the staff because she was fun to have around.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Fried chicken fans will find their fill in Las Vegas

Fried chicken is a classic dish of the South. It’s a fast-food phenomenon. It’s a hearty, homey meal everyone craves. It’s all those things and more, and dashing around the diverse restaurant scene in Las Vegas, it’s clear there are many different and dynamic ways to enjoy it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
irvineweekly.com

Buying CBD Oil In Las Vegas: Legality And Laws

View the original article about Buying CBD Oil In Las Vegas at CBD Balm Salves. Are you an individual visiting Las Vegas, confused with all the laws regarding CBD in the city? Well, we are here to help. Here, we are going to discuss everything you need to know about the legality of using CBD and hemp oil in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTLA.com

You could win a fantastic Palms Casino Resort prize package

Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News at 7am, 9am and 10am on Thursday, August 25 for your chance to win the Grand Prize which includes two nights in a Fantasy Grand Suite at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, VIP check in at the resort, $500 food and beverage credit at the resort, and VIP admission for two to Ghostbar Ultra Lounge. Message and data rates apply. Two additional winners will also receive a separate prize package. Full details in the official rules below. Good luck!
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

FlixBus launches express service between Palm Springs and Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas residents hoping for a getaway in Palm Springs will soon have another transportation option available. According to a news release, starting Aug. 26, FlixBus will launch an express line from Palm Springs to Las Vegas. FlixBus says the new line will offer transportation...
LAS VEGAS, NV
pugetsound.media

Cristen Drummond Returns To Las Vegas TV News

When last seen on Vegas tv news, Cristen Drummond worked for KLAS 8 News Now. Cristen returns to Vegas tv news, viewers can catch her at KSNV News 3. She is an Emmy nominated journalist who most recently worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor at the CBS affiliate in Las Vegas, KLAS.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Missing emotional support tortoise returns to Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An emotional support tortoise that went missing nearly two weeks ago has been returned to its owner. Kymberly Blowers said Watson the tortoise was found at a neighbor’s house and made it home on Friday. He had gone missing on Saturday, Aug. 13 from her home near Edna Avenue and Lindell […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
msn.com

Clear sky, heat in Las Vegas forecast; lake rise nearing 3 feet

Goodbye, monsoon (for now)! Hello, late-August heat!. That sums up the Las Vegas forecast for the final week of the month after a month-long rainy season that drenched the region on a majority of the days. The National Weather Service forecast for Saturday is sunny with a high near 103,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
handymantips.org

Henderson Condos for Sale

Henderson is the second largest city in Nevada, which has been bestowed with numerous awards over the years for its high standard of living. It is located about 16 miles to the southeast of Las Vegas, and around 3 million people live in this city. If you want to live...
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Former hotel and casino workers bid farewell to Fiesta Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former employees of Fiesta Henderson reunited one last time to say goodbye before the hotel and casino is gone. This year Station Casinos announced Fiesta Henderson and two North Las Vegas properties will not be reopening after being shuttered during the pandemic. Angie Johanson, a...
HENDERSON, NV

