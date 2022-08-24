ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Texas A&M translated thousands of pages of math into Braille

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is working on making courses accessible to all Aggie students. Mathematics lecturer Vanessa Coffelt wanted to further accommodate coursework for students who are blind or visually impaired, and the staff of Texas A&M’s Department of Disability Resources was up for the job. A team of students and staff have now translated over 2,300 pages of notes, exams, assignments, and textbooks to Braille. Great work Aggies!
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Somerville ISD kicks off new school year with new principals

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - There was no lack of energy and excitement as Somerville ISD students entered into a new school year Tuesday. That momentum started during the summer as the district welcomed two new principals; Justin Lindsey and Philip Salazar. Lindsey is the Somerville Elementary and Intermediate School principal and Salazar is the new principal of Somerville High School.
SOMERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Centerville ISD to shuffle classes following asbestos exposure during construction

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The following statement has been released from Centerville ISD regarding an incident at the high school:. Yesterday afternoon, Centerville ISD leadership was made aware of potential asbestos exposure during jackhammering in a classroom that is currently under construction. Construction was immediately halted to assess the situation, and leadership began working with consultants to ensure the safety of our school community.
CENTERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Residents frustrated with mail system at Bryan senior living complex

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Days can go by for some residents at Serenity at Briarcrest as they await the arrival of their mail. Some residents say they haven’t received mail in almost two weeks. “Saturday before last we didn’t get our mail, this Saturday we didn’t get our mail,...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

City council and CSPD discuss future of public safety on Northgate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Chief Billy Couch is concerned with crime and public safety in the Northgate District and is expected to make a presentation to the city council on Thursday. Documents filed with the city council show the department’s concern stems from its rapid growth...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

College Station City Council to discuss redevelopment of former Macy’s

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station has an eye out for the space that used to house a major department store in Post Oak Mall. One popular topic at Thursday’s College Station City Council meeting is the city possibly acquiring the former Macy’s property. The city says this gives them the ability to redevelopment the property however they’d like.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Unbound Now BCS hosting ‘Light Up the Dark’ Glow Bowl

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local nonprofit, Unbound Now Bryan-College Station, is hosting a fun event for the whole family that benefits a good cause. The funds raised will be used to combat human trafficking in the community. Amanda Buenger, Executive Director of Unbound, joined First News at Four to discuss...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

College Station, TX USA

What a fabulous surprise! After hours of honoring our 41st President, faith, family, service to God and others… I Found A Quilted Heart! Dropping off my Cadet son at TAMU…this heart will remind me of the “heart” it takes to leave home and become an Aggie, of God’s heart for us to love us through life’s journey, of the love of a mother to a son, and the selfless service of a loving stranger to brighten my mamma’s heart!
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WacoTrib.com

Around Town: September 2022

Waco resident Michael Wood is no stranger to performing. As a seventh grader, he had one of the lead roles in Baylor’s opera production of Turn of the Screw, and he held numerous major roles in Waco High musicals. Now Michael, the son of Mike and Aimee Wood, will...
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Hometown Heroes: Bryan Vikings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings are coming off a 4-7 campaign and only made the first round of the playoffs. They also have a new man at the helm. Ricky Tullos takes over for Hall of Honor member Ross Rogers. Tullos plans to play in an uptempo pace....
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Motorcyclist Who Was Struck In College Station Two Weeks Ago Has Died

College Station police report a motorcyclist has died, two weeks after being struck by a pickup truck. CSPD identified the motorcyclist as 28 year old Brykeith Turner of Houston. CSPD previously reported the collision took place the night of August 16 at Texas and Southwest Parkway. The southbound motorcyclist was...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Longtime Brazos Valley football coach Kenner Reinhardt passes away

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Kenner Reinhardt Jr. touched a lot of students lives as an educator and coach during his 40 years at Franklin High School. Wednesday he passed away peacefully at the age of 78. Reinhardt was born in Hearne and attended schools in Franklin. It seems he only...
FRANKLIN, TX

