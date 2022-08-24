Read full article on original website
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M translated thousands of pages of math into Braille
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is working on making courses accessible to all Aggie students. Mathematics lecturer Vanessa Coffelt wanted to further accommodate coursework for students who are blind or visually impaired, and the staff of Texas A&M’s Department of Disability Resources was up for the job. A team of students and staff have now translated over 2,300 pages of notes, exams, assignments, and textbooks to Braille. Great work Aggies!
Somerville ISD kicks off new school year with new principals
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - There was no lack of energy and excitement as Somerville ISD students entered into a new school year Tuesday. That momentum started during the summer as the district welcomed two new principals; Justin Lindsey and Philip Salazar. Lindsey is the Somerville Elementary and Intermediate School principal and Salazar is the new principal of Somerville High School.
Centerville ISD to shuffle classes following asbestos exposure during construction
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The following statement has been released from Centerville ISD regarding an incident at the high school:. Yesterday afternoon, Centerville ISD leadership was made aware of potential asbestos exposure during jackhammering in a classroom that is currently under construction. Construction was immediately halted to assess the situation, and leadership began working with consultants to ensure the safety of our school community.
Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Commander visits KBTX to talk about upcoming school year
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets is a growing organization with a new leader and a new commander. In July, the university named Brigadier General Patrick R. Michaelis as the next Commandant of the Corps of Cadets. This year, thirteen students representing four states...
College Station couple reflects on 17-year service with Brazos Valley Food Bank
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In 2005, Lee and Joanie McCleskey wanted to find a way to help Louisiana residents who evacuated to Bryan-College Station during Hurricane Katrina. It wasn’t too long before they found a service opportunity with the Brazos Valley Food Bank. Their first duty was sorting clothes.
Residents frustrated with mail system at Bryan senior living complex
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Days can go by for some residents at Serenity at Briarcrest as they await the arrival of their mail. Some residents say they haven’t received mail in almost two weeks. “Saturday before last we didn’t get our mail, this Saturday we didn’t get our mail,...
kagstv.com
Texas A&M University held 2022-2023 campus move-in day for incoming students
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On August 22, Texas A&M University hosted a move-in day to welcome incoming freshmen and their parents to the university's residence halls. Parents of students shared that sending their children off to a new chapter in their lives is an emotional experience. Dewayne and Kristi...
City council and CSPD discuss future of public safety on Northgate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Chief Billy Couch is concerned with crime and public safety in the Northgate District and is expected to make a presentation to the city council on Thursday. Documents filed with the city council show the department’s concern stems from its rapid growth...
College Station City Council to discuss redevelopment of former Macy’s
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station has an eye out for the space that used to house a major department store in Post Oak Mall. One popular topic at Thursday’s College Station City Council meeting is the city possibly acquiring the former Macy’s property. The city says this gives them the ability to redevelopment the property however they’d like.
Bryan, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Waller High School football team will have a game with Bryan High School on August 25, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Unbound Now BCS hosting ‘Light Up the Dark’ Glow Bowl
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local nonprofit, Unbound Now Bryan-College Station, is hosting a fun event for the whole family that benefits a good cause. The funds raised will be used to combat human trafficking in the community. Amanda Buenger, Executive Director of Unbound, joined First News at Four to discuss...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
College Station, TX USA
What a fabulous surprise! After hours of honoring our 41st President, faith, family, service to God and others… I Found A Quilted Heart! Dropping off my Cadet son at TAMU…this heart will remind me of the “heart” it takes to leave home and become an Aggie, of God’s heart for us to love us through life’s journey, of the love of a mother to a son, and the selfless service of a loving stranger to brighten my mamma’s heart!
WacoTrib.com
Around Town: September 2022
Waco resident Michael Wood is no stranger to performing. As a seventh grader, he had one of the lead roles in Baylor’s opera production of Turn of the Screw, and he held numerous major roles in Waco High musicals. Now Michael, the son of Mike and Aimee Wood, will...
Operation Safe Shield providing bullet resistant windshields for Brazos Valley law enforcement
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In an effort to add an extra layer of protection for area law enforcement, Operation Safe Shield will be providing bullet-resistant windshields for some patrol vehicles in the area. So far College Station Police Department, Caldwell Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, and Burleson County Sheriff’s...
wtaw.com
College Station ISD Administrators Proposing A Policy Regulating Tracking Devices On Students
At a future meeting, College Station ISD school board members will consider action regarding the use of tracking devices by students. A proposal brought up at at last week’s CSISD board meeting by deputy superintendent Molley Perry would require parents to get permission from campus principals to activate tracking devices.
Hometown Heroes: Bryan Vikings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings are coming off a 4-7 campaign and only made the first round of the playoffs. They also have a new man at the helm. Ricky Tullos takes over for Hall of Honor member Ross Rogers. Tullos plans to play in an uptempo pace....
Motorcyclist Who Was Struck In College Station Two Weeks Ago Has Died
College Station police report a motorcyclist has died, two weeks after being struck by a pickup truck. CSPD identified the motorcyclist as 28 year old Brykeith Turner of Houston. CSPD previously reported the collision took place the night of August 16 at Texas and Southwest Parkway. The southbound motorcyclist was...
City of College Station plans Jones-Butler Road extension and roundabout
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station has released a preliminary design for a roundabout at Holleman Drive South and North Dowling Road and an extension of Jones-Butler Road to FM 2818. The project consists of a five-leg multi-lane roundabout with a multi-use path along Holleman and...
Longtime Brazos Valley football coach Kenner Reinhardt passes away
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Kenner Reinhardt Jr. touched a lot of students lives as an educator and coach during his 40 years at Franklin High School. Wednesday he passed away peacefully at the age of 78. Reinhardt was born in Hearne and attended schools in Franklin. It seems he only...
Snook Volunteer Fire Department hosting its 50th annual fundraiser this weekend.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a busy fire season, it’s time to give back to the first responders who keep the Brazos Valley safe. The Snook Volunteer Fire Department is once again hosting their BBQ Fundraiser and this year’s a big one!. Beth Collins, the Snook VFD Secretary...
