What a fabulous surprise! After hours of honoring our 41st President, faith, family, service to God and others… I Found A Quilted Heart! Dropping off my Cadet son at TAMU…this heart will remind me of the “heart” it takes to leave home and become an Aggie, of God’s heart for us to love us through life’s journey, of the love of a mother to a son, and the selfless service of a loving stranger to brighten my mamma’s heart!

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO