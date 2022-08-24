Read full article on original website
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 25)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 12 months experience. Job Duties: Prepares orders by processing...
41nbc.com
Warner Robins accepting applications for CHIP grants
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is now accepting applications for its “Community Home Investment Program,” also known as CHIP. This program allows home owners to apply for up to $50,000 to help with home repairs. Those repairs can include HVAC, plumbing, a new...
41nbc.com
Historic Macon announces 2022 Fading Five list of endangered historic structures
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Historic Macon announced its updated Fading Five list of endangered historic structures Thursday. 2022 marks the program’s eighth year. It targets historic sites in Macon-Bibb County that could be lost due to development issues or neglect. The Executive Director of Historic Macon, Ethiel Garlington,...
'I'm believing that it's going to happen for me': Warner Robins opens application for home-repair grants
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins is offering grants for homeowners in the northeast section of town whose houses need a fix-up. It's a federally-funded home-repair grant we told you about in May. The Warner Robins Community and Economic Development Department has been working to get this grant application ready for you.
southgatv.com
Scott announces mobile office hours
TIFTON, GA -U.S. Representative Austin Scott (GA-08) today announced upcoming mobile offices in counties throughout Georgia’s Eighth District. During these events, staff from Rep. Scott’s District Offices will be able to offer constituents individual assistance with several federal issues, including Medicare, Social Security, immigration and passports, the IRS, and veterans’ benefits. Those who have questions on these and other federal issues are encouraged to come by anytime during these hours and meet privately with staff.
#Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Central Georgia this weekend
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
wgxa.tv
Macon Transit Authority to recognize late bus operator
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon Transit Authority will be taking time this Friday and Saturday to remember an employee the service has lost. At 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, every MTA bus will pull over and stop for two minutes to memorialize the late fixed route bus operator Marcus Pearson.
41nbc.com
Mercer economics professor talks impact of student loan relief
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — While Wednesday’s announcement about the forgiveness of student loan debt might seem exciting, one local economics professor says it’s not a good idea. Mercer University Professor Antonio Saravia says the move will add $300 billion to the national debt. He says that burden...
41nbc.com
‘Fridays On Main’ puts spotlight on local businesses in downtown Gray
GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Gray is putting its local businesses in the spotlight. On every last Friday of the month, starting this Friday, August 26, Main Street Gray will give businesses the opportunity to showcase what they have to offer. Main Street Gray is hosting “Fridays On...
Bibb P&Z members support Otis Redding center, hear YKK plans, delay hearing on Hartley Bridge development
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning commissioners have more time to ponder a couple of proposals – a commercial development on Hartley Bridge Road that drew about a dozen people in opposition Monday, and the Otis Redding Foundation’s Center for the Arts. At the start...
Houston County Department of Drivers Services gets building upgrades
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The next time you go to renew your driver's license, you can expect a better picture, with Houston County Department of Drivers Services' new upgrades. The Department of Driver Services Commissioner Spencer R. Moore and members of Houston County joined for a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially reopen a newly-remodeled driver licensing center in Warner Robins.
41nbc.com
Macon hosting Georgia Downtown Association Conference this week
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – — The Terminal Station is hosting the annual Georgia Downtown Association Conference this week. Throughout the week, downtown professionals from around Georgia will participate in classes and presentations that include how to apply for grants, and loans, activity ideas and tourism. It serves as...
WMAZ
Crews are finishing up phase 1 of construction on the Macon City Auditorium
MACON, Ga. — The Temptations, Four Tops, and Ron White are just some of the acts set to hit the stage in Macon within a few months. They will be some of the first acts to touch the Macon City Auditorium stage after they complete phase 1 of their facelift.
wgxa.tv
Jack's Family Restaurants set to open location in Hawkinsville
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jack’s Family Restaurants is opening its sixth location in Georgia, and it's right here in the midstate. The restaurant network announced Thursday that the new restaurant will be in Hawkinsville. It'll be the only Jack's within a 20-mile radius. “We are excited to be...
41nbc.com
Macon-Bibb Fire Department starts annual contest aimed at fire prevention
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon-Bibb Fire Department is getting ready for “Fire Prevention Week” with an essay and poster contest. The department says its goal is to get people excited about safety and writing. The contest is open to K-5 students as well as 8th and 12th...
41nbc.com
City of Dublin names Josh Powell city manager
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Dublin has named Josh Powell its city manager. Powell, who’s been serving as acting city manager since December, worked for the city as an attorney before taking on the position. As acting city manager, Powell has already combined several departments to...
41nbc.com
Laurens County students benefiting from 2 new schools
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Laurens County School District is looking to the future thanks to the addition of two new schools: East Laurens High School and West Laurens Middle School. Students are getting to learn in new facilities with new technology. “I feel like I’m going to leave...
41nbc.com
Doctors at Atrium Health Navicent urge vaccinations during National Immunization Month
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Atrium Health Navicent is reminding people of the importance of being up to date on vaccinations. August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and physicians are urging community members to get all the required vaccines for their children and themselves. Some of the vaccines include:. Chickenpox.
Dublin's new city manager hopes to keep city up-to-date and working efficiently
DUBLIN, Ga. — A familiar face in Dublin is taking on a new role. Josh W. Powell initially served as the Dublin city attorney and now he's the new city manager. "It's easy for, in government, for people to be stuck in 'That's the way we've always done it' mentality," Powell said.
VERIFY: Yes, it is illegal to abandon animals in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Humane Society of Houston County says they're getting more abandoned animals than they have in the past. So, is it illegal to abandon an animal in Warner Robins?. 13WMAZ spoke with a Warner Robins Animal Control Officer and looked up the City of Warner...
