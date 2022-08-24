ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, GA

13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 25)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 12 months experience. Job Duties: Prepares orders by processing...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Warner Robins accepting applications for CHIP grants

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is now accepting applications for its “Community Home Investment Program,” also known as CHIP. This program allows home owners to apply for up to $50,000 to help with home repairs. Those repairs can include HVAC, plumbing, a new...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Historic Macon announces 2022 Fading Five list of endangered historic structures

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Historic Macon announced its updated Fading Five list of endangered historic structures Thursday. 2022 marks the program’s eighth year. It targets historic sites in Macon-Bibb County that could be lost due to development issues or neglect. The Executive Director of Historic Macon, Ethiel Garlington,...
MACON, GA
southgatv.com

Scott announces mobile office hours

TIFTON, GA -U.S. Representative Austin Scott (GA-08) today announced upcoming mobile offices in counties throughout Georgia’s Eighth District. During these events, staff from Rep. Scott’s District Offices will be able to offer constituents individual assistance with several federal issues, including Medicare, Social Security, immigration and passports, the IRS, and veterans’ benefits. Those who have questions on these and other federal issues are encouraged to come by anytime during these hours and meet privately with staff.
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Macon Transit Authority to recognize late bus operator

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon Transit Authority will be taking time this Friday and Saturday to remember an employee the service has lost. At 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, every MTA bus will pull over and stop for two minutes to memorialize the late fixed route bus operator Marcus Pearson.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Mercer economics professor talks impact of student loan relief

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — While Wednesday’s announcement about the forgiveness of student loan debt might seem exciting, one local economics professor says it’s not a good idea. Mercer University Professor Antonio Saravia says the move will add $300 billion to the national debt. He says that burden...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

‘Fridays On Main’ puts spotlight on local businesses in downtown Gray

GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Gray is putting its local businesses in the spotlight. On every last Friday of the month, starting this Friday, August 26, Main Street Gray will give businesses the opportunity to showcase what they have to offer. Main Street Gray is hosting “Fridays On...
GRAY, GA
13WMAZ

Houston County Department of Drivers Services gets building upgrades

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The next time you go to renew your driver's license, you can expect a better picture, with Houston County Department of Drivers Services' new upgrades. The Department of Driver Services Commissioner Spencer R. Moore and members of Houston County joined for a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially reopen a newly-remodeled driver licensing center in Warner Robins.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Macon hosting Georgia Downtown Association Conference this week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – — The Terminal Station is hosting the annual Georgia Downtown Association Conference this week. Throughout the week, downtown professionals from around Georgia will participate in classes and presentations that include how to apply for grants, and loans, activity ideas and tourism. It serves as...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Jack's Family Restaurants set to open location in Hawkinsville

PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jack’s Family Restaurants is opening its sixth location in Georgia, and it's right here in the midstate. The restaurant network announced Thursday that the new restaurant will be in Hawkinsville. It'll be the only Jack's within a 20-mile radius. “We are excited to be...
HAWKINSVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

City of Dublin names Josh Powell city manager

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Dublin has named Josh Powell its city manager. Powell, who’s been serving as acting city manager since December, worked for the city as an attorney before taking on the position. As acting city manager, Powell has already combined several departments to...
DUBLIN, GA
41nbc.com

Laurens County students benefiting from 2 new schools

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Laurens County School District is looking to the future thanks to the addition of two new schools: East Laurens High School and West Laurens Middle School. Students are getting to learn in new facilities with new technology. “I feel like I’m going to leave...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA

