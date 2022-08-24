Read full article on original website
capitolhillseattle.com
Reported wall fire damages Federal Ave E home near Volunteer Park
A suspected electrical fire in a wall damaged a 1909-build house on the edge of Volunteer Park Wednesday night but Seattle Fire was able to bring the blaze under control before more significant damage could occur. Seattle Fire responded to the 1200-block Federal Ave E blaze around 7:30 PM to...
Two-alarm fire engulfs home in Silverdale, several structures destroyed
SILVERDALE, Wash. — Crews responded to the scene of a house fire that spread to several other structures in Silverdale on Saturday evening, according to Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue. Firefighters were dispatched to the residential fire at Old Cedars Place Northwest just after 4:30 a.m. As the home...
Kent Shooting Leaves 1 Dead in Apartment Parking Lot
Kent, WA: A shooting occurred that left one person dead in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the city of Kent on Friday, Aug. 19. 911 dispatchers received numerous calls for a man shot in the parking lot of Riverwood Apartments in the 24600 block of Russell Road South. Kent Police and Puget Sound Fire crews attempted life-saving measures on the victim but were unsuccessful.
King County deputy seriously injured in collision on Highway 2
MONROE, Wash. — A King County deputy sustained serious injuries in a head-on collision east of Monroe Wednesday night. The crash took place on U.S. Highway 2 near milepost 19 just after 8 p.m. The Washington State Patrol said a 46-year-old male driver was traveling westbound on U.S. 2, while a 21-year-old female deputy was in her patrol vehicle along eastbound U.S. 2.
KOMO News
Train derailment in Tacoma causes local power outage
TACOMA, Wash. — A train derailment caused a local power outage in Tacoma Wednesday, but no one was injured. BNSF Railway confirmed one of its trains had two cars carrying empty containers derail at 2:45 near Lincoln Ave. and Port of Tacoma Rd. Two crossings are blocked with downed...
Bellevue police seeking person wanted for assaulting 62-year-old man with metal tool
Bellevue police are asking the public for help in identifying a person accused of attacking a 62-year-old man with a metal tool on Thursday. The attack happened just before 1 p.m. near 120th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 1st Street in Bellevue. A video of the incident shows a 62-year-old Bellevue...
kpug1170.com
Mount Vernon murder suspect accused of second fatal shooting
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – The Mount Vernon man suspected of shooting and killing a man at a Snohomish County quarry is also accused of another fatal shooting the day before in Burlington. Q-13 reports that 22-year-old Finley Hilde faces a murder charge for shooting the man after an argument...
New bodycam footage shows moments after Pierce County Council candidate shot man in Tacoma
Tacoma police have released bodycam footage of the moments after Pierce County Council candidate Josh Harris shot a man in Tacoma in May. Harris said he had gone to an encampment in Tacoma to recover stolen property. Harris and others called police about the property, and officers came out to...
Minor Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, eight cars were involved in a multi-vehicle collision that occurred on 1-5. The officials stated that the crash happened near Joint Base Lewis-McCord on Monday morning at around 6:30 a.m. Trooper Robert Reyer reported that only minor injuries were reported in the crash. The...
Traffic stop, crash led up to trooper shooting man in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot by a Washington State Patrol trooper in Federal Way on Wednesday night. The shooting happened at 7:53 p.m. near South 348th Street and Enchanted Parkway South, near Costco. As a trooper was trying to pull...
Rangers recover body of man who fell while climbing Mount Rainier
SEATTLE — The body of a 52-year-old Canadian man was recovered Tuesday after he fell to his death while climbing Mount Rainier the day before, according to the National Park Service. Witnesses reported seeing a climber take a "substantial fall" while descending the Disappointment Cleaver route on Mount Rainier's...
auburn-reporter.com
Bomb threats, vehicle arson | Auburn police blotter
The following is taken from the Auburn Police Department daily blotter. All told, there were 22 assaults, 26 vehicle thefts and nine burglaries reported in the blotter between Aug. 10 and Aug. 18. Aug. 10. Assault: A woman was arrested for assaulting her ex-boyfriend on 116th Ave Southeast at 11:45...
1 Shot During Altercation at Mall in Tukwila
Tukwila, King County, WA: A gunshot victim was located in a parking lot on Friday, Aug. 19, after calls were received starting around 9:45 p.m. for a shooting at the South Center Mall in the city of Tukwila. Upon arrival, Tukwila Police Department officers found a victim down in the...
Deputy Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Monroe (Monroe, WA)
The officials stated that a King County Sheriff’s deputy was seriously injured when a vehicle crashed head-on. The crash happened on State Route 2 east of Monroe. According to the officials, the driver of the other vehicle was taken into custody for driving under the influence. Troopers reported that...
The Suburban Times
Deputies, Code Enforcement condemn, board Waller-area house to prevent trespassing
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department story. Meet Inara. Until today, four-year-old Inara hasn’t been able to play in her front yard because of the nuisance property next door. The property was plagued with violence, drug activity and aggressive neighbors who have even been involved in drive-by shootings. Inara’s parents have kept her inside or in the back yard for playtime.
Man fatally shot in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Tacoma. Officers were called at 6:30 p.m. to 3600 S. 31st Street. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers performed lifesaving measures until medics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the...
q13fox.com
'My son did not deserve to die that way'; Victim's mom calls for justice after Granite Falls quarry shooting
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - The man accused of killing 27-year-old Jordan Hurtado at a quarry in Granite Falls made an appearance in Snohomish County Court Monday. He was arrested and booked for murder following the fatal shooting on Saturday. Stephanie Hurtado said her son Jordan was her best friend, and...
Ferry damaged during 'hard landing' in West Seattle could be out of service through the year
SEATTLE — The state ferry that was damaged during a "hard landing" at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal in West Seattle could be out of service the rest of the year. Washington State Ferries tweeted the Cathlamet was towed from the Eagle Harbor Maintenance Facility on Bainbridge Island to Everett Ship Repair on Aug. 24. There it will go into dry dock for repairs.
Grisly murder: Deputies find bodies of Olalla couple in trash can; suspect appears before judge
OLALLA, Wash. — Kitsap County investigators believe a man broke into a home, shot a couple and stuffed their bodies into a trash can. Deputies responding to a report of suspicious circumstances said they made a “gruesome discovery” on an Olalla property Thursday evening. Deputies were dispatched...
