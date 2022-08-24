ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

capitolhillseattle.com

Reported wall fire damages Federal Ave E home near Volunteer Park

A suspected electrical fire in a wall damaged a 1909-build house on the edge of Volunteer Park Wednesday night but Seattle Fire was able to bring the blaze under control before more significant damage could occur. Seattle Fire responded to the 1200-block Federal Ave E blaze around 7:30 PM to...
SEATTLE, WA
Key News Network

Kent Shooting Leaves 1 Dead in Apartment Parking Lot

Kent, WA: A shooting occurred that left one person dead in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the city of Kent on Friday, Aug. 19. 911 dispatchers received numerous calls for a man shot in the parking lot of Riverwood Apartments in the 24600 block of Russell Road South. Kent Police and Puget Sound Fire crews attempted life-saving measures on the victim but were unsuccessful.
KING 5

King County deputy seriously injured in collision on Highway 2

MONROE, Wash. — A King County deputy sustained serious injuries in a head-on collision east of Monroe Wednesday night. The crash took place on U.S. Highway 2 near milepost 19 just after 8 p.m. The Washington State Patrol said a 46-year-old male driver was traveling westbound on U.S. 2, while a 21-year-old female deputy was in her patrol vehicle along eastbound U.S. 2.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Train derailment in Tacoma causes local power outage

TACOMA, Wash. — A train derailment caused a local power outage in Tacoma Wednesday, but no one was injured. BNSF Railway confirmed one of its trains had two cars carrying empty containers derail at 2:45 near Lincoln Ave. and Port of Tacoma Rd. Two crossings are blocked with downed...
TACOMA, WA
kpug1170.com

Mount Vernon murder suspect accused of second fatal shooting

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – The Mount Vernon man suspected of shooting and killing a man at a Snohomish County quarry is also accused of another fatal shooting the day before in Burlington. Q-13 reports that 22-year-old Finley Hilde faces a murder charge for shooting the man after an argument...
KING 5

Rangers recover body of man who fell while climbing Mount Rainier

SEATTLE — The body of a 52-year-old Canadian man was recovered Tuesday after he fell to his death while climbing Mount Rainier the day before, according to the National Park Service. Witnesses reported seeing a climber take a "substantial fall" while descending the Disappointment Cleaver route on Mount Rainier's...
SEATTLE, WA
auburn-reporter.com

Bomb threats, vehicle arson | Auburn police blotter

The following is taken from the Auburn Police Department daily blotter. All told, there were 22 assaults, 26 vehicle thefts and nine burglaries reported in the blotter between Aug. 10 and Aug. 18. Aug. 10. Assault: A woman was arrested for assaulting her ex-boyfriend on 116th Ave Southeast at 11:45...
AUBURN, WA
Key News Network

1 Shot During Altercation at Mall in Tukwila

Tukwila, King County, WA: A gunshot victim was located in a parking lot on Friday, Aug. 19, after calls were received starting around 9:45 p.m. for a shooting at the South Center Mall in the city of Tukwila. Upon arrival, Tukwila Police Department officers found a victim down in the...
The Suburban Times

Deputies, Code Enforcement condemn, board Waller-area house to prevent trespassing

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department story. Meet Inara. Until today, four-year-old Inara hasn’t been able to play in her front yard because of the nuisance property next door. The property was plagued with violence, drug activity and aggressive neighbors who have even been involved in drive-by shootings. Inara’s parents have kept her inside or in the back yard for playtime.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man fatally shot in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Tacoma. Officers were called at 6:30 p.m. to 3600 S. 31st Street. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers performed lifesaving measures until medics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the...

