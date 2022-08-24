ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

scvnews.com

L.A. Metro Becomes High Desert Corridor Project’s Newest Member

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board on Thursday unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project, concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. The new High Desert...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

City Council Awards Contract For Newhall Gateway Beautification Project

The Santa Clarita City Council voted Tuesday at their regular meeting to award a contract for a Newhall Gateway Beautification Project. The contract funds the design of the project that aims to provide landscape, hardscape, and irrigation at the State Route 14 Freeway on and off-ramps interchange at Newhall Avenue.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theavtimes.com

AVTA puts electric support vehicles into service

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Transit Authority has placed into service four new battery-electric vehicles to support fixed route transit operations, the agency announced Thursday, Aug. 25. These all-electric 2023 Chevrolet Bolts were purchased locally from Antelope Valley Chevrolet. “The AVTA Board continues to hold to our vision of...
LANCASTER, CA
theavtimes.com

Lancaster announces more distribution dates, locations for baby formula

LANCASTER – The city of Lancaster, in partnership with Baby2Baby, announced in May a plan to distribute $120,000 worth of baby formula to Lancaster families impacted by the current nationwide formula shortage. After a weeklong distribution, more formula has arrived for local families in need. One thousand cans of...
LANCASTER, CA
PLANetizen

Two L.A. County Cities Approved Rent Control in August

Bell Gardens, a city of almost 42,000 residents located in Los Angeles County to the southeast of Downtown Los Angeles, this week voted to enact rent control. According to an article by David Wagner for LAist, the Bell Gardens City Council “unanimously voted to advance a rent control plan that limits annual increases to no more than 4%.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Fun Things You Can Do While Visiting Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita, known for its beautiful landscapes and exciting rides, is located in the Los Angeles county in the state of California, the United States. The name is derived from Spanish, which means; “Little St. Clare”. The city is known to be one of the largest by population in the state of California, being the 3rd largest city in Los Angeles county. The Southern Californian city of Santa Clarita is stunning and showcases everything the area has to offer.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Local resident wins national recipe competition

Santa Clarita resident Merry Graham took home the title of winner for 505 Southwestern’s national recipe competition. Graham has been a resident of the Santa Clarita Valley since 1997 and is an avid participant in cooking competitions. She even goes as far as saying her job is entering cooking competitions along with her work as a recipe developer for companies. Despite the formality of her job, she has no formal training in cooking.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For September 2022

Before we get to our usual rundown of museum freebies for the month to come, there are couple of quick call-outs I want to highlight. First, Griffith Observatory recently expanded their open hours to four days a week, now Thursday to Sunday. No word on when they might be returning some of their previous free in-person programming (All Space Considered, sunset hikes, etc…), but hopefully soon. In any case, it’s just good to see increased access to one of my favorite places in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Metrolink Cancels Some Train Services Through Santa Clarita

Metrolink is canceling some train services, including those traveling through Santa Clarita, for at least a week due to mechanical issues. Metrolink is experiencing mechanical issues with some of its locomotives, forcing the train company to reduce services until at least next Monday. The following trains are canceled effective today,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Eight Pasadena Parks Eyed as Locations for Community Composting Hubs

Pasadena’s Public Works Department has identified proposed locations for community composting hubs where residents would be able to drop off their vegetative food scraps to be turned into soil amendments or into biogas, which could ultimately be converted to electricity and vehicle fuel. The proposed parks identified are Brookside,...
PASADENA, CA
theavtimes.com

Free dumping day on Oct. 8

LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture — per household...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

