14-year-old missing runaway from North Charleston found safe
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Update (5:30 PM): Breelynn has been found safe and returned home, police say. North Charleston Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. According to NCPD, Breelynn White left her home around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. She...
McMaster gets close-up look at derelict boat problem affecting Charleston waterways
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Removing derelict boats from Charleston's waterways can be tricky. They need to either track down the boat or structure's owner or make an effort to find out who the owner is first. Laying unused for two years and partially sinking. Removing the structure is not...
'It's horrible': 72-year-old woman living with mold at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The air vents, the living room, and now the floors. Seventy-two-year-old Dorothy Greene has been living in the North Central Apartments complex since 2006. Recently, something has been off with her living arrangements. “My grandma, her house is filled with mold, black mold in her...
First responders escort Charleston Co. girl who lost brother to King Street candy shop
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Bringing a smile to the face of someone who is in pain is a priceless feeling. And you know what else is priceless? Going on a shopping spree at a candy store!. Earlier this month, a young girl from Charleston County unexpectedly lost her...
Coroner ID's man & woman killed in Charleston motorcycle crash with box truck
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office has released the names of a man and woman who died Tuesday, August 23, in a multi-vehicle crash in Charleston. Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neil says the deceased are Taylor Lee Flowers, a 29-year-old woman from Lake City, South Carolina, and...
City of Folly Beach removes 'no parking' signs along West Ashley Avenue
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Visitors to Folly Beach will have more opportunities to find parking following the removal of several "no parking" signs along West Ashley Avenue. City officials say they have removed the majority of the signs as of Wednesday. Parking will now be allowed in the...
City of Charleston cleans out 700-foot outfall pipe clogged with debris in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. ( WCIV) — Crews with the City of Charleston recently cleaned out a roughly 700-foot outfall pipe that was clogged with debris. The pipe, which is in the Byrne neighborhood of West Ashley, was struggling to drain storm water out to Wappoo Creek. To clear the debris,...
Berkeley Co. deputies searching for Cane Bay-area teens missing since last week
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office are attempting to track down a pair of missing runaway teens who haven't been seen since last week. Sarah Pipkin, 15, was last seen on Monday, Aug. 15, according to an incident report. Sarah attended class at...
Children with autism ride the waves during annual Surfers Healing Folly Beach event
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — The crashing waves off Folly's coastline is the perfect place to make that perfect connection. "This is awesome man. Surfers Healing Folly Beach." The volunteers were definitely excited. So, you can imagine how the families of Autistic children and the pros on the surfboards...
Georgetown police respond to shots fired incident at Dollar Tree parking lot
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown Police Dept. responded to a shots fired incident in the parking lot in front of the Dollar Tree and Roses on North Fraser Street Wednesday night, according to a release. Officers were dispatched in reference to a disturbance that led to a suspect...
A U.S. Marine's mission: Helping veterans suffering with invisible wounds through fitness
CHARLESTON SC (WCIV) — As the saying goes, 'once a Marine, always a Marine. Phillip Palmer continues to employ the Corps' values of honor, courage, and commitment to help fellow veterans struggling with post traumatic stress disorder. The Citadel grad is the perfect example of 'Multiplying Good' and deserving...
Contaminated West Ashley pond sees significant improvement
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A West Ashley pond needing to be cleaned after a nearby restaurant dumped oil into a storm drain is improving significantly, according to City of Charleston leaders. “It was in very bad condition, but it is getting much, much more where we want to see...
'Blast every one of you': Dorchester Co. man charged with threatening official: SLED
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Dorchester County man with a pending domestic violence case is now facing additional charges after going online and threatening a public official, according to arrest warrants from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Jason Kositz, 42, is charged with intimidation of a court...
Rear-end collision led to deaths of 2 in downtown Charleston crash, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department has released new details amid the ongoing investigation of Tuesday afternoon's deadly crash that claimed the lives of two people and left multiple others injured. At around 4:30 p.m., two people who were on a motorcycle were read-ended by a box truck,...
Charleston County man, 31, killed in hit-&-run near Meggett
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened Tuesday night, August 23, on Highway 165 in the Meggett area. Brandon Hardwick, 31, of Meggett, died on location from blunt force injuries he suffered when he was...
Charleston Municipal Courtroom renamed in honor of city's first Black Municipal Judge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston city leaders gathered on Thursday to honor Judge Richard E. Fields by renaming the Municipal Courtroom in his honor. The Charleston native, now 102 years old, was the first Black Municipal Judge to serve in the Holy City. He attended the ceremony via Zoom.
North Charleston bowling alley demolition making way for convenience store, gas station
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Demolition has begun on Sandpiper Lanes. The bowling alley, located on Ashley Phosphate Road, permanently closed down earlier this month. A spokesperson for the City of North Charleston confirms that the city received a site work permit application for a new convenience store and gas station, which has been approved.
Pet fosters urgently needed as overcrowded Dorchester Paws recovers from water outage
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Staff at Dorchester Paws pet shelter in the Summerville area say volunteers are urgently needed to foster pets amid a recent influx of animals at the facility, which staffers say was already above capacity.. On top of taking in 19 new animals in recent days,...
2 dead after crash involving motorcycle, 2 other vehicles in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Two people are dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles in downtown Charleston on Tuesday. Officers responded to Calhoun Street near Courtenay Drive and the SC-30 exit ramp shortly after 4:30 p.m. Two people who had been on a motorcycle were...
Charleston lotto winner sharing $30K with grandparents
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry woman recently won $30,000 playing South Carolina's Education Lottery. What does she intend to do with her winnings? Share with her grandparents, according to a press release Thursday. “My grandma didn’t believe it until she saw the check,” the winner said.
