Mount Pleasant, SC

abcnews4.com

14-year-old missing runaway from North Charleston found safe

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Update (5:30 PM): Breelynn has been found safe and returned home, police say. North Charleston Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. According to NCPD, Breelynn White left her home around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. She...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
abcnews4.com

Contaminated West Ashley pond sees significant improvement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A West Ashley pond needing to be cleaned after a nearby restaurant dumped oil into a storm drain is improving significantly, according to City of Charleston leaders. “It was in very bad condition, but it is getting much, much more where we want to see...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston County man, 31, killed in hit-&-run near Meggett

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened Tuesday night, August 23, on Highway 165 in the Meggett area. Brandon Hardwick, 31, of Meggett, died on location from blunt force injuries he suffered when he was...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston lotto winner sharing $30K with grandparents

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry woman recently won $30,000 playing South Carolina's Education Lottery. What does she intend to do with her winnings? Share with her grandparents, according to a press release Thursday. “My grandma didn’t believe it until she saw the check,” the winner said.
CHARLESTON, SC

