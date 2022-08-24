For the final concert of the 2022 15-week Los Alamos Summer Concert Series presented by Toyota of Santa Fe presents The Jauntee concert co-sponsored by Los Alamos businesses, TechSource, Inc. and Wiemann Wealth Strategies/Raymond James. The Jauntee pays tribute to music’s ability to transcend simple entertainment and cultivate a truly distinctive experience. The Jauntee has fostered a musical community based on a breadth of original material that engages fans through nightly exploration and risk taking. Averaging over one hundred shows a year, with each containing a unique set list and their own special improvisational moments, the band is constantly expanding upon what defines them and their live performances. The Jauntee makes each night an exciting prospect of a new shared experience with bust-outs, fresh jamming, poignant covers, and accessible songwriting. With almost a decade’s worth of touring experience; appearances at major festivals such as Peach Fest, Catskill Chill, and Resonance; and 36 states toured with stops at national touring staples such as Brooklyn Bowl, Georgia Theatre, and the Paradise Rock Club. For more information about the band visit, http://thejauntee.everupwardent.com.

