Los Alamos: The Closed Town Of America That Unlocked The AtomTyler Mc.Los Alamos, NM
Opinion: Attorneys Are Appealing the Conviction of 'JB' WhiteDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The 'Rust' Armorer Has Stated that She Believes Santa Fe Authorities Mishandled the CaseDaniella Cressman
A Santa Fe Dentist and Guard Member Is Offering Free Treatments to Veterans on SaturdayDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
New stimulus proposal would give families in New Mexico thousandsJ.R. HeimbignerSanta Fe, NM
FIVE THINGS: Mariposa Harvest Festival, Mountain West Brew Fest, Family Music Festivals
Event includes vendors, games, food trucks. Tickets are just $20 per person and youth 17 years and younger are free. Get your tickets now at: https://tickets.holdmyticket.com. Watermelon Mountain Jug Band playing their unique musical instruments using washtub bass, jaw harp, washboard, kazoos, jugs and various percussions as well as guitar and banjo, along with their 5-time State Champion Fiddle player. Then at 7 p.m., The Western Hers, all-female band take the stage and will bring the best in classic country tunes.
Final Summer Concert For 2022 Features The Jauntee
For the final concert of the 2022 15-week Los Alamos Summer Concert Series presented by Toyota of Santa Fe presents The Jauntee concert co-sponsored by Los Alamos businesses, TechSource, Inc. and Wiemann Wealth Strategies/Raymond James. The Jauntee pays tribute to music’s ability to transcend simple entertainment and cultivate a truly distinctive experience. The Jauntee has fostered a musical community based on a breadth of original material that engages fans through nightly exploration and risk taking. Averaging over one hundred shows a year, with each containing a unique set list and their own special improvisational moments, the band is constantly expanding upon what defines them and their live performances. The Jauntee makes each night an exciting prospect of a new shared experience with bust-outs, fresh jamming, poignant covers, and accessible songwriting. With almost a decade’s worth of touring experience; appearances at major festivals such as Peach Fest, Catskill Chill, and Resonance; and 36 states toured with stops at national touring staples such as Brooklyn Bowl, Georgia Theatre, and the Paradise Rock Club. For more information about the band visit, http://thejauntee.everupwardent.com.
Stylish Scenes From the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market
This past weekend, the Santa Fe Indian Market celebrated its 100th anniversary, and the annual event—where Indigenous artists across North America take over downtown Santa Fe, and showcase their latest works for sale—has only continued to grow in scope. Originally an intimate event held indoors, the market was once specifically focused on reviving the art of Pueblo pottery making, but today it has since evolved to include beadwork, quillwork, textiles, ceramics, and many other mediums—all from artists of different tribes, styles, and locations. Whether traditional or contemporary in feel, each piece tells a different story, and maintains a specific aspect of cultural craftwork. (Today, the market is run by the Southwestern Association of Indian Arts, known as SWAIA).
2022 Bear Festival Is Saturday, Aug. 27
Get ready for the Bear Festival! Join Pajarito Environmental Education Center for a fun day filled with booths, games, and interactive activities dedicated to learning about living with black bears and other area wildlife 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Los Alamos Nature Center. This free...
Tickets Still Available For Friday’s Bears, Beers & Bites Event At The Nature Center
In honor of Bear Fest, join PEEC and the Land of Enchantment Wildlife Foundation to eat like a bear! Enjoy delicious bear food nibbles with beer and wine from Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op, plus a talk about black bears with Dr. Kathleen Ramsay. Courtesy PEEC. Tickets are still available for...
Balloon Fiesta organizers eye two new world records at 50th annual event
Balloon fiesta organizers are looking for 200 feet by 200 feet open spaces without trees or power lines for balloons to land in. World records are nothing new to organizers of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The event set the world record for biggest mass ascension of hot air balloons...
Wyatt Taylor Benefit Rally Is Saturday
The Jemez Riders Riding Club presents the 4th Annual Wyatt Taylor Benefit Rally. The community is invited to join them in Jemez Springs for awesome barbeque, live music by DK & the Affordables, a drawing for a helicopter tour donated by Classic Air Medical and an awesome time in the beautiful Jemez Mountains. For more information, go to https://jemezriders.com/events.
Second annual Mariposa Harvest Fair set for Saturday, Aug. 27 with more than 60 vendors
Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull is expected to make an appearance at this year’s Mariposa Harvest Fair. This is the second annual fair, set for Sat., Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Mariposa Community Park in Mariposa, Rio Rancho at 2501 Parkway Avenue. There...
Yard Sale List: Aug. 26-28
120 Canyon Vista, off Grand Canyon above Pinon School, White Rock. 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Six families participating. Men’s, ladies (size S – plus size), huge assortment of fall and winter jackets, children’s clothing for both boys and girls (fall and winter), variety of shoes and boots, toys, books, puzzles, kitchen, assorted material, Nambe, glider rocker, lots more – too much to list.
Inspired Jewelers Announces Grand Opening Weekend And Ribbon Cutting Aug. 27-28
Michelle And Kevin Talley are opening Inspired Jewelers Saturday, Aug. 27 at 555 Oppenheimer, Suite 204. Photo Courtesy Chamber of Commerce. Inspired Jewelers’ owners Michelle and Kevin Talley are hosting a Grand Opening weekend of their new retail store from noon-5:30 p.m. on both Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28 at 555 Oppenheimer, Suite 204 in Los Alamos. The Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the opening with a Ribbon Cutting at noon on Saturday, August 27.
Town of Bernalillo hosts annual Brew Fest
The Town of Bernalillo gets ready to host the 7th annual Mountain West Brew Fest on Aug. 27. Director of Economic and Community Development Mike Kloeppel stopped by to talk about this event. The festival will feature local breweries, wineries and distilleries as well as food trucks and live music....
Movie to film around Albuquerque stars Umbrella Academy, Dallas Buyers Club actors
For production, 30 crew members will be employed. Other workers include 24 New Mexico actors and 70 New Mexico background talent.
Vara Winery & Distillery is offering wine tastings classes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vara winery and distillery is offering guided wine tastings. The tasting will provide guests a wider scope of taste and understanding of each ship. With over twenty years of wine education and sales acumen in both the US and abroad, Jennie Thornton, Vara Winery &...
PEEC: Come Nibble Like A Bear This Friday
Celebrate bear month with The Pajarito Environmental Education Center and the Land of Enchantment Wildlife Foundation by attending Bears, Beers, and Bites 6-8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 27 at the Los Alamos Nature Center. This event will give you the opportunity to learn about black bears and eat like them too,...
Showers likely, but it is corn on the cob season
Rain is likely this evening. And the temperature is still below 90. “Showers/storms will taper off this evening. Another round of afternoon storms will again favor western and central NM,” Albuquerque National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Overpeck said. It will be a good day for corn on the cob....
How To Take the Perfect Family Vacation in Santa Fe
My nine-year-old son stared, transfixed as an artist painstakingly painted pottery with a single, nearly invisible horsehair. He stood on an open-air train car enjoying the cool, honey-scented breeze as we chugged out into the arid landscape in the shadow of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Then he crawled through the fireplace in a Victorian house and popped out in another dimension. And that was just in the first 24 hours of our Santa Fe family vacation.
Mountain West Brew Fest is back
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The seventh annual Mountain West Brew Fest is back on August 27 at Loretto Park and features live music, food trucks, and games. The event features tasting events for local breweries, distilleries, wineries, and cider. The Mountain West Brew Fest runs from 11 a.m. to...
Insider Guide: Santa Fe, New Mexico
Sunset’s Insider Guide series highlights seasonal diversions and secret travel tips from local experts. Follow along as we learn where to eat, drink, stay, and shop. Chef Fernando Olea is a mainstay in the Santa Fe dining scene. He’s been serving up a highly curated menu of Mexican dishes since 1991, including a wide variety of specially made moles. On the heels of a 2022 James Beard award for Best Chef: Southwest, we asked Olea for his favorite spots to spend time in town.
Join The Boerigter Tandem LACF-UWNNM Challenge
Steve and Kathy Boerigter are riding a tandem bike across the country from the Olympic Peninsula to Key West. Not only are they seeking to inspire the community through their. perseverance and teamwork, but they are also challenging the community to join them in. supporting the Los Alamos Community Foundation...
Dragonfly Playhouse Daycare Now Enrolling Children
The Dragonfly Playhouse Daycare has openings for children and are currently accepting applications. They have openings for children 2 – 4 years of age for Monday – Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., toddlers 12 months – 2 years of age for Monday – Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and infants 6 weeks – 12 months of age for Monday – Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
