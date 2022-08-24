ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus parents react to strike ending, deal reached

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents across Columbus said they feel like a weight has been lifted off their shoulders now that the strike is coming to an end. Although it’s been a stressful few days, parents said their kids’ backpacks have been set out since last week and they will be sending their kids off […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Parents of CCS students with learning disabilities worry about virtual school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As students learn virtually during the strike, parents are concerned about their kids who have learning disabilities. According to CCS Director of Communications Jacqueline Bryant, all students will receive their legally mandated SDI (specially designed instruction)/special education service minutes during the strike. She said intervention specialists and related service providers who work during the strike will work with students virtually. Once students and staff return to in-person learning, there will be opportunities to make up any remaining minutes of SDI after school, on Saturdays, and during the summer.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Metropolitan Library offering students free after-school snacks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library announced that it has once again partnered with Children's Hunger Alliance to provide free after-school snacks to students at 15 of its 23 branches. Barnett Branch: Monday-Friday: 3:30-4:30 p.m. & Saturday: 2:30-3 p.m. Driving Park Branch: Monday-Friday: 4:15-4:45 p.m. & Saturday:...
COLUMBUS, OH
ccsoh.us

Superintendent's Message to Families - August 24, 2022

Today was the first day of the school year, and for many of us, it was not ideal. Even so, I was glad to have the opportunity to speak with students and families at several of our meal sites as they picked up grab-and-go meals and Chromebooks. Many of our students also utilized the city’s Student Support Centers for a safe space to connect to the internet, and we are grateful to our community partners for stepping in to help.
COLUMBUS, OH
13abc.com

$1000 grants available for students with disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced an additional $2.1 million to assist Ohio college students with disabilities. Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) will provide all eligible college students with disabilities up to $1000, while participating in OOD services, to be used for tuition or educational expenses during the 2022-2023 school year.
COLUMBUS, OH
beckersspine.com

Ohio orthopedic practice adds 5 physicians

Upper Arlington, Ohio-based Orthopedic One is adding five physicians in August, the practice said. The new physicians bring the practice's total number of specialists to 63, according to an Aug. 25 news release shared with Becker's. The physicians are Ryan Blackwell, MD; Bruce French, MD; Kelvin Luu, MD; Victor Strimbu,...
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
10TV

9 Columbus community centers opening as place for students attend remote classes as teachers strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus announced that designated community centers would be open for students as the school year is set to begin with teachers on strike. During a press conference alongside of Mayor Andrew Ginther, the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department said they will be opening nine Student Support Centers across the city beginning Wednesday, the first day of classes for Columbus City Schools.
COLUMBUS, OH
hometownstations.com

Intel expected to start hiring this fall 3,000 workers for Ohio plants

(WLIO) - Intel is looking for 7,000 construction workers to build the 20 billion dollar project, but what about the workers that will be needed when the project is complete?. Intel is expected to start recruiting this fall for the 3,000 workers that will be needed in the Licking County plant, some will be training at their Arizona plant for up to a year and a half before the Ohio plants are expected to open. Intel also will be working with colleges like Rhodes State College and even Ohio high schools to get more of the workers that they will need. Intel’s 20 billion dollar investment is the largest in the state’s history and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says when companies look to invest or expand, the workforce becomes a factor in their decision.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
wosu.org

Lessons learned from the universal free school meals program

Thanks to a pandemic program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, over the past two years about 90% of schools were able to serve free meals to all students regardless of income. But that came to an end this summer. Today on All Sides with Ann Fisher we are taking...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Beyond the Game: Coach caught in the middle of Columbus teacher strike

Columbus City School athletes might be having deja vu. Much like the suspension of activity during Covid, the strike by CEA has prompted a suspension of practice and games for all extra curricular activities.ABC-6 spoke with Northland head football coach Ryan Sayers, who was on the picket line Tuesday morning but expressing his disappointment Tuesday afternoon that his team can't be a team right now.Sports Director Clay Hall reports.
COLUMBUS, OH
visitgrovecityoh.com

WHERE TO KAYAK IN CENTRAL OHIO?

I love getting a kayak out on the waterways of Ohio, and Grove City delivers a beautiful section of the Big Darby Creek State and National Scenic River. The Big Darby Creek is one of the most pristine rivers in the nation because of the endangered mussels found in the depths of the riverbed. It’s a gift to live nearby this national treasure and be able to adventure in it.
GROVE CITY, OH
10TV

Child struck by car in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child was taken to a hospital after being hit by a car in southeast Columbus Tuesday evening. Police said the child was hit around 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of Burstock Road. The child, who police said was either 8 or 9 years old,...
COLUMBUS, OH

