Columbus parents react to strike ending, deal reached
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents across Columbus said they feel like a weight has been lifted off their shoulders now that the strike is coming to an end. Although it’s been a stressful few days, parents said their kids’ backpacks have been set out since last week and they will be sending their kids off […]
myfox28columbus.com
'It was so many emotions,' CCS parents describe a week of waiting for strike updates
"It was a pure relief," CCS Parent Shannon Wingard said. "I stayed up until they announced something because of the anxiety." Wingard is a mom to three kids, two of them will be going into fourth and first grade at Winterset Elementary. "They were angry that they couldn’t go to...
myfox28columbus.com
Despite a tentative deal, some CCS parents won't send kids to class until Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some Columbus City Schools parents say they will show their solidarity to district teachers until classes return in person next week. The Columbus Education Association will vote on a tentative agreement reached with the district Sunday to end their strike. "I let her know that...
myfox28columbus.com
Parents of CCS students with learning disabilities worry about virtual school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As students learn virtually during the strike, parents are concerned about their kids who have learning disabilities. According to CCS Director of Communications Jacqueline Bryant, all students will receive their legally mandated SDI (specially designed instruction)/special education service minutes during the strike. She said intervention specialists and related service providers who work during the strike will work with students virtually. Once students and staff return to in-person learning, there will be opportunities to make up any remaining minutes of SDI after school, on Saturdays, and during the summer.
myfox28columbus.com
CCS chronic absenteeism hit 74% during year of remote learning, kids virtual during strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School graduates who already experienced nearly a full year of remote learning with the district say virtual classes are not the solution during a teachers' strike. Daizhon Cox graduated from South High School this year. He started Ohio State University this week as...
Columbus school district reaches conceptual agreement with teacher’s union
COLUMBUS — The Columbus Board of Education and Columbus Education Association have reached a conceptual agreement after nearly 14 continuous hours of negotiations, according to our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus. >>PREVIOUS STORY: Mediator calls for Columbus school district and teachers union to meet today. Jennifer Adair, President...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Metropolitan Library offering students free after-school snacks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library announced that it has once again partnered with Children's Hunger Alliance to provide free after-school snacks to students at 15 of its 23 branches. Barnett Branch: Monday-Friday: 3:30-4:30 p.m. & Saturday: 2:30-3 p.m. Driving Park Branch: Monday-Friday: 4:15-4:45 p.m. & Saturday:...
ccsoh.us
Superintendent's Message to Families - August 24, 2022
Today was the first day of the school year, and for many of us, it was not ideal. Even so, I was glad to have the opportunity to speak with students and families at several of our meal sites as they picked up grab-and-go meals and Chromebooks. Many of our students also utilized the city’s Student Support Centers for a safe space to connect to the internet, and we are grateful to our community partners for stepping in to help.
13abc.com
$1000 grants available for students with disabilities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced an additional $2.1 million to assist Ohio college students with disabilities. Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) will provide all eligible college students with disabilities up to $1000, while participating in OOD services, to be used for tuition or educational expenses during the 2022-2023 school year.
myfox28columbus.com
Community groups offering assistance to students during Columbus teacher strike
Students who are unable to get into their school buildings during the Columbus teacher's strike are getting help from community agencies as they prepare to attend classes virtually. "We are not here to supplant the work of the teachers, we are not educators," said Doug Wolf, Chief Executive Officer with...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Metropolitan Library has resources ahead of 1st virtual day amid teacher strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the first day of classes for Columbus City Schools heading for virtual learning, the Columbus Metropolitan Library and its 23 locations have the tools and resources for families throughout Central Ohio to help keep children engaged. Ben Zenitsky with the Columbus Metropolitan Library says...
Do I have to send my kids to Columbus schools during the strike?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With a teachers’ strike starting just two days away from the start of school, many parents are weighing options on whether their kids will even attend. NBC4 heard from parents who won’t be sending their children to school during the strike — virtual or not. The remote learning plan is Columbus […]
9 Columbus community centers opening as place for students attend remote classes as teachers strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus announced that designated community centers would be open for students as the school year is set to begin with teachers on strike. During a press conference alongside of Mayor Andrew Ginther, the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department said they will be opening nine Student Support Centers across the city beginning Wednesday, the first day of classes for Columbus City Schools.
Information Every Parent of a Columbus City School Student Should Know
Back to school for the 2022-2023 year is unlike any other due to a strike by Columbus Teachers. So what does that mean for your students? It means that Columbus City students will be starting off the school year from their home and not reuniting with their friends and favorite teachers. Remote learning will be […]
wosu.org
Lessons learned from the universal free school meals program
Thanks to a pandemic program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, over the past two years about 90% of schools were able to serve free meals to all students regardless of income. But that came to an end this summer. Today on All Sides with Ann Fisher we are taking...
WSYX ABC6
Beyond the Game: Coach caught in the middle of Columbus teacher strike
Columbus City School athletes might be having deja vu. Much like the suspension of activity during Covid, the strike by CEA has prompted a suspension of practice and games for all extra curricular activities.ABC-6 spoke with Northland head football coach Ryan Sayers, who was on the picket line Tuesday morning but expressing his disappointment Tuesday afternoon that his team can't be a team right now.Sports Director Clay Hall reports.
