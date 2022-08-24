Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Livingston Parish Council in support of reclassifying books at local library
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) — Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks says he will be sending a letter to the Livingston Parish Library Board asking to reclassify certain books. “I do think as, first of all as a Christian, as parish president of Livingston Parish, as a father, a grandfather, and...
Brown Sugar Festival is back - happening in New Iberia on September 24
This year's return is set for September 24 on the Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway (also known as Hopkins Street) between Field and Roberson streets.
brproud.com
EBR Mayor invites minority-owned businesses to Friday meeting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish officials are launching a new office that aims to help certain local business owners expand their outreach and utilize available opportunities. According to EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the new Office of Supplier Diversity will serve as a means...
brproud.com
F.O.A.M hosting employment and resource fair for community
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – Get your resumes ready! Fathers On A Mission and CTG Consulting is hosting an employment and resource fair and it’s open to anyone looking for a job!. The fair will provide jobs to people interested in working in several industries including customer service,...
brproud.com
BR Police invite teens to upcoming Explorer Program
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This September, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is hosting a meeting that’s all about its special program for teenagers who want to be involved in local law enforcement and other related arenas. The focus of the meeting is BRPD’s Explorer Program, which...
225batonrouge.com
Labor Day weekend day trips to take from Baton Rouge
With Labor Day weekend around the corner, we’re digging back into the archives from quick day trip ideas from Capital City. We’re all familiar with the revelry of New Orleans and the Cajun spirit of Lafayette, but what about all the space in between? In dusty shops along Range Avenue in Denham Springs, you can sift through rows of wicker chairs and porcelain teacups in search of one-of-a-kind treasures. In St. Francisville, stroll sidewalks lined with quaint boutiques, moss-covered oaks and haunted mansions. South of the city in Ascension Parish, you’ll find rich culture and history in museums, restaurants and shops. And across the Mississippi along the shores of False River, you can unwind from it all, watching the sunset while sipping a cold Louisiana beer.
brproud.com
Small, local shelters ‘bursting at the seams’ with animals
ST. FRANCISVILLE/GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD)– BRProud’s Clear the Shelters event is this Saturday, Aug. 27. We aim to get cuties like Espresso the kitten out of kennels and into homes. The West Feliciana Animal Humane Society, a place running off of passion and love, says they are taking more...
brproud.com
Public input wanted on Little Farms Park playground designs
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — The Zachary community is welcome to give their input on Little Farms Park renovations at a Tuesday, Aug. 30 meeting hosted by BREC. BREC said the park currently has a new pavilion, a multi-use court for tennis and basketball, and a multi-purpose field along with other site improvements including walkways and furnishings.
pelicanpostonline.com
3rd Ascension Summit’s Vendor Fair set for Saturday
Haven of Ascension’s 3rd Ascension Summit ongoing, above is a list of the vendors participating in Saturday’s Vendor Fair. Join us and visit vendor booths, enjoy food, raffle giveaways and card reading. Haven of Ascension is located at 12138 W Main St, in Gonzales, LA.
wbrz.com
Community fridge targeted by vandals again
BATON ROUGE - There was little activity Monday at the usually busy community fridge and pantry located in Mid-City on Government Street. It's been locked since vandals decided to steal its power source over the weekend. "I saw that someone pulled off the panel that secures the cord in there...
brproud.com
Capital Cuisine: The Jambalaya Shoppe
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – For nearly three decades The Jambalaya Shoppe has kept our region fed. Since opening their doors in 1993, the Fontenot family has expanded to 17 locations across south Louisiana. Just walking into the kitchen of “The Jambalaya Shoppe” in Gonzales, the smell of iconic south...
brproud.com
EBR Schools takes new approach to hire for teaching positions
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Over 230 positions are still open in the East Baton Rouge school district, but they’re creating a different approach to help fill these vacancies. Faculty and staff of East Baton Rouge Parish schools decided to take a “DMV approach.” Anyone who wants to...
theadvocate.com
Community Coffee resolves tax break issues at Port Allen plant
About two months after issues began percolating over industrial property tax breaks at its Port Allen manufacturing facility, Community Coffee has resolved those problems after a state board approved the coffee maker’s request to renew one incentive contract but cancel another. The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry on...
inregister.com
10 questions with children’s boutique Olly-Olly
Back in 2016, life took a turn for Tamara Barclay-Adams. As a newly divorced mother of three, the future seemed unclear. All she knew was that she needed something to occupy her mind. With a master’s degree in marketing, Barclay-Adams knew that she had the potential for entrepreneurship. That’s why...
lincolnparishjournal.com
The journey from Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls: A class act from 1969 to 2022
Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship on Friday, September 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. This free event is your chance to meet some of these women, hear their stories through the years, and explore the museum.
brproud.com
High school in Livingston Parish taking potential threat seriously
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – A potential threat against Albany High School is being looked at by the school and local law enforcement. Along with the high school, Livingston Parish Public Schools, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Albany Police Department are all aware of the potential threat made on social media.
brproud.com
EBR Sheriff Office’s Dive-Rescue team honored
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A group of East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish officials who voluntarily put themselves in life-threatening situations to assist in investigations and rescue citizens from danger were honored Wednesday, August 24. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the members of the EBRSO...
brproud.com
Hundreds of Livingston Parish homes, businesses gaining high-speed internet access
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Congressman Garret Graves says 500 Livingston Parish homes and small businesses will be gaining high-speed internet access. Graves said the broadband expansion will be made possible due to a $1.73 million Granting Underserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO) grant. “Livingston Parish residents have waited a...
brproud.com
Jeweler expected to refund service members, AG Landry says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Attorney General Jeff Landry joined an agreement to recover over $34 million for service members who have been deceived by a national jeweler. Landry said the jewelry company, Harris Jewelry, lured active-duty members into a scheme that tricked them into receiving high-interest, low-quality jewelry, which placed them in debt.
theadvocate.com
'We're both over the moon excited': Trina Edwards on her engagement to John Alario
Long time state legislator John Alario, 78, popped the question, and as she said she would, Trina Edwards, widow of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, accepted Alario's proposal of marriage. "We haven't picked a date or made any decisions yet," Edwards said regarding the engagement. "We are both over-the-moon excited." Edwards...
