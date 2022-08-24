Read full article on original website
Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. to have shoulder surgery amid 80-game suspension
After his suspension due to a violation of the MLB’s performance-enhancing drugs policy, San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has revealed his plan to undergo surgery to fix his bothersome shoulder injury. Speaking with the media for the first time since his suspension was announced, Tatis Jr. confirmed...
ESPN
The San Diego Padres' $340M question mark: Fernando Tatis Jr. begins his long road to redemption
SAN DIEGO -- Fernando Tatis Jr. wore a vibrant red polo and a bleak expression. He sat atop the San Diego Padres' dugout bench, with dozens of cameras and smartphones surrounding him, and spoke with both remorse and acceptance. He said he understood why kids might no longer admire him, why his own team might no longer trust him, why fans might doubt the authenticity of his prior greatness.
‘A lot of tough love’: Fernando Tatis Jr. sounds off on Padres’ players-only meeting
Just moments before San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. met with the media for the first time since being suspended 80 games, he reportedly had a players-only meeting with his teammates. During the meeting, the players from the sound of it let him know exactly what they were thinking. His teammates gave him “a […] The post ‘A lot of tough love’: Fernando Tatis Jr. sounds off on Padres’ players-only meeting appeared first on ClutchPoints.
