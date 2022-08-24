ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Student loan forgiveness; Pooches pushed into politics; Okefenokee Swamp saga

Chris Grant, political science professor, Mercer University. Fred Smith, @fredosmithjr, professor of constitutional Law, Emory University. Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Susan Catron, @sm_catron, managing editor, The Current. The breakdown. 1. President Biden partially made good on his promise to eliminate undergraduate student loan debt. Recipients who make under...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Officers acquitted in Rayshard Brook's killing; Remembering Sandra Deal

Chuck Williams, @chuckwilliams, reporter, WRBL-TV, Columbus. Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Lori Geary, @lorigearymedia, host, Fox5 Atlanta’s “Georgia Gang” and former political reporter WSB-TV Rahul Bali, @rahulbali, politics reporter, WABE Radio. The breakdown:. 1. Atlanta police officers won't face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting.
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

An activist plans to test Texas' 'In God We Trust' law with signs in Arabic

There are those who heed the warning "don't mess with Texas," and then there are those who do the exact opposite. Activist Chaz Stevens is in the second group. He's taking on a Texas law that requires public schools to display signs and posters with the national motto "In God We Trust" in "conspicuous places." The law requires that the signs were either donated or purchased from private donations to the school.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Kemp allots $125M in federal money for school health centers

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday he would allot $125 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to expand school-based health centers. It's the latest move by Kemp to spend federal money as he runs for reelection against Democrat Stacey Abrams. It's also another example of how Kemp can use the power of his office to bolster his run against Abrams, especially because Georgia law gives him sole control over federal funds.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Florida House#Politics State#Election State#The Associated Press#The Democratic Party#Florida Agriculture#Fried#Republicans
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Supreme Court orders lower court to reconsider sincerity of parents’ vaccinations objections

A juvenile court must reevaluate the sincerity of parents’ objections to their children’s vaccinations, the state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday. At issue is whether children in temporary state custody can be immunized with routine childhood vaccines over their parents’ religious objections — and how to decide if those objections are sincere or not.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
28K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy