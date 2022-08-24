Read full article on original website
Related
Tuesday brought more evidence abortion rights could help Democrats in November
Abortion rights once again appeared to be a key motivator for Democratic voters, and the party establishment showed it still has an advantage, with election results in New York and Florida Tuesday night. A win in a key special election in New York State is giving Democrats hope of doing...
Political Rewind: Student loan forgiveness; Pooches pushed into politics; Okefenokee Swamp saga
Chris Grant, political science professor, Mercer University. Fred Smith, @fredosmithjr, professor of constitutional Law, Emory University. Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Susan Catron, @sm_catron, managing editor, The Current. The breakdown. 1. President Biden partially made good on his promise to eliminate undergraduate student loan debt. Recipients who make under...
Georgia's budget is a 'snapshot of our morals and values,' advocates of Medicaid expansion say
LISTEN: A District Court judge ruled last week that Georgia can move forward with its waiver plan rather than fully expand Medicaid. But some say this will leave many of the state’s poorest people without coverage. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports. For 10 years, Georgia state leaders have continued...
New U.S. citizens could play big role in Georgia's elections
Recently naturalized U.S. citizens could play an outsized role in Georgia’s upcoming midterm elections. A report released Tuesday ranks the state first in the nation as far as the potential electoral impact of newly naturalized citizens. There are more than 96,000 of them, a number greater than the margins...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Latest filing sheds more light on Fulton DA's election interference probe
LISTEN: A new court filing in the Fulton county grand jury investigation examining election interference has new details about why Gov. Brian Kemp was subpoenaed. GPB's Stephen Fowler has more. A new filing from the Fulton County District Attorney's office paints the clearest picture yet of the scope of a...
Political Rewind: Officers acquitted in Rayshard Brook's killing; Remembering Sandra Deal
Chuck Williams, @chuckwilliams, reporter, WRBL-TV, Columbus. Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Lori Geary, @lorigearymedia, host, Fox5 Atlanta’s “Georgia Gang” and former political reporter WSB-TV Rahul Bali, @rahulbali, politics reporter, WABE Radio. The breakdown:. 1. Atlanta police officers won't face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting.
An activist plans to test Texas' 'In God We Trust' law with signs in Arabic
There are those who heed the warning "don't mess with Texas," and then there are those who do the exact opposite. Activist Chaz Stevens is in the second group. He's taking on a Texas law that requires public schools to display signs and posters with the national motto "In God We Trust" in "conspicuous places." The law requires that the signs were either donated or purchased from private donations to the school.
GPB evening headlines for August 25, 2022
A state judge heard arguments in a motion seeking to block Governor Brian Kemp from testifying before a special grand jury. A federal judge ruled last week that Georgia can move forward with its waiver plan rather than expand Medicaid. A groundbreaking is scheduled on a planned half-billion-dollar venture to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Utah sues to stop restoration of boundaries at Bears Ears, Grand Staircase monuments
The state of Utah is suing the Biden administration over its restoration of the original boundaries of two large national monuments — Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante — after former President Trump slashed protections for them in 2017. The move is the latest in years of partisan...
Kemp allots $125M in federal money for school health centers
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday he would allot $125 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to expand school-based health centers. It's the latest move by Kemp to spend federal money as he runs for reelection against Democrat Stacey Abrams. It's also another example of how Kemp can use the power of his office to bolster his run against Abrams, especially because Georgia law gives him sole control over federal funds.
Uvalde parents and advocates will rally in Austin to up the age for AR-15 purchases
Thousands are expected to gather in Austin, Texas, on Saturday to demand that Gov. Greg Abbott act to prevent further loss of life in the state. About a dozen parents and family members who lost loved ones in the Uvalde school shooting in May will address the crowd from the Texas Capitol steps.
California bans sales of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035
LOS ANGELES — California air regulators voted Thursday on a historic plan to address climate change and harmful pollution by moving the nation's largest auto market away from the internal combustion engine. The regulation will phase out the sale of new gasoline-powered cars, trucks and SUVs in the nation's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
EV industry future in Georgia looks bright
ATLANTA – Georgia has positioned itself on the ground floor of the electric-vehicle revolution and is poised for further growth as demand for EVs takes off, the state’s economic development chief said Wednesday. Since 2020, EV manufacturers and their suppliers have invested $13 billion in Georgia while creating...
Georgia Supreme Court orders lower court to reconsider sincerity of parents’ vaccinations objections
A juvenile court must reevaluate the sincerity of parents’ objections to their children’s vaccinations, the state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday. At issue is whether children in temporary state custody can be immunized with routine childhood vaccines over their parents’ religious objections — and how to decide if those objections are sincere or not.
Remembering Sandra Deal, former first lady of Georgia
Former Georgia first lady Sandra Dunagan Deal has died at 80. She died Tuesday after a battle with cancer. Governor Brian Kemp announced her death from his Twitter account early Tuesday evening. As the wife of Georgia's 82nd governor, Nathan Deal, Sandra Deal served as the first lady of Georgia...
Local governments, schools want input on tax abatements
ATLANTA – Local governments and school districts should have a say at court hearings on proposed property tax abatements for development projects that would cost cities, counties and schools tax revenue, a lobbyist for Georgia counties said Thursday. A bill introduced in the General Assembly last year called for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
At 988 call centers, crisis counselors offer empathy — and juggle limited resources
On a Friday evening at a call center in southeastern Pennsylvania, Michael Colluccio stirs his hot tea, puts on his headset, and starts up his computer. On the screen, calls are coming in to the suicide prevention lifeline from around the state. The 38-year old Colluccio says he knows what...
New UGA study: Much of rural Georgia lacks nearby access to essential addiction treatment
ATLANTA — Many rural Georgia counties lack easy access to methadone clinics, according to a new study by a University of Georgia team. Methadone is a “gold standard of opioid addiction treatments,” according to study author and UGA health economist Jayani Jayawardhana. Methadone helps people quit addictions...
Georgia is the last state to take the hassle out of food benefits for millions of women and children
Julia Adele Callahan gets ready to sort through her paper WIC vouchers at the checkout line at a grocery store in Macon, Georgia, on August 17, 2022. A 2021 nationwide study in the Journal of the American Medical Association saw WIC participation increase 8% over three years in places that implemented electronic benefits.
Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling wood-burning energy
A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly Black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an air quality permit...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
28K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0