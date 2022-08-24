ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WYTV.com

Canfield city manager placed on paid leave

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Canfield city manager Wade Calhoun and another city employee have been placed on paid leave but no one at this point will say why. The decision to place Calhoun on leave was made following Wednesday night’s city council meeting. We don’t know the identity...
WYTV.com

Struthers gets grant to make city bike, walker friendly

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Struthers has been awarded a state grant to help the city become friendly for bicycles and walkers. Through the Ohio Department of Transportation, Struthers will get between $70,000 ad $80,000 to complete what’s called an Active Transportation Plan which focuses on advancing bicycle and pedestrian priorities.
WYTV.com

City mum on proposed settlement for Chill-Can case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — City Law Director Jeffrey Limbian has confirmed that the owners of the vacant Chill-Can plant have proposed a settlement, but he did not say much else. Limbian said Wednesday he has not yet seen the proposal and does not want to comment further. He said...
WYTV.com

Mosquito spraying beginning in Mahoning County

(WKBN) – Weather permitting, the Mahoning County Public Health is spraying for mosquitoes Friday, between dusk and dawn. Coverage areas include the Canfield Fairgrounds, Mill Creek Park, as well as parks in Boardman, Austintown and Poland. They will postpone if it’s rainy or windy. Funding for the spraying...
paydayreport.com

Ohio Teachers Strikes Spread to Lordstown – Help Us Cover it

With striking Columbus teachers reaching a tentative agreement today, I am sensing a lot of deja vu of what happened in West Virginia 4 years ago when teachers won a bold strike, inspiring teachers nationwide to go on strike. Teachers throughout the state are upset over devastating property tax cuts,...
WYTV.com

Niles City Schools teachers meet to avoid strike

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Some people in the Niles community are doing what they can to support their kids’ teachers. The teachers’ union is close to going on strike if a deal can’t be made for a new contract. The first of two federally mediated negotiating sessions is happening Friday morning at Niles Rhodes Avenue Elementary.
WYTV.com

Zone change denied for project to build apartments in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday night, Boardman Township trustees denied a zone change to build apartments or condos on what’s considered to be the last large piece of undeveloped land in the township. It’s a plot of farmland at the intersection of Tippecanoe and Leffingwell roads. The...
Farm and Dairy

Identify our newest antique metal tool

We had several guesses come in on Item No. 1222 that we revealed last week — rope maker, used for restringing line on fishing reels, apple peeler and a sharpener for sickle bar mowers. Richard Bader, Middletown, New York, agrees it is used in rope making. He said it...
WYTV.com

Setup begins for another year of the Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Just six more days until the six best days of the summer with the Canfield Fair. On Thursday, setup started around the Canfield Fairgrounds, from carnival rides to food vendors. Many are in their usual places. One food vendor, Antone’s, has been a popular spot...
Farm and Dairy

Two solar projects in Ohio approved

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved applications filed by Wild Grains Solar, LLC and Nottingham Solar LLC to construct solar-powered electric generating facilities in Van Wert and Harrison counties, respectively, Aug. 18. The 150-megawatt Wild Grains Solar facility will occupy 818 acres within a 2,312-acre project area...
WYTV.com

Malfunction during project causes water issues in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mechanical failure during a water valve replacement project caused water to shoot out of the ground in Youngstown early Thursday morning. A viewer sent WKBN video showing the water coming out of the ground at the corner of Wellington Avenue and Streel Street on the West Side.
WYTV.com

Free library in Masury vandalized for second time

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield Township Trustee Dan Suttles is frustrated by recent vandalism to a free library box in the area’s new pocket park. The Sam and Gladys Jennings Memorial Park was built along First Street in Masury last year as part of a neighborhood revitalization grant. Along with that, a Little Free Library was placed in the park. People can take a book in exchange for leaving a book, but recently, what has been meant for the community has been a target for vandals.
