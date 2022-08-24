Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Canfield city manager placed on paid leave
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Canfield city manager Wade Calhoun and another city employee have been placed on paid leave but no one at this point will say why. The decision to place Calhoun on leave was made following Wednesday night’s city council meeting. We don’t know the identity...
WYTV.com
Struthers gets grant to make city bike, walker friendly
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Struthers has been awarded a state grant to help the city become friendly for bicycles and walkers. Through the Ohio Department of Transportation, Struthers will get between $70,000 ad $80,000 to complete what’s called an Active Transportation Plan which focuses on advancing bicycle and pedestrian priorities.
WYTV.com
City mum on proposed settlement for Chill-Can case
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — City Law Director Jeffrey Limbian has confirmed that the owners of the vacant Chill-Can plant have proposed a settlement, but he did not say much else. Limbian said Wednesday he has not yet seen the proposal and does not want to comment further. He said...
WYTV.com
Mosquito spraying beginning in Mahoning County
(WKBN) – Weather permitting, the Mahoning County Public Health is spraying for mosquitoes Friday, between dusk and dawn. Coverage areas include the Canfield Fairgrounds, Mill Creek Park, as well as parks in Boardman, Austintown and Poland. They will postpone if it’s rainy or windy. Funding for the spraying...
WYTV.com
State auditor’s report finds issue within treasurer’s office
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The office of the Ohio auditor late last week released its annual audit of Mahoning County’s government, and for the most part, it was clean. There was one issue in the treasurer’s office. The audit by the auditor’s office showed there were “material...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Council to vote on buying land for new South Side police substation
A Youngstown City Council member is proposing the city use ARP funds to purchase land to build a police substation on Youngstown's South Side. Sixth Ward Councilwoman Anita Davis tells 21 News she is looking to have a police substation built on a former McDonald's property on Market Street in Youngstown.
paydayreport.com
Ohio Teachers Strikes Spread to Lordstown – Help Us Cover it
With striking Columbus teachers reaching a tentative agreement today, I am sensing a lot of deja vu of what happened in West Virginia 4 years ago when teachers won a bold strike, inspiring teachers nationwide to go on strike. Teachers throughout the state are upset over devastating property tax cuts,...
WYTV.com
Niles City Schools teachers meet to avoid strike
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Some people in the Niles community are doing what they can to support their kids’ teachers. The teachers’ union is close to going on strike if a deal can’t be made for a new contract. The first of two federally mediated negotiating sessions is happening Friday morning at Niles Rhodes Avenue Elementary.
WFMJ.com
VALLEY COVID-19 UPDATE: Cases slightly rise in Columbiana County, but drop in others
COVID-19 cases are continuing to slightly decline in Trumbull and Mahoning Counties, but Columbiana County is seeing a slight increase in case numbers. This week, Mahoning County is reporting an even 800 cases (349.8 per 100k) Trumbull County is reporting 668 cases (337.4 per 100k) and Columbiana County is reporting 362 cases (355.3 per 100k).
‘Back in the day’ debt leads to tussle at gas station in Warren
A man in Warren reported that he was assaulted at a gas station by another man who wanted a debt repaid.
WYTV.com
Zone change denied for project to build apartments in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday night, Boardman Township trustees denied a zone change to build apartments or condos on what’s considered to be the last large piece of undeveloped land in the township. It’s a plot of farmland at the intersection of Tippecanoe and Leffingwell roads. The...
WFMJ.com
Warren Family Mission looking to turn former Diocese property into transitional home
The Warren Family Mission will be meeting with the Warren City Zoning Board of Appeals Wednesday evening to discuss their potential purchase of a former Diocese property to transform it into a transitional home for women and children. Warren Family Mission Public Relations Director Dominic Mararri tells 21 News the...
Farm and Dairy
Identify our newest antique metal tool
We had several guesses come in on Item No. 1222 that we revealed last week — rope maker, used for restringing line on fishing reels, apple peeler and a sharpener for sickle bar mowers. Richard Bader, Middletown, New York, agrees it is used in rope making. He said it...
WYTV.com
Setup begins for another year of the Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Just six more days until the six best days of the summer with the Canfield Fair. On Thursday, setup started around the Canfield Fairgrounds, from carnival rides to food vendors. Many are in their usual places. One food vendor, Antone’s, has been a popular spot...
Map: More NE Ohio counties with high COVID spread
More Northeast Ohio counties have a high spread of COVID-19 this week.
Local dealership among only 3 in state to win award
A local auto dealer is revving with excitement. Greenwood Chevrolet won a national award. It's a President's Club Award from GM Financial.
Farm and Dairy
Two solar projects in Ohio approved
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved applications filed by Wild Grains Solar, LLC and Nottingham Solar LLC to construct solar-powered electric generating facilities in Van Wert and Harrison counties, respectively, Aug. 18. The 150-megawatt Wild Grains Solar facility will occupy 818 acres within a 2,312-acre project area...
WYTV.com
Malfunction during project causes water issues in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mechanical failure during a water valve replacement project caused water to shoot out of the ground in Youngstown early Thursday morning. A viewer sent WKBN video showing the water coming out of the ground at the corner of Wellington Avenue and Streel Street on the West Side.
WYTV.com
Free library in Masury vandalized for second time
MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield Township Trustee Dan Suttles is frustrated by recent vandalism to a free library box in the area’s new pocket park. The Sam and Gladys Jennings Memorial Park was built along First Street in Masury last year as part of a neighborhood revitalization grant. Along with that, a Little Free Library was placed in the park. People can take a book in exchange for leaving a book, but recently, what has been meant for the community has been a target for vandals.
WFMJ.com
Prosecution files motion to dismiss charges against Trumbull Co. Commissioner Niki Frenchko
Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko may have a case against her dismissed. Assistant Portage County Prosecutor Raymond Srp is asking for the charge of disturbing a lawful meeting against Frenchko to be dismissed. A copy of the filing says Srp "moves the court to dismiss this case without prejudice. For...
