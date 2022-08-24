ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 26-28

PHOENIX — A 44-year-old man died Friday afternoon after he fell near the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, Circle K increased a $6,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman who assaulted a Phoenix store employee and a Yavapai County sergeant was involved in a fatal collision that killed a 74-year-old pedestrian.
Find out what efflorescence is and how to remove, prevent it

Efflorescence is not a rock band. That’s Evanescence. Efflorescence is the white, chalky substance that appears on concrete, pavers, brick, and stucco. It is residue that is left behind when hard, salty water evaporates. It can be caused by groundwater, which is notoriously hard in Arizona or caused by rainwater.
Arizona judge hears state request to enforce abortion ban

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona attorney on Friday urged a judge to allow the state to enforce a near-total ban on abortions under a law that has been blocked for nearly 50 years through a now-overruled U.S. Supreme Court decision. Assistant Attorney General Beau Roysden said the judge’s role...
Battles rage in Arizona courts over 3 voter initiatives

PHOENIX (AP) — Proponents of three voter initiatives who each turned in hundreds of thousands of signatures last month to qualify them for the November ballot are trying to beat back legal challenges that could prevent them from going before voters. Two of the measures — one requiring disclosure...
Senate approves Biden’s sweeping Inflation Reduction Act

PHOENIX — The Senate on Sunday passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which aims to combat inflation, fight climate change, lower health-care costs and raise taxes on corporations. The estimated $740 billion package was voted for along party lines with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the 50-50 tie. The House...
KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.

