Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 26-28
PHOENIX — A 44-year-old man died Friday afternoon after he fell near the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, Circle K increased a $6,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman who assaulted a Phoenix store employee and a Yavapai County sergeant was involved in a fatal collision that killed a 74-year-old pedestrian.
Chauvin in George Floyd killing moved to Arizona federal penitentiary
Derek Chauvin has been moved from a Minnesota state prison where he was often held in solitary confinement to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona, where the former police officer convicted in George Floyd’s killing may be held under less restrictive conditions. Chauvin was taken Wednesday from a maximum-security...
Border Patrol seizes $4.3 million of fentanyl in Arizona traffic stop
PHOENIX — Two U.S. citizens were arrested by Border Patrol on Wednesday after seizing 340 packages of fentanyl pills near Gila Bend, authorities said. While conducting a traffic stop on a white Chevy Equinox that had exited Interstate 8 at mile marker 115, agents discovered several black duffel bags in the vehicle.
Find out what efflorescence is and how to remove, prevent it
Efflorescence is not a rock band. That’s Evanescence. Efflorescence is the white, chalky substance that appears on concrete, pavers, brick, and stucco. It is residue that is left behind when hard, salty water evaporates. It can be caused by groundwater, which is notoriously hard in Arizona or caused by rainwater.
Rain hits parts of the Valley overnight, slight chances for thunderstorms Sunday
PHOENIX — Scattered storms hit parts of the West and East Valley overnight, while slight chances for more thunderstorms increase Sunday evening. A rain gauge next to Luke Air Force Base recorded the most rain, with just over three-quarters of an inch, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
Former Tucson officer indicted in fatal shooting of suspect in a wheelchair
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A former Tucson police officer fired after a fatal shooting last year in which he allegedly shot an armed shoplifting suspect in a motorized wheelchair nine times has been indicted for manslaughter. Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said Ryan Remington was served with a summons...
Monsoon storms brings rain to parts of Valley, more expected this week
PHOENIX — Thunder and rain storms appeared across the Valley Wednesday evening, also bringing rain to metro Phoenix. A storm popped up around 4:30 p.m. near the Interstate 17 and Camelback Road in Phoenix, dropping .16 inches of rain, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District rain gauges.
2 killed, 5 injured when plane crashes into Lake Powell near Arizona-Utah border
PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — A small plane plunged into a lake that straddles the Arizona-Utah state line over the weekend, killing two people and injuring five, authorities said Monday. The pilot of the single-engine plane reported an engine problem late Saturday afternoon before the Cessna 207 went down in...
Valley nonprofit launches housing market analysis for adults with disabilities
PHOENIX – Arizona disability advocates are launching a comprehensive market analysis of the metro Phoenix area to address the housing wants and needs of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). The Greater Phoenix Housing Market Analysis is being conducted by First Place AZ, a nonprofit residential community for...
Climate experts warn the variability of Arizona’s monsoon season is increasing
PHOENIX — Arizona’s monsoon season is consistently inconsistent. Variability year in and year out between dry versus wet summers is not strange for the Sonoran Desert. However, Arizona State Climatologist Erinanne Saffell said there has been an alarming trend over the past 25 years. After an “exceptionally wet”...
Georgia man sentenced to decade in prison by judge in Arizona in romance scam case
PHOENIX – A federal judge in Arizona sentenced a Georgia man to nearly 11 years in prison for conspiring to defraud more than $1 million in a romance scam that targeted elderly victims, authorities said Thursday. Onovughe Ighorhiohwunu, 47, of Kennesaw, was sentenced in a Tucson court last week...
Arizona judge hears state request to enforce abortion ban
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona attorney on Friday urged a judge to allow the state to enforce a near-total ban on abortions under a law that has been blocked for nearly 50 years through a now-overruled U.S. Supreme Court decision. Assistant Attorney General Beau Roysden said the judge’s role...
Yuma mayor: Gov. Ducey’s executive order to fill wall gaps ‘definitely helps’
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey made news Friday, issuing an executive order that would fill out nearly a quarter-mile of gaps in the border wall near Yuma. Construction on the gaps began at 9 a.m. and is being funded by $6 million from the fiscal year 2023 state budget.
Battles rage in Arizona courts over 3 voter initiatives
PHOENIX (AP) — Proponents of three voter initiatives who each turned in hundreds of thousands of signatures last month to qualify them for the November ballot are trying to beat back legal challenges that could prevent them from going before voters. Two of the measures — one requiring disclosure...
Maricopa County asks court to sanction Lake, Finchem over ‘demonstrably false’ election suit
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is asking a court to sanction Kari Lake, Mark Finchem and their lawyers for filing an election lawsuit they say is frivolous. The motion, filed July 18 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, says an April 22...
Navajo Nation declares state of emergency due to flooding from monsoon rains
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials declared a state of emergency Thursday due to increased flooding from recent monsoon rains. The declaration by the tribe’s Commission on Emergency Management will allow local chapters to access additional resources to help mitigate the impacts of heavy rainfall. Navajo...
Lake takes slight lead over Taylor Robson for Republican nomination in Arizona governor race
PHOENIX — Kari Lake overtook Karrin Taylor Robson early Wednesday in the race to secure Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nomination. Lake led by 11,324 votes, according to the official primary election results. She previously led by about 2,000 votes after a large batch of votes, including from Maricopa County,...
Adrian Fontes wins Democratic nomination for Arizona Secretary of State
PHOENIX — Adrian Fontes will be the Democratic nominee for the Arizona Secretary of State race after winning the primary. Fontes topped opponent Reginald Bolding, the state House minority leader, and the race was called Thursday night, according to The Associated Press. Results showed Fontes capturing 52.68% of the...
Mark Finchem latest election skeptic to rise in GOP races to run state elections
PHOENIX (AP) — The Trump-endorsed state lawmaker who won the GOP nomination for Arizona secretary of state is the latest candidate to advance to the November ballot for a post overseeing state elections while denying the results of the last one. The early success of such candidates is raising...
Senate approves Biden’s sweeping Inflation Reduction Act
PHOENIX — The Senate on Sunday passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which aims to combat inflation, fight climate change, lower health-care costs and raise taxes on corporations. The estimated $740 billion package was voted for along party lines with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the 50-50 tie. The House...
