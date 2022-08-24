ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsburg, WV

Wellsburg to spend $11,500 on more pickleball courts with AARP grant

By Aliah Keller
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28NVqA_0hSjYS9300

WELLSBURG, W. Va. (WTRF)-Brooke County is one step closer to expanding a popular sport to the area, thanks to an $11,500 AARP grant.

The Wellsburg Lions Club recently received the grant money from the National AARP Community Challenge Grant Awards.

It’s being used on the Betty Carr Recreation Complex. It will build two new pickleball courts and other related amenities to support recreation and wellness activities, adding to the two courts already there.

Commissioners say pickleball is becoming a popular sport within the community, especially among senior citizens.

“For 75 years, there’s nothing to do down at the playground for senior citizens, except sit in a chair and watch their grandchildren play baseball. So, now we’re drawing 15 to 20 senior citizens 3 times a week doing something that is physically active and they’re socializing with other senior citizens, which is great for their health.”

Tom Gaudio, chairman of Parks & Rec

Commissioners say there’s also more demand for pickleball because it’s attracting tourists from all over.

The project is slated to be completed before the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Brooke Co. EMA gets a $6,000 grant

BROOKE CO., WVa. (WTRF) — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has awarded grant funding to the Brooke County Emergency Management Agency to expand their Project Lifesaver Program. This public safety program helps protect individuals who are prone to wandering due to a dementia-related illness or other cognitive disorders. Now what this $6,000 grant can do […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

The toll of opioids to go on display at Heritage Port

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — We’ve all heard about the tens of thousands of overdose deaths every year. But it’s easy to forget all the individual stories of pain and humanity behind that number. Voices of Hope will be an interactive presentation at Heritage Port next week. The YWCA calls it a human library, where attendees […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

More “blessings” coming to students in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Students in Ohio County will be getting some extra blessings in their schools. Blessing Boxes that is.  The county recently received a $10,000 Save the Children Grant. It will allow for the Blessing Boxes program to expand.  They’re filled with anything a student could need, and the motto is ‘take what you […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Narcan giveaway planned in Belmont County

On August 31, the Belmont County Health Department will be at the Bellaire Salvation Army, giving away Narcan kits. It is recommended that every loved one, family member or close friend of a drug user should have a kit on hand in case of overdose. They will be there from 10 a.m. to noon. Linda […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wellsburg, WV
Sports
Wellsburg, WV
Government
City
Wellsburg, WV
Brooke County, WV
Government
County
Brooke County, WV
WTRF- 7News

Behind the Badge: Paramedic Tom Fledderus

OHIO COUNTY. W.Va. (WTRF) He’s worn many badges…but being a first responder is only part of who he is. Tom Fledderus has helped people on their worst days, all while volunteering time for the community and raising a family. His care for others is deeply personal. Tom Fledderus has been in the fire service since […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Tom Bechtel honored as “Light of the Valley”

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Wheeling icon was recognized today as a Light Of The Valley. Tom Bechtel headed up Wheeling’s Recreation Department for 45-years. Now he coordinates the JB Chambers I-470 Sports Complex. On Wednesday the Wheeling YMCA honored him during a luncheon at Wheeling Park’s White Palace. Bechtel said he thought the job […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pickleball#Elderly People#The Wellsburg Lions Club#Parks Rec Commissioners#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

Juveniles are leaving the courtroom for the workout room

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The first group of youngsters has started a new juvenile court program called CrossFit For Change. There are six participants, ages 13 through 16, both boys and girls, who are reporting to Ohio Valley CrossFit with their mentors as part of their sentence. Judge Albert Davies said they may be […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
AARP
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Denny Magruder retires after 36 years at civic center

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Denny Magruder has a lot of files to go through. He’s in the middle of clearing out 36 years of WesBanco Arena souvenirs, during which time he built its legacy as an entertainment institution. His retirement in October caps off his involvement with the complex from its very beginning in the […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Valley Street Survivors hosting 30th annual car show

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Classic cars, trucks, tractors, motorcycles; all types of cars will be on display on Saturday at Oglebay Park. The Ohio Valley Street Survivors are continuing a summertime tradition with their 30th annual car show! The club expects it to be a beautiful day to come and view all the vehicles that […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Broadband summit at Oglebay connects West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A plastic connector and a blinking light represents our gateway to modern life. We’ve been in the internet age for decades at this point. But if there’s one thing COVID taught us, it’s that having a solid connection is not optional—and that point isn’t lost on our lawmakers. Education. Health care. […]
WHEELING, WV
spectrumnews1.com

More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce launches ‘Chamber U’

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce launched a new initiative today aiming to help business owners and their employees learn better practices through real-life experiences. In the words of Vice President of Membership, Events and Education, Mike Howard: “Chamber U is a unique opportunity to allow member organizations to train, […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

58K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy