Peach County, GA

13WMAZ

Peach County Schools working to increase safety at games

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — "Most of our families come, and we want to be able to play and know that our families are safe," says Senior Jose Perez. Perez has played football at Fort Valley High School all four years, and he says football is about community. This season he says he's coming for a state ring.
PEACH COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Laurens County students benefiting from 2 new schools

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Laurens County School District is looking to the future thanks to the addition of two new schools: East Laurens High School and West Laurens Middle School. Students are getting to learn in new facilities with new technology. “I feel like I’m going to leave...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
Peach County, GA
13WMAZ

Peach County announces safety measures including metal detectors at athletic events

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The Peach County School System is implementing new safety measures for athletic events this season. According to Facebook post from Peach County Schools, people will have to go through metal detectors to enter sporting events, no bookbags, only clear plastic or vinyl bags will be allowed, and large group gatherings around bathrooms or concession stands will also be prohibited.
PEACH COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Warner Robins accepting applications for CHIP grants

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is now accepting applications for its “Community Home Investment Program,” also known as CHIP. This program allows home owners to apply for up to $50,000 to help with home repairs. Those repairs can include HVAC, plumbing, a new...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Monroe County church giving back with free oil changes

JULIETTE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A church in Monroe County is giving back to single mothers and grandmothers. The men’s ministry at Sanctuary Baptist Church is hosting a free oil change event for the third time. Last year, the church helped about half a dozen women. 10 women are...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 25)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 12 months experience. Job Duties: Prepares orders by processing...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Unity N Community hosts 'Fun Without Guns' events

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “Unity N Community” wants to bring neighborhoods together and help stop violence in Macon. It’s doing so by hosting a series of “Fun Without Guns” events through the Macon Violence Prevention initiative. Macon-Bibb Commissioner Al Tillman says each event includes different speakers and classes to teach the community about conflict resolution.
MACON, GA
mercer.edu

Sam Hart 'made Mercer a better place for all of us' | Mercer Legends

During his time at Mercer University, Samuel Hart served as a source of guidance and encouragement and a champion for students. Here’s how he became and continues to be a Mercer Legend. Samuel Hart. Mercer connection: Professor and administrator. Years at Mercer: 1969-2003. What he did: Samuel Hart began...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon man wanted for entering auto in Monroe County

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in an entering auto investigation. The sheriff's office states that 37-year-old Deonta Keon Curry, of Macon, is wanted for the incident which occurred on August 15. Deputies state that Curry was last known to reside at...
MONROE COUNTY, GA

