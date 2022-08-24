Read full article on original website
Peach County Schools working to increase safety at games
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — "Most of our families come, and we want to be able to play and know that our families are safe," says Senior Jose Perez. Perez has played football at Fort Valley High School all four years, and he says football is about community. This season he says he's coming for a state ring.
Laurens County students benefiting from 2 new schools
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Laurens County School District is looking to the future thanks to the addition of two new schools: East Laurens High School and West Laurens Middle School. Students are getting to learn in new facilities with new technology. “I feel like I’m going to leave...
Macon nurse opens training school to address healthcare worker shortage
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Macon woman who's been a nurse for nearly three decades has opened a new business. Aside from being a nurse for 29 years, Patricia Duncan, RN, BSN, MBA, has also taught medication aides across the state for the past nine years. Throughout her work, Duncan...
'Everyone should know CPR': Jones County woman opens CPR training center
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — After 16 years in the trauma unit, Senesta Roberson was looking for a change. What she found inspiring was helping those when they may least expect it. Roberson opened her business M.A.G.S CPR Life Changing Destiny, LLC in late June. She says while certification does cost, you should know the basics.
The Backpack Buddies Ministries works to provide kids' meals during the school year
MACON, Ga. — One program is using food to make a difference in the lives of kids in Central Georgia who may not know when or where their next meal is coming from. The Backpack Buddies Ministry started 11 years ago. They knew how important it is that kids are fed and recognized the need for it in their own community.
Peach County announces safety measures including metal detectors at athletic events
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The Peach County School System is implementing new safety measures for athletic events this season. According to Facebook post from Peach County Schools, people will have to go through metal detectors to enter sporting events, no bookbags, only clear plastic or vinyl bags will be allowed, and large group gatherings around bathrooms or concession stands will also be prohibited.
'I'm believing that it's going to happen for me': Warner Robins opens application for home-repair grants
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins is offering grants for homeowners in the northeast section of town whose houses need a fix-up. It's a federally-funded home-repair grant we told you about in May. The Warner Robins Community and Economic Development Department has been working to get this grant application ready for you.
Warner Robins accepting applications for CHIP grants
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is now accepting applications for its “Community Home Investment Program,” also known as CHIP. This program allows home owners to apply for up to $50,000 to help with home repairs. Those repairs can include HVAC, plumbing, a new...
Monroe County church giving back with free oil changes
JULIETTE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A church in Monroe County is giving back to single mothers and grandmothers. The men’s ministry at Sanctuary Baptist Church is hosting a free oil change event for the third time. Last year, the church helped about half a dozen women. 10 women are...
Macon-Bibb Fire Department starts annual contest aimed at fire prevention
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon-Bibb Fire Department is getting ready for “Fire Prevention Week” with an essay and poster contest. The department says its goal is to get people excited about safety and writing. The contest is open to K-5 students as well as 8th and 12th...
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 25)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 12 months experience. Job Duties: Prepares orders by processing...
School bus carrying high school softball team crashes in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A school bush crash was reported on Tuesday night, involving the Northside High School softball team as they returned from a game. The accident happened on I-75 In Dooley County near Pinehurst. Georgia State Patrol said that troopers responded to the crash, and that 10...
Macon, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Southwest High School football team will have a game with Bibb County School District on August 25, 2022, 13:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
'You can survive this with some love': Central Georgia foster care advocate group needs volunteers
MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia's Court Appointed Special Advocates help connects foster kids with loving families. It is focused on identifying the children's specific needs to the best of their abilities, Susanna Patterson, the executive director of Central Georgia's CASA, said. CASA is in need of volunteers, because it...
Doctors at Atrium Health Navicent urge vaccinations during National Immunization Month
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Atrium Health Navicent is reminding people of the importance of being up to date on vaccinations. August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and physicians are urging community members to get all the required vaccines for their children and themselves. Some of the vaccines include:. Chickenpox.
'Free to the employees': YKK in Macon opens on-site health clinic
MACON, Ga. — YKK USA, a manufacturing company that creates zippers, employs 700 people at their Macon site, and now, employees have access to a medical clinic at their plant on Chestney Road. Deborah Williams has worked at YKK for close to 40 years. She says the clinic makes...
Unity N Community hosts ‘Fun Without Guns’ events
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “Unity N Community” wants to bring neighborhoods together and help stop violence in Macon. It’s doing so by hosting a series of “Fun Without Guns” events through the Macon Violence Prevention initiative. Macon-Bibb Commissioner Al Tillman says each event includes different speakers and classes to teach the community about conflict resolution.
Sam Hart ‘made Mercer a better place for all of us’ | Mercer Legends
During his time at Mercer University, Samuel Hart served as a source of guidance and encouragement and a champion for students. Here’s how he became and continues to be a Mercer Legend. Samuel Hart. Mercer connection: Professor and administrator. Years at Mercer: 1969-2003. What he did: Samuel Hart began...
Macon man wanted for entering auto in Monroe County
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in an entering auto investigation. The sheriff's office states that 37-year-old Deonta Keon Curry, of Macon, is wanted for the incident which occurred on August 15. Deputies state that Curry was last known to reside at...
Knightdale woman gives birth early in car during trip to GA
Monroe County, Ga. — A Knightdale woman had her life turned upside down on a recent trip to Georgia. She was planning to pick up baby supplies, instead she'll be coming home with a baby in her arms. Abby Wiseman was expecting to deliver her daughter in Knightdale in...
