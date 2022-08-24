Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Related
sent-trib.com
Commission asked how zoning changes will affect BG historic buildings
The Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission discussed a number of issues during their monthly meeting on Tuesday. Resident Rose Drain said that someone had expressed a concern to her about how the proposed changes to the city’s zoning code may affect the historic character of some parts of the city.
sent-trib.com
Be A Horse Hero: Healing Barn fundraiser planned
PERRYSBURG — The Healing Barn, Northwest Ohio’s non-profit horse rescue facility, is holding their Be A Horse Hero fundraiser on Sept. 10 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Carranor Hunt & Polo Club, 502 E. Second St. Entertainment will be provided by Toledo-area band DC Taylor. There will be horse-themed...
sent-trib.com
Free splash pad day due to BG pool closure
Due to insufficient staff available this Saturday the Bowling Green City Pool will be closed. To accommodate those seeking to cool off, the Splash Pad will be open for free from 1-7 p.m. As the summer season concludes, those planning a visit to Bowling Green City Pool may call ahead...
sent-trib.com
City Park pavement improvements project begins Sept. 6
The Bowling Green City Park Pavement Improvements project is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6. Crews will be milling and paving City Park Drive and widening the road to include a walking path. During this work, one lane of traffic will be maintained to allow access for morning/afternoon school drop off and pickup of Conneaut Elementary students. Parents and caregivers should watch for signage and direction while traveling through City Park and the Faye Avenue connector during construction.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sent-trib.com
BG school board criticized for ‘Management by Crisis’
The condition of BG schools has been known to previous and present school board members. Our tax dollars have been available for maintenance and modernization, yet — with the exception of the middle school — they have been neglected. All present sites have adequate land for expansions as...
sent-trib.com
Transfers: 8-25-2022
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 128 and 0 Meeker St., Bowling Green, residential, from Todd and Mary Canedy, to Mary Pollock, $150,000. 315 Breckman St., Walbridge, residential, from Kevin Alexander, to Brennen and Victoria Williams, $225,000. 25319 W. River Road, Middleton...
sent-trib.com
If These Walls Could Talk: Discover your home’s history
Learn about the history of your house, a property, or a local business with the Wood County District Public Library with If These Walls Could Talk: Researching Property History on Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. in meeting room A&B. Local History Librarian Marnie Pratt will show you how to use...
sent-trib.com
BGHS class of 1973 offers Memorial Scholarship
The Bowling Green High School class of 1973 has created an annual scholarship to benefit a deserving Bowling Green High School senior, commencing with the class of 2023 and continuing on for the following 12 years, to end with the 2034-35 school year. Every Bowling Green City Schools class in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 8-24-2022
PERRYSBURG — Police have released the identity of the man whose body was found Monday in the Maumee River. He has been identified as Robert Stallter, 88, of Perrysburg. Stallter’s daughter went to the Maple Street boat docks looking for him after a friend discovered his car in the parking lot but could not locate him. Two City of Perrysburg Street Division workers were in that area at the time and helped her search for him. That’s when they discovered his body in the river and called police, according to a city news release on Tuesday.
sent-trib.com
Kevin Edward Wichman
Kevin Edward Wichman, 58 of Tontogany OH, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his wife and family on Tuesday August 23, 2022 to be with his Lord and Savior. He was born on July 6, 1964 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Edward C. Wichman (deceased) and Elaine L. Spence. He leaves behind his wife and soul mate, Nicole. Kevin once said, “It took me 30 years to marry the love of my life. I had a crush on her ever since I met her in high school and she’s been on mind ever since.”
sent-trib.com
Superintendent: BG bus routes on road to recovery
Bowling Green City Schools Superintendent Francis Scruci is optimistic that bus routes could return to the 1-mile pick-up radius before January. For years the district has picked up students who live within 1 mile of their school, but the district has had to extend that to 2 miles due to a bus driver shortage.
sent-trib.com
Back to the Wild features wildlife rehab center
The Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. will hold a Back to the Wild event at Wooster Greenon Sept. 1 at 1:30 p.m. Attendees are welcome to park in the Wood County Senior Center parking lot on South Grove Street. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy this presentation. Back to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sent-trib.com
BG chamber quarterly investor grant awarded to Kabob It
Kabob It has received the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Investor Grant for the second quarter of 2022. Zach and Kendra Baroudi, owners of the Kabob It restaurant, applied for the grant in hopes of using the money to help offset the cost of Better Processing School and equipment which will allow them to bottle their condiments to sell commercially.
sent-trib.com
New crosswalks available to BG students
New crosswalks will be available to Bowling Green City Schools, which has limited busing this school year due to a driver shortage. Superintendent Francis Scruci in an email to parents on Monday announced the additions. “Due to the 2-mile radius becoming necessary, we are aware that there will be additional...
sent-trib.com
Turnpike modernization continues with lane conversions, removal of toll plaza gates
BEREA – Drivers who travel on the Ohio Turnpike are beginning to see a glimpse of the new Toll Collection System — from the lane conversions and the removal of gates at toll plaza interchanges to the new construction and renovation of four mainline toll plazas that will permit E-ZPass open road tolling.
sent-trib.com
Church partners with American Red Cross to host blood drive
PERRYSBURG – Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Sept. 2 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 13101 Five Point Road. For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 419-348-8848 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.
sent-trib.com
Local Special Olympians share experiences
Three local athletes competed at the 2022 Special Olympic Games and two came home with medals. Kimberly Paxton of Perrysburg led the Ohio contingent into the stadium during the opening ceremonies. Her unified volleyball team took bronze. Paxton and Anne Schooley, who competed in swimming, attended the Aug. 15 Wood...
sent-trib.com
Prep Roundup: Otsego cruises past Bowsher
TONTOGANY — Otsego boys soccer took a 3-0 halftime lead and then cruised to a 5-1 non-league season opening victory over visiting Toledo Bowsher on Tuesday. For Otsego, Hudson Thomas scored twice and Grant Martin, Markel Aranbarri and Walker Waitt scored one goal apiece. Eastwood 1, Liberty-Benton 1. FINDLAY...
sent-trib.com
Catalytic converters stolen in BG
Three catalytic converters were reported stolen Wednesday in Bowling Green. The Bowling Green Police Division was called about a theft from a 2002 Honda Accord in the 400 block of Thurstin Avenue. A BGPD spokesperson said there were two other thefts. Those reports were not immediately available.
sent-trib.com
William Earle
William Earle left us on Sunday August 21 to join his wife Marilyn. He passed away from natural causes after a battle with Dementia. He was born on June 21, 1935, in Massillon, Ohio and is the son of the late Margaret and Raymond Earle. He resided in Perrysburg Township...
Comments / 0