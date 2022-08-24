ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend man injured ‘severely’ in workplace accident

By Daniel Fair
 2 days ago

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — An industrial accident in Great Bend caused one man to be sent to a hospital on Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Great Bend Police Department , at approximately 10:05 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries in Great Bend in reference to an employee being “severely” injured in a workplace accident.

A 53-year-old man was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment of these injuries.

His current condition is unknown at this time.

Man cut by machete in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been cut by what he is telling police was a machete, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say they received a call around 2:45 a.m. Saturday for the report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of North Broadway. Upon arrival at the scene, police […]
WICHITA, KS
