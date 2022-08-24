Read full article on original website
electrek.co
A former West Virginia coal ash landfill is going to be replaced by a solar farm
Electric utility FirstEnergy Corp., which serves most of northern West Virginia, is going to repurpose a former coal ash landfill for a utility-scale solar farm. The Natural Resources Defense Council explains what coal ash is, and notes that it’s the US’s second-largest waste stream behind household trash:. Coal...
pv-magazine-usa.com
A big boost to wind and solar is coming. Be patient, says Rystad
Data analyst Rystad Energy is projecting that the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) may increase the total deployments of wind and solar power by an additional 155 GW by 2030, over previous projections. In fact, Rystad’s most recent U.S. projections have been somewhat somber on solar, as they focused on polysilicon bans and investigations.
bloomberglaw.com
Climate Law Raises DOE Stakes to Help Lower Hydrogen’s Hurdles
A long-sought 30% tax credit for hydrogen production in the climate bill Democrats passed earlier this month could spark industry efforts to reach the scale needed to combat climate change, Biden officials and proponents of the technology say. Energy experts are now closely watching how federal regulators will guide the...
bloomberglaw.com
Energy Transfer Owes Williams $75 Million More After Busted Deal
Williams won $410 million over collapse of $33 billion merger. attorneys who won a $410 million breakup fee over the collapse of a $33 billion merger between the two pipeline giants, a Delaware judge said Thursday. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III ruled in favor of Williams a second time, about...
lootpress.com
WV coal production increased last week
West Virginia coal production increased week over week by +5.2%. +6.7% in the NAPP region of the state and +3.4% in the state’s CAPP region. Compared to the same 33 weeks of 2021, year to date West Virginia is coal production is up +2.3%. +1.3% in the state’s NAPP region and +3.7% in the CAPP region of the state.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar industry was held back in the first half of 2022, but now the floodgates are opened
The solar industry hit some obstacles in the first half of 2022, as deployment slowed due to module supply issues. The technology ranked third in the first six months of the year, installing 4.2 GW, trailing natural gas (4.3 GW) and wind (5.2 GW), according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
