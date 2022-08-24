ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
pv-magazine-usa.com

A big boost to wind and solar is coming. Be patient, says Rystad

Data analyst Rystad Energy is projecting that the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) may increase the total deployments of wind and solar power by an additional 155 GW by 2030, over previous projections. In fact, Rystad’s most recent U.S. projections have been somewhat somber on solar, as they focused on polysilicon bans and investigations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Climate Law Raises DOE Stakes to Help Lower Hydrogen’s Hurdles

A long-sought 30% tax credit for hydrogen production in the climate bill Democrats passed earlier this month could spark industry efforts to reach the scale needed to combat climate change, Biden officials and proponents of the technology say. Energy experts are now closely watching how federal regulators will guide the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Energy Transfer Owes Williams $75 Million More After Busted Deal

Williams won $410 million over collapse of $33 billion merger. attorneys who won a $410 million breakup fee over the collapse of a $33 billion merger between the two pipeline giants, a Delaware judge said Thursday. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III ruled in favor of Williams a second time, about...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferc#Energy Security#Business Industry#Linus Business#Mvp
lootpress.com

WV coal production increased last week

West Virginia coal production increased week over week by +5.2%. +6.7% in the NAPP region of the state and +3.4% in the state’s CAPP region. Compared to the same 33 weeks of 2021, year to date West Virginia is coal production is up +2.3%. +1.3% in the state’s NAPP region and +3.7% in the CAPP region of the state.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy