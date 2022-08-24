West Virginia coal production increased week over week by +5.2%. +6.7% in the NAPP region of the state and +3.4% in the state’s CAPP region. Compared to the same 33 weeks of 2021, year to date West Virginia is coal production is up +2.3%. +1.3% in the state’s NAPP region and +3.7% in the CAPP region of the state.

