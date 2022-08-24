ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
cnyhomepage.com

Brandon Williams upsets Steve Wells in NY-22 GOP primary

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Steve Wells has conceded the 22nd Congressional District’s Republican Primary to Brandon Williams, who’s declared victory. Williams’ win is considered an upset because Wells was backed by the GOP committees in the counties of NY-22, had name recognition and more money. When...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Onondaga County, NY
Elections
Onondaga County, NY
Government
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Dewitt, NY
City
Oneida, NY
County
Onondaga County, NY
City
Madison, NY
City
Wells, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

The race to watch on primary day in the Finger Lakes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday is primary day in New York for a handful of congressional and New York State Senate races. In the Finger Lakes region, there is a three-candidate Republican primary in New York’s newly-drawn 24th Congressional District. That district now includes all of Wayne and Cayuga counties.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Roberts
WKTV

Williams, Conole projected primary winners in NY-22

Republican Brandon Williams and Democrat Francis Conole will face off for the 22nd Congressional District seat come November, based on unofficial elections results from Tuesday’s primary. Williams faced fellow Republican, Steve Wells, of Madison County, during the primary. Wells conceded the race around 10:30 p.m. saying, in part:. "I...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Sheriff candidate: Getting illegal guns off the streets is top priority (Your Letters)

Gun violence is on the rise, and regardless of who you wish to blame for it, as Onondaga County sheriff, it will be my duty to lead the effort to apprehend violent criminals so they cannot hurt anyone again. As a nearly 30-year law enforcement veteran, I have the knowledge and ability to uphold public safety and rule of law while maintaining respect for our rights.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Absentee Voters#Early Voting#Democrats#Republicans#Politics Local#Election Local#Democratic#Onondaga County Elections
whcuradio.com

Cortland Mayor: Businesses stepping in to help with looming job losses

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two businesses in Cortland will close by the end of this year. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU it’s going to affect hundreds of people. Voyant Beauty and ALPLA employed over 400 folks in the Cortland area. The mayor says they’re in talks with the property owners to make sure the properties remain maintained.
CORTLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Oswego County Today

Frank Castiglia Jr: Typical Of Government

The Oswego County Government isn’t any different than any other Government! The latest case of wasteful spending came on August 11th at the monthly legislative meeting. This meeting was held in Pulaski. Resolution FP-3 called for the hiring of a Deputy Highway Superintendent, quoting NYS law 102A as the...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

First ever runway run to be held at Syracuse airport

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Nearly 2 million people a year fly in and out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, but no one has had the chance to run down its runways -- until now. The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority and the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing will hold the inaugural 174th Attack Wing Runway 5k race on Saturday, Sept. 17. The race will start at 8 a.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Serious Hit-n-Run Crash in Utica: ‘She Just Kept on Going!’

"For the life of me I can't understand why she didn't stop...She just kept on going like nothing happened!" Those words from an eyewitness in a serious hit-and-run, T-bone style accident at Genesee Street and the Parkway in Utica that sent one man to the hospital on Thursday afternoon. In fact, Victoria Cooke's vehicle would also be struck before the driver was ultimately stopped when another motorist further South on Genesee Street approached the wrecked vehicle and removed the keys from the ignition before the operator could drive any further.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
58K+
Followers
48K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy