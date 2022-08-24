Read full article on original website
Julie Abbott and Justin Coretti appear headed for recount in Conservative race for NY Senate
Syracuse, N.Y. – Justin Coretti is leading Julie Abbott by 17 votes in a Conservative Party primary for a state Senate seat in Central New York, according to unofficial results. The political newcomer is up 275 to 258. But under state law, any vote within 20 votes gets an...
cnyhomepage.com
Brandon Williams upsets Steve Wells in NY-22 GOP primary
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Steve Wells has conceded the 22nd Congressional District’s Republican Primary to Brandon Williams, who’s declared victory. Williams’ win is considered an upset because Wells was backed by the GOP committees in the counties of NY-22, had name recognition and more money. When...
waer.org
Congressional primary breaks Onondaga County's record for early voting in a primary
Nearly 4,200 enrolled Democrats and Republicans cast ballots in Onondaga County for the 22nd District Congressional Primary during the nine days of early voting that ended Sunday. That’s the largest early voting turnout for a primary by far, surpassing the previous record of about 2,700 set during the June primary for governor.
Election 2022: Polls are open, turnout key in Central New York race for Congress
Syracuse, N.Y. – Polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. today across New York in the state’s first August primary election for Congress and state Senate, where voter turnout is expected to be low. Election Day comes after a record number of people voted early in Onondaga...
Francis Conole wins 4-way Democratic race for CNY congressional seat
Syracuse, N.Y. – Francis Conole won a four-person Democratic primary election for Central New York’s seat in Congress on Tuesday, winning the party’s nomination that had eluded him just two years ago. Conole had a 967-vote lead over his biggest competitor, Sarah Klee Hood, according to unofficial...
spectrumlocalnews.com
The race to watch on primary day in the Finger Lakes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday is primary day in New York for a handful of congressional and New York State Senate races. In the Finger Lakes region, there is a three-candidate Republican primary in New York’s newly-drawn 24th Congressional District. That district now includes all of Wayne and Cayuga counties.
Syracuse Common Council picks Jimmy Monto to fill Joe Driscoll’s 5th District spot
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Common Council voted 6-1 Monday for Jimmy Monto to fill its vacancy in the 5th District. Jen Schultz voted against the appointment. Chol Majok was absent. Monto will be sworn into the position next Tuesday at 6 p.m. Monto was selected to replace Joe Driscoll...
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
WKTV
Williams, Conole projected primary winners in NY-22
Republican Brandon Williams and Democrat Francis Conole will face off for the 22nd Congressional District seat come November, based on unofficial elections results from Tuesday’s primary. Williams faced fellow Republican, Steve Wells, of Madison County, during the primary. Wells conceded the race around 10:30 p.m. saying, in part:. "I...
Oswego Common Council Passes Measures To Begin Removing Lead Piping Throughout City
OSWEGO – The passage of three resolutions aimed at removing lead piping leading into residential homes throughout the City of Oswego, was a main component passed during last night’s Common Council meeting, Monday August 22. During last week’s August 15 Committee meeting, City Engineer Jeff Hinderliter discussed the...
localsyr.com
Lisa and Anthony Waldron back in court, Oswego County DSS creates new management positions
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Oswego County mother and stepfather facing second-degree murder charges for the death of their son with special needs appeared in county court Monday afternoon. 17-year-old Jordan Brooks with cerebral palsy was just 55 pounds when he died in his town of Palermo home in...
Sheriff candidate: Getting illegal guns off the streets is top priority (Your Letters)
Gun violence is on the rise, and regardless of who you wish to blame for it, as Onondaga County sheriff, it will be my duty to lead the effort to apprehend violent criminals so they cannot hurt anyone again. As a nearly 30-year law enforcement veteran, I have the knowledge and ability to uphold public safety and rule of law while maintaining respect for our rights.
2 Central New York factories employing 500 to close
Cortland, N.Y. -- Two Central New York factories are slated to close by the end of the year, eliminating nearly 500 jobs. Voyant Beauty and Alpla Inc. notified workers in Cortland on Tuesday of the plans to shut down the factories.
Fall exhibits to open this Saturday at the Schweinfurth Art Center
The Schweinfurth Art Center is hosting an opening Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, for its two fall exhibits: “Member Show 2022″ and “In Conversations with Nature,” a solo exhibit by Syracuse artist Nikolay Mikushkin. An opening reception will be 5 to 7:30 p.m. The “Member Show” features...
whcuradio.com
Cortland Mayor: Businesses stepping in to help with looming job losses
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two businesses in Cortland will close by the end of this year. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU it’s going to affect hundreds of people. Voyant Beauty and ALPLA employed over 400 folks in the Cortland area. The mayor says they’re in talks with the property owners to make sure the properties remain maintained.
SUNY Upstate hides huge amounts of information about merger with Crouse
Syracuse, N.Y. – SUNY Upstate Medical University is refusing to let the public see large amounts of information it has filed with the state to justify its proposed merger with Crouse Hospital. In response to a Freedom of Information Law request, Upstate last week provided syracuse.com | The Post-Standard...
House of the Week: Couple put their ‘hearts’ into restoring Cazenovia’s Vadeboncoeur estate
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – When Greg and Nichole Widrick returned to Upstate New York from New York City, they were unaware of the legacy of the Vadeboncoeur estate in Cazenovia. But they knew they needed to preserve some of it.
Frank Castiglia Jr: Typical Of Government
The Oswego County Government isn’t any different than any other Government! The latest case of wasteful spending came on August 11th at the monthly legislative meeting. This meeting was held in Pulaski. Resolution FP-3 called for the hiring of a Deputy Highway Superintendent, quoting NYS law 102A as the...
First ever runway run to be held at Syracuse airport
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Nearly 2 million people a year fly in and out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, but no one has had the chance to run down its runways -- until now. The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority and the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing will hold the inaugural 174th Attack Wing Runway 5k race on Saturday, Sept. 17. The race will start at 8 a.m.
Serious Hit-n-Run Crash in Utica: ‘She Just Kept on Going!’
"For the life of me I can't understand why she didn't stop...She just kept on going like nothing happened!" Those words from an eyewitness in a serious hit-and-run, T-bone style accident at Genesee Street and the Parkway in Utica that sent one man to the hospital on Thursday afternoon. In fact, Victoria Cooke's vehicle would also be struck before the driver was ultimately stopped when another motorist further South on Genesee Street approached the wrecked vehicle and removed the keys from the ignition before the operator could drive any further.
